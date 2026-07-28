There's a 10 -game main slate Tuesday night, which kicks off at 7:10 pm EDT. The A's remain at home for the second game of their series against the Red Sox, in what should be one of the better offensive environments in the league. The other variable specific to Tuesday is the weather, with rain potentially affecting games in both the Midwest and in New York.

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Pitchers

There's a fairly elite group of four pitchers atop the player pool, ranging in price from $10,800 to $9,300. Chris Sale ($10,800) is at the top of that price range, a distinction that he deserves given his results this season, and a matchup against the Mets is beneficial. My other favorite of the group is Logan Henderson ($9,500), who has piled up 17 strikeouts across 15.1 innings since returning to the majors and rotation. He edges out Gavin Williams ($9,300) and Gerrit Cole ($9,800) due to his matchup against the Giants.

It's a deep day of pitching, as there are plentiful options even beyond the four names already discussed. Justin Wrobleski ($8,800) continues to get excellent results, and he gets a boost due to a matchup against the Mariners. Taj Bradley ($8,600) is another standout amongst the second tier of pitchers, as he has the sixth-highest strikeout rate among the 20 pitchers available on the main slate. Like Wrobleski, he also has a favorable matchup against the Royals. Reid Detmers ($8,100) rounds out the list of pitchers I'd have confidence in rostering. He has strikeout upside, and the Astros have been a league-average offense against lefties this season.

There's a final group of value or punt options. Landen Roupp ($7,600) and Gage Jump ($7,100) are the top options, and each has the opposite flaw of the other. Roupp draws a touch matchup against the Brewers, but he does benefit from his own pitcher-friendly home park. Jump has a tough home park and fairly difficult matchup against the Red Sox, but he does have enough strikeout upside to potentially pay off this price.

Top Hitters

Jordan Walker ($5,600) is back in a short-term slump, but he has a good chance to break out of Tuesday night against Colin Rea. For the season, Rea has allowed 2.42 HR/9 to opposing right-handed hitters.

Luis Castillo has given up a lot of contact in his recent starts, and a lot of it has been hard contact. The Dodgers are a team that can certainly take advantage, with Freddie Freeman ($5,500) being a top option to consider.

Value Bats

Steven Kwan ($3,100) has started to show signs of life at the plate after a disastrous first half and has averaged 9.1 DK points across his last 10 games. That has pushed him back into the leadoff spot, and he (and the rest of the Guardians) draws a very favorable matchup against Brady Singer.

The Yankees will face their fifth consecutive lefty when they take on Anthony Kay on Tuesday night. In that span, Amed Rosario ($3,100) has started three of four games and hit third or higher in the order on each occasion. His surface numbers aren't great against southpaws this season, but he has only a .233 BABIP and does have a very solid .178 ISO.

Stacks to Consider

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies (Michael Lorenzen): Fernando Tatis ($6,000), Jake Cronenworth ($2,700), Manny Machado ($4,900)

The Padres' offense hasn't performed to expectation this season, but that has changed over the last month. The team ranks fifth in wOBA and eighth in ISO in that span, and the top of the lineup has started to perform better. Most importantly, San Diego draws an extremely favorable matchup against Lorenzen, who has a 5.04 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in road starts this season.

Boston Red Sox vs. Athletics (Gage Jump): Curtis Mead ($4,900), Wilyer Abreu ($4,700), Willson Contreras ($5,400)

Jump has some strikeout upside, but he has struggled to 6.35 ERA and 1.69 WHIP in his home starts this season. Boston has been a strong team against lefties all season, so Tuesday could be a night for the Red Sox offense to come alive. Keep an eye out for the status of Mead, who exited Monday's game with a bruised wrist.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.