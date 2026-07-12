With the All-Star Game approaching, Sunday marks the last bit of interesting baseball until Friday with 11 games on the DFS docket and the first pitch at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Here are my lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Taj Bradley, MIN vs. LAA ($9,900): Bradley still has an issue with homers, but that's been relegated to the road since joining the Twins. He's posted a 3.22 ERA at home built off of a 0.8 HR/9 rate. Strikeouts have also been abundant this year having notched double-digit Ks in each of his last two starts. The Angels rank last for strikeouts, so Bradley could make it three straight.

Ian Seymour, TAM vs. SEA ($9,300): Seymour has fanned some MLB batters, though has sometimes worked out of the bullpen. He's started his last four outings while going at least 5.0 innings in each and recorded a 2.74 ERA. The Mariners have been scuffling enough offensively that they've fallen into the bottom-five when it comes to runs scored.

Matthew Boyd, CHC at CIN ($8,700): Boyd enters with a 4.31 ERA, but a 3.25 FIP. He's also only made eight starts with a woeful first appearance and a 3.25 ERA since. The Reds find themselves stuck bottom-10 in runs, likely somewhat due to the fact they're bottom-three in strikeouts.

See which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

Top Targets

The season that Otto Lopez ($3,600) has compiled is quite remarkable. It's not merely the 26 doubles, 17 stolen bases, and whopping six triples - he could win a batting title as he's currently at .339. Lopez isn't slowing down either with a 1.100 OPS the last three weeks. Joey Cantillo has been on a solid run, yet lists a 3.86 road ERA and righties have gone .251 against while picking up nine of the 12 homers he's allowed.

If you're looking for a righty on the Athletics, it's effectively Shea Langeliers ($3,600) or bust. Noah Schultz is a southpaw who's struggled to a 6.00 ERA while righties have managed literally every home run he's given up with the White Sox. Since 2024, Langeliers has registered a .925 OPS against lefties and is currently on his fourth consecutive 20-homer campaign. You may not need a catcher in your lineup, but who couldn't use a bat like that?

Bargain Bats

The Guardians have struggled so much offensively - particularly since Jose Ramirez went down - I'd honestly consider Ryan Gusto from the Marlins as a pitcher given his salary. Why not roll the dice if you're willing to take a risk to use that salary outlay elsewhere? That being said, I'm not expecting a perfect game and Travis Bazzana ($3,100) is in a favorable position to do something against Gusto based on an .845 OPS against righties and .804 on the road. Lefties have batted .313 against Gusto during his MLB career, so someone like Bazzana could do some damage.

While Samuel Basallo ($2,900) has struck out three times for every walk and can't hold his own against his fellow lefties, he's produced 15 homers in his age-21 season that projects real power and upside. He's also slugged .518 against righties and .493 at home. Seth Lugo has conceded multiple long balls from four of his last six starts while lefties have hit .302 against him this year.

Stacks to Consider

Nationals vs. Yankees (Will Warren): James Wood ($4,400), CJ Abrams ($3,900), Curtis Mead ($3,100)

I didn't see the Nationals maintaining arguably the best offense at the All-Star break, though Warren posting a 4.15 ERA and 1.25 HR/9 rate doesn't surprise me. The righty has been worse on the road with a 4.50 ERA. If that wasn't enough, Warren has slumped to a 6.21 ERA and 1.9 HR/9 rate across six appearances. Lefties have performed better against him during his career, but I've also included a righty as that side has produced a respectable .252.

Wood is going to lead MLB in runs this season as he's currently at 88, so don't worry about him most likely once again finishing bottom-five in strikeouts. He also walks quite a bit, which is why his 27 homers and 15 steals are paired with a .407 OBP. Abrams is up to 20 home runs and is closing on his second campaign with 20 long balls, 20 doubles, and 20 stolen bases. The shortstop used to experience issues at home, yet he currently carries a workable .778 OPS in Washington. Mead is the righty in question who's receiving his first real playing time and has responded with 16 homers and 13 doubles through 79 games. Though he's right-handed, he's only slightly worse offensively against righties while listing an .849 home OPS.

Royals at Orioles (Shane Baz): Bobby Witt ($3,800), Jac Caglianone ($2,800), Michael Massey ($2,600)

Having moved from the Rays to the Orioles, Baz has been able to improve on avoiding homers. On the other hand, his K/9 rate is down to 7.57. Baz comes into Sunday with a 4.21 ERA that isn't terrible while also not impressive. The righty has also seen his performance against lefties become concering as they've batted .278 against, so there's two southpaws in this stack. I opted against Vinnie Pasquantino as he only recently returned from a hand injury.

Witt has gone .288 with 13 home runs, 21 doubles, and 30 stolen bases. He hasn't been as solid against righties as usual, yet he's still managed a .900 OPS in those matchups since 2024 and it's easier to steal on righties. Caglianone has emerged as a viable left-handed bat for the Royals during his second year hitting .260 with 15 homers, 15 doubles, and even two triples. He's also recorded an .826 OPS against righties with a .706 OPS versus lefties that shows he isn't necessarily going to struggle if a southpaw comes out of the bullpen. Massey has batted .265 with only seven home runs, though his 16 doubles works for a second baseman while also notching a .410 OBP the last two weeks.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.