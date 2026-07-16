This is the first day back from the break, and it's great to see some baseball. The Home Run Derby on Monday was one of the best MLB events of recent years, and it's appropriate we kick-start the second half with the Phillies after the show Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper put on. They play the New York Mets in the first game back from the break, and that's the only game on this slate. We might not see something like that again until the playoffs, but it should be an interesting matchup.

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Pitching

There are no pitchers for single-game slates on FanDuel.

Top Targets

Kyle Schwarber, PHI ($13,000)

Schwarber just put on a show in the Home Run Derby, but has been on a power binge for weeks. He had nine dingers over his final 30 games before the break while posting a .397 OBP and .948 OPS in that span. He's also got the platoon advantage against Christian Scott, who's got a 4.54 xERA and 1.30 WHIP.

Juan Soto, NYM ($12,800)

This Mets offense has been a disaster, but Soto has been the superstar fans were expecting. He's got a .405 OBP and .967 OPS this season, but has been even better over the last month. Soto has a .475 OBP and 1.127 OPS across his last 28 games. He's also rocked righties throughout his career, compiling a .423 OBP and 1.007 OPS against them over the last three years. In 42 at-bats against Aaron Nola, Soto has a .475 OBP and 1.171 OPS.

Trea Turner, PHI ($8,600)

It's been a terrible season for Turner, but this perennial All-Star is turning things around. He's still on pace for nearly 20 homers and 30 steals despite the struggles while totaling a .295 AVG and .775 OPS across his last 23 outings. We expect this stud to close the season with similar averages, and this might be the cheapest he'll be all year.

Bargain Bats

A.J. Ewing, NYM ($8,000)

Why is Ewing just $8K on this slate? He's eighth in salary, but he's been one of the best leadoff men in the league over the last month. He's earned that prominent lineup spot by providing a .374 OBP and .926 OPS across his last 27 fixtures. What's amazing about that is that we haven't even seen his elite speed, with Ewing stealing 105 bases across 258 minor league games. We also don't mind that he faces a righty with a 5.75 ERA.

Jorge Polanco, NYM ($4,600)

Polanco has missed most of the season due to a multitude of injuries, but seeing him at $4,600 is quite the bargain. He's yet to get going this year, but Polanco had a .265 AVG and .821 OPS last season. Those are the numbers you'd typically see from an $8K player, but this salary has dropped too far due to the lengthy absence.

Jared Young, NYM ($4,000)

In order to squeeze in studs like Schwarber, Soto and Bryce Harper, finding players in this price range is critical. Young deserves a price bump after his recent surge, sporting a .480 OBP and 1.025 OPS across his last seven outings. That's no surprise when seeing his splits, tallying a .260 AVG and .783 OPS against right-handers this year.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.