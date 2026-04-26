It's another Sunday afternoon full of MLB action with 11 games for DFS and the first ones beginning at 1:35 p.m. EDT. These are my lineup suggestions. Good luck!

Pitching

Chris Sale, ATL vs. PHI ($10,300): I wanted one pitcher who's proven and performing as expected. Sale needs no introduction with a 2.79 ERA through five starts. He's also managed a 2.49 over three seasons in Atlanta. Even if you don't see the Phillies as a team worthy of being in the bottom-five for runs scored, they're built around left-handed bats and Sale is a lefty.

Kyle Bradish, BAL vs. BOS ($7,900): The Red Sox hit three homers on Saturday to climb all the way up in that category to…29th. Bradish keeps the ball in the park as his career 0.89 HR/9 rate indicates. Even with a 3.98 ERA, his career mark is 3.50 where his 3.48 FIP isn't surprising.

J.T. Ginn, ATH at TEX ($6,400): Ginn must hate Sacramento as he struggled to a 6.85 ERA at home last year and is currently 6.23 ERA there. On the flip side, his road ERA was 3.14 during 2025 and comes in with a 2.08. Sunday's matchup will be taking place in Texas, where the Rangers are simply trying to stay out of the bottom-10 for runs.

Find out which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

Top Targets

Yordan Alvarez ($4,600) is fine slashing .353/.464/.755 with 11 home runs through 28 games, essentially proving last season was an injury-driven fluke. Luis Gil's 4.11 ERA is paired with a 7.30 FIP. He also holds a .143 BABIP and 11.0 line-drive percentage, two things that aren't sustainable.

There were a couple weeks of, "Junior Caminero ($3,500) looked good at the World Baseball Classic, so he should be fine in the long run." Indeed, he's now produced six homers across his last nine appearances. That is, of course, after he broke through with 45 during his age-21 campaign. Simeon Woods Richardson is heading in the opposite direction in his age-25 season with a 5.96 ERA, a 1.75 HR/9 rate, and a woeful 4.56 K/9 rate.

Bargain Bats

Last year was anomalous for Trent Grisham ($2,800), but he still posted an .869 OPS versus righties and a .904 on the road. And the lefty has so far provided four homers, a triple, and a stolen base while below the Mendoza Line. Spencer Arrighetti has only made two starts this season at home against the Rockies and away against the Guardians. I'm not buying his 2.45 ERA, especially since he also carries a 1.63 K/BB rate and 3.76 FIP.

The Nationals have some pieces in place for the future, but they're still in the "Is this anything?" stage of the rebuild. To that end, Nasim Nunez ($2,700) has been starting at second base. He doesn't offer any power, yet he's also swiped 12 bags over 25 outings. Sean Burke holds a career 4.61 FIP, and it's usually easier to steal second on righties. At this salary, a stolen base (or two) would work out just fine at the position.

Stacks to Consider

Blue Jays vs. Guardians (Slade Cecconi): Vladimir Guerrero ($3,300), Andres Gimenez ($2,900), Kazuma Okamoto ($2,600)

The Blue Jays are a team I expect to be much better offensively in the long run. Cecconi is a pitcher I expect to get knocked around all season as he's currently on a 6.20 ERA with a career 5.18. The righty has also given up 1.69 homers per nine innings in MLB. I have two righties from Toronto in this stack as the right-handed Cecconi has actually let righties go .291 against since 2024.

Guerrero has averaged over .300 against both righties and lefties during that same time frame, so he can also handle this matchup. Though the slugging percentage is a bit down, he's contributed over 20 homers and 30 doubles from each of the previous four campaigns. I'm going with the lefty Gimenez due to his position and his unexpectedly solid start at the plate batting .287 with 10 extra-base hits and four steals. Okamoto may be acclimating to MLB with multiple hits from four of his last seven while going deep three times. And while he's struggled on the road, he lists an OPS over .800 at the Rogers Centre.

Atlanta vs. Philadelphia (Aaron Nola): Matt Olson ($3,800), Ozzie Albies ($3,200), Michael Harris ($3,000)

Nola became homer-prone in 2023 after a season in which he averaged double-digit strikeouts per nine innings. His fastball dropped off last year, and there's been no uptick so far. The righty struggled to a 6.01 ERA in 2025 and it's currently at 5.06 through five starts. It's early, but lefties have hit .367 against Nola, so I figured selecting three southpaws made sense.

Olson has been excellent going .297 with seven homers and 12 doubles. And over his last four seasons with Atlanta, the first baseman has averaged 36.5 home runs, 37.3 doubles, and 108.8 RBI. Albies has been hot hitting .318 with five homers. That's not his norm, but even last year he went deep 16 times alongside 14 stolen bases - which definitely works for a second baseman. I figured Harris would threaten another 20/20 since that's what he usually does, yet he's been a better hitter thus far. He may only have two steals, though the southpaw has batted .333 with six home runs.

Try our FanDuel MLB Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.