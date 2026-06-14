It's a robust Sunday for sports and the culmination of an exciting sports weekend, which includes MLB action. There are 10 games on the DFS slate with the first ones starting at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Let's end on a high note! Here are my lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Gavin Williams, CLE vs. DET ($10,500): Williams' last two starts have been mediocre, yet they were both against the Yankees. The Tigers are not the Bronx Bombers, which is clear in the fact they sit bottom-10 for runs scored. Williams has also posted a 2.64 home ERA after a 3.00 last year.

Bryce Elder, ATL at NYM ($9,700): Elder has a 3.45 FIP compared to a 2.66 ERA. But even if he registered a 3.45 ERA, I'd recommend him in this matchup. The Padres rank last in OPS while the Mets are 29th and are also one of three teams with a sub-.300 OBP.

Andrew Abbott, CIN vs. ARI ($8,300): Abbott has posted a 2.54 ERA from his last eight appearances. The Diamondbacks are a bit below-average offensively and will be starting Zac Gallen, who'll come up against later. Abbott has qualified for a win during his run, so there's a decent chance he picks up one on Sunday.

See which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

Top Targets

Jordan Walker ($4,100) saw his average fall below .300 on Saturday, but also delivered his 18th homer to go with 10 stolen bases. His breakthrough campaign has reminded us that he's still only 24. Taj Bradley is only 25, though has allowed 2.2 home runs per nine innings through his last seven outings after seemingly getting that in check. Lefties have produced more homers against him this year, yet righties - like Walker - have batted .278 against.

JJ Bleday ($3,800) lost his way with the Athletics last season, but he's rebounded with the Reds having accumulated 11 home runs and 10 doubles after 43 of the latter back in 2024. I promised Gallen would be mentioned again, so here's where I point out he's struggled to a 7.44 ERA and 1.9 HR/9 rate on the road.

Bargain Bats

For now, Samuel Basallo ($2,900) hasn't been able to push Adley Rutschman out of the starting catcher job as he's mostly been DH'ing due to defensive questions. He also really struggles against his fellow lefties and away, yet his OPS against righties and at home are above .850. Walker Buehler has a 6.23 road ERA while lefties have gone .300 against the last three seasons.

In 2025, Cole Young ($2,900) got his first taste of MLB action and it didn't go well. He looks more viable this season with five homers and 10 doubles and a batting average (.261) that's 50 points higher. You don't have to worry about striking out when facing Miles Mikolas as it seems for that he'll post a K/9 rate under 6.00 for the second straight year, which is partially why he's struggled to a 5.90 ERA. Another reason for that? A 2.07 HR/9 rate.

Stacks to Consider

White Sox vs. Dodgers (Emmet Sheehan): Miguel Vargas ($3,700), Colson Montgomery ($3,500), Braden Montgomery ($2,800)

Sheehan has been subpar this year, but he's also produced a 5.61 ERA and 2.5 HR/9 rate on the road. When his overall numbers were decent last season, Dodger Stadium helped a lot as he recorded a 4.25 ERA and 1.5 HR/9 rate while away. So until further notice, stack against Sheehan if he's on the road.

Vargas is enjoying a remarkable season with a .371 OBP, 16 home runs, and nine stolen bases. He's been great against lefties and fine against righties while listing a .955 OPS the last three weeks. That along with Sheehan's road struggles cemented it for me. Colson - the first of two Montgomerys - is back after missing a couple games with a back issue. He's also a shortstop who swings for the fences who's contributed 16 homers and 12 doubles. Braden's a top prospect who started the season at Double-A and posted a 1.035 OPS there, which led to an .864 in Triple-A. And since joining the White Sox, he's hit .267 with three extra-base hits through four games.

Dodgers at White Sox (Erick Fedde): Andy Pages ($3,700), Freddie Freeman ($3,600), Alex Freeland ($2,300)

I'm going to flip this matchup around! Fedde has a 1.99 HR/9 rate with a 5.99 FIP. It would appear this will be the fifth campaign where he finishes with a FIP over 5.00. I've got a mixture of Dodgers, for reasons I'll get to.

Fedde has allowed righties to hit .282 against along with 11 of the 14 homers he's allowed. I wish the Dodgers offered more viable righties, but they do have Pages and he's slugged over .500 against right-handers after a .472 last season. Maybe future Hall of Famer Freeman will be more reliant on facing righties as he's lost quite a bit of his juice against southpaws. However, he's produced a .900-plus OPS versus righties and on the road. I'm including Freeland as he's a switch-hitter, so maybe he'll try to go righty-on-righty. Will Smith is also hurt while Mookie Betts is having a horrendous season. Freeland hasn't yet shown any big-league power, though did so at Triple-A. He's also been better both against righties and while away.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.