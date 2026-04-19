Even though the Marlins have been formidable so far when it comes to scoring runs, adding a pitcher like Jacob Misiorowski to your Sunday FanDuel MLB DFS lineups makes sense.

The MLB season is cruising along with every team logging around 20 games. That's a solid number for starting to get some sense of how clubs - and players - will perform the rest of the way. There are 10 DFS games on Sunday's slate with the first matchups beginning at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Here are my lineup recommendations. Good luck!

Pitching

Jacob Misiorowski, MIL at MIA ($10,200): Misiorowski flashed as a rookie thanks to his delivery and nasty stuff, while things haven't changed this year based on a 13.71 K/9 rate through four starts. He's even got his walk rate down to 3.74 per nine innings, which isn't good but still a marked improvement. The Marlins have been above-average for runs scored, yet I look at their roster and believe it'll be unlikely to maintain that.

Joey Cantillo, CLE vs. BAL ($8,700): Cantillo has struck out 10.45 batters per nine innings, right in line with his career 10.24 number. And he's so far posted a 2.61 ERA over four outings. The Orioles are average on offense, but Cantillo gets a bit of a boost from the fact he's a lefty while a few of Baltimore's top bats are also lefties.

Ryan Weathers, NYY vs. KAN ($8,500): The Royals finished 2025 bottom-five in runs and have continued within that range. They also ended up bottom-five in homers while Weathers is a southpaw who can potentially handle the club's lefty power hitters. I'm wary of the long balls as Weathers allowed four during his last start, though didn't concede one over the first three. At this salary, I'd take a shot on him in this matchup.

Check out which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

Top Targets

Once again, Mickey Moniak ($4,000) is excelling at home and against righties. But if a lefty comes out of the bullpen, there's a strong chance he gets pulled. Moniak has been able to dispatch five home runs and last year with Colorado managed a .547 slugging percentage against righties and a .946 OPS at home. And you can't win them all, even if you are the Dodgers. It seems like Roki Sasaki is going to be a bust and isn't cut out to pitch in MLB, at least as a starter currently listing a career 5.84 FIP, 1.34 K/BB ratio, and 1.64 HR/9 rate.

I don't know if Sal Stewart ($3,800) will prove to be a righty who excels against righties during the long-term, though I picked him for NL Rookie of the Year before the season and will take any chance to recommend him! Back-patting aside, he merits the love having slashed .297/.404/.635 with seven homers, four doubles, and four stolen bases. Bailey Ober has registered a 5.49 ERA after a 5.10 last year. Righties have also hit .302 against him after going .274 in 2025.

Bargain Bats

Though Nico Hoerner ($3,700) won't continue at this pace, he's been stellar to start 2026 - especially for a second baseman batting .325 with three home runs, seven doubles, and six steals. Even if he drops off a bit, he's still a career .284 hitter who notched 29 doubles and 29 swiped bags last year. David Peterson has so far struggled to a 6.41 ERA while righties have gone .266 against.

The Mets have been woeful as a stack or even a choice for a top target. However, I would roll the dice on rookie Carson Benge ($2,700). He's struggling to hit, yet has also stolen five bases through 18 games. Javier Assad has posted a career 1.98 K/BB rate with an 8.10 ERA from two starts.

Stacks to Consider

Dodgers at Rockies (Michael Lorenzen): Teoscar Hernandez ($4,000), Freddie Freeman ($3,900), Max Muncy ($3,400)

I may have gone with one Colorado hitter, but of course I'm going to stack Dodgers at Coors Field given the opportunity. Lorenzen came into this season with a career 4.08 ERA, and this will be his first year with the Rockies. He's already slumped to an 8.10 ERA and 2.16 HR/9 rate, so it seems like this will be a rough campaign. Lorenzen is also right-handed while righties have hit .278 against him since 2024, so I included one right-handed bat below.

I wanted Hernandez as my righty because of his power having hit three home runs and four doubles with a career .434 slugging percentage. In Freeman's worst year of the last decade, he still batted .282 with 22 homers and 35 doubles. He's also recorded an .884 OPS against righties and an .898 on the road the last three seasons. Muncy has trouble staying healthy, but has delivered six home runs so far and once had 36. Though he tends to be better at home, Coors is a special road park. Muncy also benefits from being a lefty facing a righty starter.

Giants at Nationals (Miles Mikolas): Willy Adames ($2,900), Matt Chapman ($2,900), Luis Arraez ($2,800)

When do you stack a trio from one of the worst offenses in MLB to start the season? When the starting pitcher is Mikolas. It's not just that he has an 11.49 ERA this year - he also holds a career 6.43 K/9 rate with 1.67 HR/9 rate in 2025 while with the Cardinals. And since 2024, lefties have hit .278 against Mikolas while righties have also gone .286, so I've offered two righties against this right-hander.

Adames is a shortstop who's produced at least 30 homers from three of the previous four seasons. He's currently on three to go with an eye-popping 10 doubles. Chapman only has one home run, but is also batting .294 with four doubles and a triple. And through his first two seasons with the Giants, he notched an .819 OPS away from his pitcher-friendly home ballpark. Arraez is usually an empty-average kind of hitter, but is hitting .321 with a career .317 within a landscape where a lot of players struggle to even reach .250. And this year, the southpaw has two triples and two swiped bags.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.