Spencer Strider should do well on Sunday against a strikeout-prone Reds offense and makes for a solid addition to your FanDuel MLB DFS lineups.

The weekend ends Sunday along with the month of May. There are 10 games on the slate for DFS purposes with the first pitches arriving at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Looking to take yourself into June with a reason to celebrate? Hopefully these MLB lineup recommendations can help!

Pitching

Spencer Strider, ATL at CIN ($10,000): Strider has only made five starts this season, and the first one was at Coors Field. He's since posted a 2.78 ERA. The Reds are average for runs scored, but bottom-six in strikeouts. Strider has averaged a career 12.31 Ks per nine innings, making this a solid matchup for him.

Ranger Suarez, BOS at CLE ($9,100): Suarez's last outing didn't go well, but it was at home where he's recorded a 3.77 ERA as opposed to a 1.99 on the road. Sunday's game will be in Cleveland, so Boston and DFS players can plan accordingly. The Guardians are also fielding a league-average offense.

Sean Burke, CWS vs. DET ($8,600): Even if some of this is me as a Tigers fan venting my frustrations, my concerns are reasonable. The Tigers keep on losing, have fallen into the bottom-five when it comes to runs, and are now bottom-five for team OPS. Burke comes in with a 3.90 ERA, yet I think he can handle the Tigers with the way they've recently performed.

See which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

Top Targets

As expected, Xavier Edwards ($3,300) has hit for average and excelled on the basepaths hitting .320 with eight steals and four triples. He's also managed 11 doubles and his six homers have already surpassed his previous peak. Nolan McLean has a 6.92 ERA during his last five starts where he's given up a combined six home runs.

Though Boston's offense has significantly struggled, none of that falls on Willson Contreras ($3,300) as he's gone .286 with 11 homers and even two triples. Tanner Bibee just conceded five long balls in his last outing. And fellow righties batted .291 against him during 2025.

Bargain Bats

Two below-average offenses will be at Coors Field, which means it's time for some bargain bats instead of stacks. After missing a lot of time, Jung Hoo Lee ($3,200) returned for the first game this series and picked up four hits. The lefty racked up 51 extra-base hits last year, and he's so far accumulated 15. Tanner Gordon holds a career 2.03 HR/9 rate, which has played a big role in a career 6.78 ERA.

Willi Castro ($3,100) joined the Rockies and immediately got in the fun of sizeable home/road splits. His OPS is over .800 at Coors while hitting .261 against lefties since 2024. Robbie Ray is a high-variance pitcher who's currently contributing a 5.61 FIP.

Stacks to Consider

Rays vs. Angels (Jack Kochanowicz): Jonathan Aranda ($3,600), Junior Caminero ($3,500), Cedric Mullins ($2,600)

When you set the baseline of a career 5.57 ERA, a 4.99 looks pretty good in comparison. But then again, Kochanowicz has posted a 9.00 from his last four starts. He also holds a career 1.43 K/BB rate, one of the worst I can recall seeing. Righties have hit fine against him, though lefties have gone .294 and that's why I've included two southpaws below.

Base running isn't Aranda's thing, but he's plenty good with his bat with only one MLB triple and two stolen base attempts alongside a .392 OBP with 24 homers and 31 doubles through the last two seasons. Caminero is a righty, though is also Tampa's best hitter and worth including in most stacks thanks to 13 homers and eight doubles after going deep 45 times last year. It would seem that last stat wasn't just about the Rays playing in a different home park as he's continued to produce a home OPS well over .900. Mullins is fully just delivering counting stats, but I wanted him instead of Chandler Simpson as the latter's steals have dried up. Mullins has collected 10 swipes to go with a triple and three homers.

Mets vs. Marlins (Janson Junk): Juan Soto ($4,000), A.J. Ewing ($2,800), Brett Baty ($2,700)

With Junk, it's simple. And it's not just his career 4.84 ERA and 6.60 K/9 rate. He's also particularly poor at getting lefties out as they've gone .323 against since 2024, so here's three Mets southpaws for this stack.

Soto's injury didn't slow him down as he's tallied an 1.126 OPS the last three weeks. He's hit .300 overall and is now up to 12 home runs and five stolen bases, the latter a sign he hasn't abandoned that category. Ewing, the Mets' top prospect, did well enough in the minors to get his first taste of MLB action. He's batted .250 and stolen four bags from 18 games with an OPS over .800 against righties and at home. I figure Baty will be in action with Junk on the mound having supplied three homers and eight doubles on the campaign and a .279 the last three weeks.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.