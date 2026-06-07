Sunday's sporting calendar is a bit light - so much so that I may go see an evening screening of Clueless - yet there's still plenty of afternoon baseball and plenty of options for your MLB DFS lineups with 10 games starting at 1:35 p.m. EDT or later. Here are my recommendations.

Pitching

Cam Schlittler, NYY vs. BOS ($11,000): Here we are into June and the Red Sox are just trying to get out of the bottom-five in runs scored and get their collective OPS over .700. And on Sunday, they have to take on…one of the best pitchers in baseball? Schlittler is now through 27 career MLB starts where he's produced a 10.12 K/9 rate, a 3.82 K/BB ratio, a 0.72 HR/9 rate, and a 2.41 ERA.

Bryce Elder, ATL vs. PIT ($9,800): Elder's enjoyed a bounceback campaign with a 2.63 ERA over 13 outings. While he does carry a 3.35 FIP, that's still decent combined with a 2.34 home ERA. And while Elder is right-handed, he's held lefties to a .155 average. Pittsburgh may be top-five for runs, but so is Atlanta and that should increase Elder's chances of picking up a win.

Shane Baz, BAL at TOR ($9,500): Is four starts a sufficient sample size? If so, consider Baz for your rosters as he's gone four outings where he's logged 27.0 innings and posted a 2.33 ERA. Toronto, meanwhile, sits bottom-10 in offense.

See which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

Top Targets

Were you aware Kyle Schwarber ($4,000) is quite the powerful hitter? He's already at 23 home runs after 56 last season. And since 2024, he's slugged .584 at home. David Sandlin has only made two MLB starts, and both have come against the Twins where their lefties hit .304 against him. So that bodes well for this particular Philadelphia lefty.

Bobby Witt ($3,700) may be displaying less power this year, though he's upped his OBP to .359 while producing 17 doubles and 23 steals. And while his numbers are down against righties, he's notched a .966 OPS versus lefties. Connor Prielipp may have a 3.74 FIP compared to a 5.26 ERA, but he's a lefty.

Bargain Bats

When it comes to Colson Montgomery ($3,300), you have to accept an all-or-nothing return. He's batting .223 to go with 16 homers and 11 doubles while going deep 21 times through 71 games last year. For a shortstop, I don't mind betting on the potential for one instance of hard contact - even from someone who doesn't walk and strikes out a lot. Aaron Nola is technically performing better than last season, but only in the sense that his 5.55 ERA is lower than 6.01.

Carlos Cortes ($2,800) has been cold the last couple weeks, and that could be a concern given he wasn't expected to deliver a .402 OBP with five homers and nine doubles through 51 appearances. On the other hand, he's worth a shot in this matchup. Mike Burrows has allowed lefties to hit .329 against with 11 of the 15 home runs he's given up being produced by southpaws.

Stacks to Consider

Rays at Marlins (Sandy Alcantara): Jonathan Aranda ($3,800), Junior Caminero ($3,700), Richie Palacios ($2,700)

Last season, one-time Cy Young winner Alcantara returned after missing all of 2024 and recorded a 5.36 ERA. When this campaign started, he looked like he may have found that old form, though that may have been a mirage as he's struggled to a 6.21 ERA during his last 10 starts and currently sits at a 6.23 K/9 rate. Given all that, I'm down to selecting three players from Tampa in this Battle of Florida.

Aranda is decent against southpaws, especially for a hitter who's a southpaw that's registered an OPS over .900 against righties the last two years. His impressive performance last season wasn't about Tampa's temporary home park as he tallied an .866 road OPS and is currently around that mark. Caminero has posted a 1.181 OPS the last three weeks. And though Alcantara is right-handed, righties have gone .260 against since he returned from injury. Palacios doesn't offer power, but has two triples and seven steals. And since joining the Rays, he's managed a .385 road OBP.

Atlanta vs. Pittsburgh (Bubba Chandler): Matt Olson ($3,900), Ozzie Albies ($3,100), Mike Yastrzemski ($2,500)

Well, at least what you see is what you get with Chandler as he's at a 5.05 ERA and 5.05 FIP. A powerful fastball doesn't mean much if you're walking six batters per nine innings and only inducing grounders at a 34.6-percent rate. Chandler's road ERA is 4.28, though his road HR/9 rate is 1.6. As such, the stacking of Atlanta hitters - all who can bat left-handed - is being offered below.

It's been a stellar season for Olson going .272 with 19 doubles and a whopping 17 home runs. And let's not forget he once racked up 54 long balls and 39 while playing his home matchups at Oakland's old stadium. The switch-hitting Albies has a .275 average with 10 homers and 11 doubles. He doesn't run anymore (he stole his first base on Saturday), but a second baseman with those hitting skills is still sufficient. Yastrzemski is in MLB to face right-handed pitching. He's posted an 1.038 OPS the last three weeks, in part because he doesn't have to face many southpaws. And in his first campaign with Atlanta, he's recorded an OPS over .800 at home.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.