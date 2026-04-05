Before or after you get around to helping your kids find colorful eggs that a magic bunny hid, be sure to set your Sunday MLB DFS lineups. There are 10 games on the docket starting at 1:10 p.m. EDT or later. Here are my lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Chase Burns, CIN at TEX ($10,300): Burns was the 2024 second-overall pick and so thoroughly crushed minor-league competition that he debuted in MLB the next season. While he finished with a 4.57 ERA, he also posted a 2.64 FIP and 13.92 K/9 rate. He started 2026 with five shutout innings and seven strikeouts. Meanwhile, the Rangers finished last year bottom-10 in runs.

Edward Cabrera, CHC vs. CLE ($9,500): The Cubs-Guardians matchup on Saturday was postponed, so Cabrera will be starting the first of a doubleheader Sunday. He recorded a 3.53 ERA as a Marlin last season and completed six shutout innings against the Angels during his first start as a Cub. The Guardians rank bottom-10 offensively to start 2026, which shouldn't be shocking as they finished 28th last year.

Chris Bassitt, BAL at PIT ($8,200): It's simple. The Pirates finished last in runs scored last season. I know they've added talent, but there's still a long way to go given that only managed 583 runs. Bassitt struggled over his first start as an Oriole, yet has a 3.62 ERA since 2019. That's not great, but good enough to roster against Pittsburgh.

Find out which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

Top Targets

So far, it would appear Gunnar Henderson ($3,200) is going to kick off 2026 better than last year. He hasn't been on fire, though the shortstop has posted a .342 OBP and .485 slugging percentage with two homers, two doubles, and a steal. Henderson went over 30 doubles over each of the last two seasons while swiping 30 bags during 2025. Only eight of Braxton Ashcraft's 26 appearances in 2025 were starts, so we can only take so much away from that. He's begun with a 0.75 K/BB rate, which isn't encouraging.

There are hot starts, and then there are ones that Wilyer Abreu ($3,200) has enjoyed as he's slashed .387/.406/.774. While he can't possibly sustain that, he's slugged .502 against righties since 2024. Walker Buehler is a righty who's struggled to a 5.13 ERA since missing all of 2023.

Bargain Bats

Teoscar Hernandez ($3,200) has hit .320 so far and has slugged .516 against righties since joining the Dodgers. The 30-year-old lefty Foster Griffin just returned from a stint in Japan. His first start as a National marked his first in MLB where righties went .308 against him.

There's one thing Jose Caballero ($2,600) does, and it's swipe bags with 49 across 126 appearances last year and 44 in 2024. With Anthony Volpe out, Caballero is in line to operate at shortstop Sunday against Chris Paddack and his 5.25 ERA the last six seasons.

Stacks to Consider

Rays at Twins (Simeon Woods Richardson): Junior Caminero ($3,800), Yandy Diaz ($3,400), Chandler Simpson ($2,800)

Last season, Woods Richardson notched a 4.04 ERA, but a 4.51 FIP. He also holds a career 3.47 BB/9 rate while being homer-prone, including allowing one during the opener. Woods Richardson isn't a bad pitcher by any means, but that doesn't mean you should avoid stacking against him.

Caminero has contributed a .378 OBP. And while the power hasn't been there yet, that's the thing you don't need to worry about him as he swatted 45 home runs last season with 32 of them coming against righties. Diaz and Jonathan Aranda are both effectively just first baseman, yet I've opted for Diaz here as he's started off slashing .424/.500/.697. He's also shown more power against lefties while still going .287 against righties since 2024. Simpson racked up 44 steals across 109 games last year. He's carried over the speed while batting .414.

Phillies at Rockies (Tomoyuki Sugano): Kyle Schwarber ($4,400), Bryce Harper ($4,100), Bryson Stott ($3,700)

It's time for another game at Coors Field! Last season, Sugano came over from Japan for his age-35 campaign and pitched for the Orioles where he posted a 6.08 K/9 rate, 1.89 HR/9 rate, and 5.35 FIP. He's now 36 and pitches for the Rockies. Since Sugano is a righty, I've offered a three-lefty Philly stack.

Schwarber has slugged .586 to start. And while he won't sustain that, it also isn't surprising as he's gone over 45 homers from three of his last four season. Harper has struggled so far, but has hit two homers through his last three appearances. He's also slugged .511 against righties since 2024 while supplying 27 homers and 32 doubles last year. Coors Field is also conducive to doubles. Stott has never exceeded 15 homers during a season, though that's fine for a second baseman. He's achieved at least 24 steals in each of the last three years with two so far in 2026. Stott also hit .265 against righties during 2025.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.