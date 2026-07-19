The All-Star break is now officially in the rear-view mirror, and every MLB team is hovering around 100 games played. We're not quite yet in the home stretch of the season, but we're definitely deep enough. Sunday's DFS docket consists of nine matchups with the first starting at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Here are my lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Shane McClanahan, TAM at BOS ($9,200): It's a proper pitching duel at Fenway Park with McClanahan facing off against Sonny Gray. McClanahan hasn't allowed a single run in each of his last two starts and has duplicated that five other times this season while going at least five innings. The Red Sox have definitely been better of late, though they're still down in the bottom-10 in runs.

Noah Cameron, KAN vs. SDP ($8,500): A few MLB teams have reached 500 runs. Only a few haven't yet gotten to 400, and the Padres are one of those. They also list MLB's lowest OPS. Cameron hasn't enjoyed the best campaign, but this matchup is too enticing.

Grant Holmes, ATL vs. TEX ($7,300): Holmes has impressed over his last four starts by posting a 0.96 ERA. He's only logged 18.2 innings during those appearances and twice didn't complete five innings to qualify for the win. That being said, a 0.96 ERA is still impressive. The Rangers are trying to stay out of the bottom-five for runs scored, and getting out of the bottom-10 will be difficult.

Find out which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

Top Targets

Given that Pete Crow-Armstrong ($4,300) has recorded a 1.039 OPS the last three weeks, he seems determined to notch another 30/30 as soon as possible. His OBP is .380, a sign of progress for someone who's still only 24. Zebby Matthews has been fine at home - which is new - yet holds a 6.17 road ERA while lefties have hit .263 against.

Though Nolan McLean has been decent this year and his only subpar start in a month was at home, the power of Bryce Harper ($3,700) in Philly is enticing as he's produced a .963 OPS there since 2024. The southpaw has strangely struggled against lefties, but has made up for that with an 1.001 OPS against righties.

Bargain Bats

There are hitters who are all-or-nothing, and then there are steady hands like Isaac Paredes ($3,000). He went .254 with a .352 OBP last year and is currently holding a .254 and .354. The third baseman provided 36 extra-base hits during 2025 and can claim 30 so far this season. Kyle Bradish doesn't allow many homers while maintaining a 3.61 ERA, so a solid bat like Paredes who can pop a double or two on a good day will do.

Want to get a little bold betting on a player who's unexpectedly been hot of late? What if I told you he's also facing a starting pitcher who's been struggling? Lane Thomas ($2,700) hit his fourth home run across the last two weeks on Saturday with a 1.205 OPS over that stretch. German Marquez enters with a 6.38 FIP while fellow righties have hit .312 against the last couple campaigns. A well-balanced DFS lineup can benefit from a lottery ticket or two, and Thomas is such an option.

Stacks to Consider

Marlins at Brewers (Robert Gasser): Otto Lopez ($3,600), Xavier Edwards ($3,200), Heriberto Hernandez ($2,900)

The Brewers are trying to get by with Gasser as their fifth starter until somebody gets healthy or a trade can be made. You can get away with that when you're cruising to a playoff spot. That being said, Gasser hasn't earned a rotation spot given his 5.24 ERA and 1.94 K/9 rate. His line-drive percentage is also almost as high as his groundball percentage. Gasser has been solid against southpaws that should give him a bullpen role at some point, though righties have gone .268 against. And all three of the Marlins listed below can hit right-handed.

So righties have batted .268 against Gasser, Lopez is right-handed who's posted a .335 average on the year. He's also nearing 30 doubles and 20 stolen bases while the shortstop can also claim six triples. Edwards is also a .300 hitter (technically, .299) alongside six triples. Though his six homers aren't remarkable, they do double his previous peak. Hernandez is a righty who's mostly excelled against lefties as he's slugged .597 in those matchups to go with a .509 on the road.

Reds at Rockies (Ryan Feltner): Elly De La Cruz ($4,100), JJ Bleday ($3,900), Eugenio Suarez ($3,200)

I'll end with Coors Field. When you're a Rockies pitcher and you have a career-low K/9 rate and career-high HR/9 rate, it doesn't bode well. It's somewhat surprising that Feltner's ERA is only 4.55, so it's not shocking he's at a 5.05 FIP. He's also right-handed and opposing righties have hit .252 against since 2024 and effectively the same amount of homers as lefties in slightly-fewer at-bats, so I didn't worry about handedness for this stack.

De La Cruz has compiled 16 homers, 15 doubles, and 14 steals in only 78 games. If he stayed healthy, he'd possibly have already gotten to 20 for all those categories. Though the shortstop has performed better at home throughout his career, Coors Field is obviously different. Bleday has a .957 OPS the last two weeks. He's my one southpaw with an .874 OPS against righties. Bleday has done more at home, though I'll bring up Coors one more time. You know who's favorable for a stack like this? Someone with a lot of power, even if inconsistent. A player who delivered 49 homers during 2025 with four long balls from their last eight appearances. And that would be Suarez!

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.