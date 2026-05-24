It's been a rainy Memorial Day weekend for parts of the US. We even had some MLB games postponed early on Saturday, which will alter Sunday's slate leaving us with 10 matchups starting at 12:15 p.m. EDT or later for DFS purposes. Here are my recommendations.

Pitching

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD at MIL ($10,200): Yamamoto's 3.32 ERA doesn't wow by his standards, but that's a number a lot of pitchers would be happy with. He's also recorded a 4.67 K/BB rate, and I don't think his homer issues will continue. This is someone with a career 0.84 HR/9 rate in MLB while the Brewers sit last in home runs.

Mitch Keller, PIT at TOR ($8,400): Keller usually flashes stuff with some subpar results in the mix. He's posted a 3.86 ERA this year alongside a 3.50 FIP that would be his best since his rookie campaign. Based on preseason predictions, it's not surprising one of these teams ranks top-10 in runs scored with the other one bottom-10. The shock is that it's the Blue Jays that are struggling.

Bailey Ober, MIN at BOS ($8,100): Ober's 3.63 ERA is fine - if not great - though it's somewhat based off of two starts. I'll take a shot on this matchup as the Red Sox are bottom-three for both runs scored and homers. Keeping the ball in the park has been an issue for Ober, so hopefully he'll be able to succeed on Sunday (for the sake of the Twins and your DFS roster).

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Top Targets

After supplying 45 home runs last season, Junior Caminero ($3,600) is currently on 13. He's also registered a .900 OPS the last three weeks. Yankee Stadium hasn't been great for lefty Ryan Weathers so far with a 1.8 HR/9 rate.

Liam Hicks ($3,400) showed promise as a rookie last year, but he's gone on to show he can hang in an MLB lineup as the lefty has hit .279 with 11 homers with an OPS over .850 against righties and at home. Christian Scott is a righty who established a 4.56 ERA in 2024 before missing all of 2025 and comes in with a 4.12 through five outings.

Bargain Bats

Cubs' second baseman Nico Hoerner ($3,400) notched 29 doubles and 29 stolen bases last season, and he's so far collected 13 and 10. Though he doesn't effectively have any power against right-handed pitching, his production isn't really built around power anyway. Getting away from Coors Field was going well for Peter Lambert, yet he's struggled to a 5.54 ERA from his last two appearances while his fellow righties are batting .292 against.

Nolan Gorman ($2,800) doesn't make a lot of contact, but he's still hit 39 homers the last three seasons with 29 of those coming against right-handed pitchers. I'd roster him against Brady Singer based on his 2.74 HR/9 rate with lefties going .385 against.

Stacks to Consider

Guardians at Phillies (Andrew Painter): Jose Ramirez ($3,900), Chase DeLauter ($3,200), Brayan Rocchio ($3,100)

Maybe Painter's injury-strewn minor-league stretch has diminished his prospect status to leave him as not being a viable MLB-level pitcher based on a 5.77 ERA through nine matchups. The thing is, he made 22 starts at Triple-A last season where he posted a 5.40. Since Painter is right-handed, I've included three Guardians who can hit lefty. Or if they want to, from the right side as he's let righties hit .314 this year.

Ramirez has a lower average than usual, yet still lists a .353 OBP to go with eight homers and 20 stolen bases. The third baseman has struggled against righties, but posted an .849 OPS in those matchups last season. Unlike Painter, DeLauter has enjoyed a strong rookie campaign batting .266 with seven home runs, 11 doubles, and a road OPS over .900. This has been an interesting season from Rocchio going .291 with four homers, nine steals, and a triple while managing a 1.033 the last two weeks.

Reds vs. Cardinals (Matthew Liberatore): Elly De La Cruz ($4,100), Sal Stewart ($3,800), Matt McLain ($2,900)

It's business as usual for Liberatore, and that's not a positive for the Cardinals. He holds a career 4.64 ERA and is currently at 4.70. The lefty has also given up 1.57 home runs per nine innings. Liberatore is a southpaw and righties have gone .266 against since 2024, so all three of these players can hit right-handed.

De La Cruz isn't running as much, though has still stolen nine bases. His average is up to .288 while contributing 12 homers and 12 doubles. The switch-hitting De La Cruz previously struggled against lefties, but he currently carries an OPS over .900 both against southpaws and at home. In addition to a career slugging percentage exceeding .500 and over .600 versus lefties, Stewart is at 12 home runs and 10 steals. McLain has tallied five homers and seven swipes. His OBP will always be low as he never walks, but he's a second baseman who's basically been a 15/15 player his entire career.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.