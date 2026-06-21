MLB's dads and happily childfree players will all be taking the field Sunday for Father's Day. FanDuel lists 11 DFS games on the slate with the first couple starting at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Here are some lineup recommendations to close out the weekend!

Pitching

Logan Webb, SFG at MIA ($9,600): Sometimes a pitcher needs a stay on the injured list. When Webb hit the IL, he had a 5.06 ERA. In four starts since returning, he's posted a 0.66. Webb will be facing an average Miami offense that's literally 16th in runs scored.

Dustin May, STL at KAN ($9,500): May struggled last season after missing all of 2024 due to injury. His start to this year - his first with the Cardinals - was disastrous. I certainly was worried May had simply lost it. Fortunately for him and for St. Louis, things have considerably turned around with a 2.54 ERA during his last 12 outings and a 1.30 from the last four. The Royals are now outside the bottom-10 in runs scored, but only just.

Kumar Rocker, TEX vs. SDP ($7,700): Nathan Eovaldi getting scratched on Saturday has shaken things up for the Rangers, though it would seem Rocker is in line to step in and start Sunday. If that happens, at least he gets to be at home. While in MLB, Rocker has struggled to a 6.79 road ERA with a 3.32 at home. San Diego's one of two clubs that hasn't yet reached 300 runs scored and are also last in OPS.

See which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

Top Targets

Jeremy Pena ($3,300) was finally able to hold his own against his fellow righties last season. He was also decidedly better at home, a trend that's only gotten better. Fortunately for Pena and any DFS player who might roster him, Sunday's matchup will be in Houston. The shortstop is set to go up against Slade Cecconi, who's a righty that's let right-handed hitters go .290 against him the last couple campaigns and produced more homers than lefties over fewer at-bats.

With three hits on Saturday - two of those homers - Ozzie Albies ($3,100) now holds a .284 average with 12 homers. The second baseman is also a switch-hitter who's batting over .300 against lefties. Robert Gasser is a lefty and there's probably a reason why he began his age-27 season in Triple-A. He did really well there, yet has slumped to a 6.09 FIP through five MLB starts.

Bargain Bats

It was a slow start for George Springer ($2,900), with injury being part of the equation, but he's recorded an .846 OPS the last 21 days. His struggles have also mainly been against righties as his OPS versus lefties is still over .800. Springer could be primed to show some of his power on Sunday against Shota Imanaga as the southpaw has posted a 4.00-plus while allowing over two home runs per nine innings at home since 2024.

Cleveland's offense hasn't been that great and has some injury issues, so a stack's out of the question with no big bat to target. On the bargain front, there's Kyle Manzardo ($2,600). He racked up 27 homers last year and has managed an .852 OPS the last three weeks. Manzardo is also a lefty, which is key in this matchup as Kai-Wei Teng has registered an 8.83 ERA from his last four outings while lefties have hit .272 against overall.

Stacks to Consider

Giants at Marlins (Ryan Gusto): Luis Arraez ($3,100), Rafael Devers ($3,000), Jung Hoo Lee ($2,900)

Sometimes it's simple. Gusto's enters with a career 5.85 ERA and lefties have gone .321 against. All three of these Giants hit left-handed. That's it. That's the reasoning behind this stack.

Arraez is back to business as usual batting .321. He still doesn't offer much power, yet has accumulated six triples and five steals. Devers is struggling against lefties more than usual, but has slugged .495 versus righties. He's "only" collected 11 home runs alongside 23 doubles. Lee has hit .331 and is up to 18 doubles. And on the road, he's .350 with a slugging percentage approaching .500.

Pirates at Rockies (Michael Lorenzen): Brandon Lowe ($4,100), Bryan Reynolds ($3,900), Ryan O'Hearn ($3,700)

This is another combo of three lefty bats and one who's a switch-hitter, but it's the thing to do. Lorenzen has struggled to an 8.44 home ERA while lefties have gone .403 against. It's late June and he's still allowing southpaws to perform as a collective Ted Williams. Why wouldn't you stack lefties against him at Coors Field?

Lowe is a second baseman with 18 homers and 18 doubles with an OPS over .930 against righties and while away. Reynolds has tallied a 1.008 OPS the last three weeks. Though he's been much better at home, Coors is a different kind of road ballpark. O'Hearn has batted .279 with 11 home runs alongside an .856 OPS against righties. And while he's produced more power at home, he should show some pop in Colorado and he's notched a better road average.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.