As we finish out the first weekend of May, it's been an interesting MLB season thus far. The NHL and NBA playoffs have been particularly good so far to steal some of baseball's shine, but there's room for everyone. There are nine games on FanDuel's Sunday DFS slate, with the first pitch at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Here are my recommendations.

Pitching

Max Fried, NYY vs. BAL ($10,500): I'm starting at the top of the heap with someone who's gone at least six innings of shutout ball in four of seven starts while only allowing one homer so far. Fried has posted a 2.78 ERA the last seven years, which is elite. He's also a lefty, which comes in handy against the Orioles.

Justin Wrobleski, LAD at STL ($8,300): It's a surprisingly-good offense against a surprisingly-good pitcher. Wrobleski largely pitched out of the bullpen last year and comes into Sunday with a 1.50 ERA. He may also list a 3.13 FIP, but that's still solid for a starter. Wrobleski has come out on top in each of his last four outings thanks to pitching for the Dodgers. The Cardinals' hot run production will likely trail off, so I'm willing to take a shot on Wrobleski as he's at least likely to earn a win.

Steven Matz, TAM vs. SFG ($7,900): The Mets and Giants have seemingly separated themselves in terms of runs scored. The Mets carry enough talent where I think they'll eventually climb out of the bottom-five, though they may get stuck there. The Giants look like a lineup that could stay there for the long haul. That bodes well for Matz on Sunday as he enters with a 4.31 ERA, though the matchup is too good to overlook.

See which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

Top Targets

Third basemen with elite power are sought after by MLB teams and DFS players alike, and arguably nobody delivers that like Junior Caminero ($3,500). He crushed 45 home runs last season and is now up to nine following and a slow start. I'm down to roster Caminero against a right-handed pitcher in Tyler Mahle as he's slugged .518 against righties while righty bats have hit .275 against Mahle since 2024.

It's still early enough in the year that Ian Happ ($3,300) now has a .373 OBP thanks to three hits and a walk on Saturday. He's also registered a .517 slugging percentage with eight homers. Happ's been hot at home so far, which tracks given his .828 OPS at Wrigley Field the last couple campaigns. Merrill Kelly has struggled to an 8.79 FIP to go with a career 4.06.

Bargain Bats

With Mookie Betts hurt, Hyeseong Kim ($2,800) has stepped in to cover shortstop. The southpaw is batting .293 with swiped five bags, though he isn't appearing against lefties. Fortunately for Kim, Dustin May is a righty. Not only that, but lefties have gone .382 against him this year.

It's been a rough start for Bryson Stott ($2,600), yet he still has two triples and six stolen bases. He's also reached double-digit homers during every season in his career with over 20 steals from each of the last three, which is stellar for a second baseman. Chris Paddack, a righty with a 6.11 ERA on the Marlins. He performed well as a rookie for the Padres, but has posted a 5.12 ERA across the next seven seasons.

Stacks to Consider

Brewers at Nationals (Zack Littell): Brice Turang ($3,900), Garrett Mitchell ($3,100), William Contreras ($2,900)

Littell has bounced around MLB and between relief and starting. In the process, he's recorded a 4.56 FIP while allowing plenty of home runs. His first year with Washington hasn't gone well with a 9.06 FIP, 1.45 K/BB ratio, and 4.08 HR/9 rate with lefties hitting .338 against. I've included two southpaws below, though there's also a righty as that side has produced a higher average versus Littell.

Turang is a full-on elite second baseman as he racked up 50 stolen bases during 2024, tallied 18 homers and 24 steals last year, and has so far notched a .428 OBP with power and speed. Mitchell lacks for pop, but has a .385 OBP with six doubles, a triple, and five swipes. Last season was brutal for him, though 2024 yielded an .838 OPS versus righties and an .829 on the road. Even in a down 2025, Conteras still posted a .355 OBP with 17 home runs and 28 doubles. He mostly struggled on the road last year, but he's been fine there this season with an .820 road OPS over 2024.

Atlanta at Colorado (Kyle Freeland): Ozzie Albies ($3,700), Austin Riley ($3,500), Mauricio Dubon ($3,300)

Freeland has recorded a 3.48 ERA through four starts, but hasn't finished a campaign with an ERA below 4.33 since 2018. He's only made one home start this season and got a little lucky that the only homer he allowed was a solo shot. Freeland is a southpaw, so I have three players who can hit right-handed. Since Ronald Acuna hasn't really got it going, I did work around his salary (he also tweaked something on Saturday).

Albies has been great so far batting .326 with seven homers and eight doubles. And over the last three seasons, he's slugged .484 against left-handed pitchers. Riley has struggled, yet has managed four home runs and two stolen bases. His troubles have come almost exclusively against righties as his OPS is still over .800 against lefties. Pushed into a regular role, the utility man Dubon has stepped up going .274 with two homers, two triples, and eight doubles. And it tends to be easy to hit doubles at Coors Field.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.