I hate to recommend the two highest-priced pitchers on a slate, but that's just what you have to do sometimes. The rest of these options are extremely risky, while the expensive guys have incredible matchups. That means we need to find some value with the bats, but we'll zone in on that when we get there. With that in mind, let's look at those pricey pitchers we love!

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Pitching

Bryce Miller, SEA at MIA ($10,900)

Is Miller turning into an ace? This guy has looked like one since his return from the IL, scoring at least 27 FanDuel points in eight straight starts. That's wild since he's only made nine starts all season, sporting a 1.52 ERA, 0.55 WHIP and 11.2 K/9 rate in that span. Those look like averages from an elite closer, but Miller has clearly found something at full health. We love this road matchup with Miami, too, because the Marlins rank 26th in xwOBA and play in one of the most pitcher-friendly parks in the sport.

Nathan Eovaldi, TEX vs. LAA ($10,700)

Eovaldi has developed into one of the best pitchers in baseball over the last decade. This hard-throwing righty has a 3.49 ERA and 1.12 WHIP over the last seven seasons. The recent form is right in line with that, surrendering three runs or fewer in four straight starts. Eovaldi also has a 3.24 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 11.9 K/9 rate in all of those while scoring at least 39 FanDuel points in each. We love that in a home matchup against LA because the Angels have the worst K rate against righties. He's faced them eight times since 2022 and has scored at least 34 FD points in all of those!

Top Targets

Hunter Goodman, COL (vs. Carson Whisenhunt) $3,900

Goodman might be developing into the best catcher in baseball. This All-Star has a .268 AVG and .851 OPS since the start of last season. He's been even better recently, registering a .343 OBP and .973 OPS across his last 40 fixtures. Goodman's splits against southpaws are even more impressive, sporting a .346 OBP and .902 OPS against them since last year. It's not like Whisenhunt is a worrisome matchup either, posting a 4.76 ERA and 1.48 WHIP throughout his career.

Corbin Carroll, ARI (vs. Griffin Canning) $3,800

Carroll has been mired in a slump recently, but seeing him dip below $4K makes him an elite option in this matchup. We'll discuss Canning more below, but the matchup gives Carroll the platoon advantage, and he's compiled a .336 OBP and .824 OPS against righties over the last three years. He's also got 47 homers and 50 steals in that span, showcasing one of the best power-speed combos in baseball.

Bargain Bats

Bryce Eldridge and Jung Hoo Lee, SF (vs. Ryan Feltner) $3,000

Let's ride a two-man San Francisco stack. Both of these guys are $3,000, and it's difficult to understand why. Let's start with the slugger because Eldridge has a .360 OBP and .825 OPS since his call-up. He also had a .445 OBP and .963 OPS at Triple-A. Lee has been better than that, tallying a .368 AVG and .902 OPS since coming off the IL on May 28. Both of these guys also have the platoon advantage against Feltner, who has a 5.06 career ERA and 1.40 WHIP.

Spencer Torkelson, DET (vs. Jose Suarez) $2,800

Tork is always a threat whenever the Tigers tussle with a weak lefty. That's just what we have here because Suarez has a 5.24 career ERA and 1.48 WHIP. Tork might only get one at-bat against him, but we're not worried about Jack Perkins' 6.75 ERA and 1.45 WHIP. The real treat for Torkelson is that he homered on Wednesday and is now flirting with an .800 OPS since April 22. We didn't even mention that he has a .402 OBP and .819 OPS against left-handers this year.

Stacks to Consider

Detroit Tigers vs. Athletics (Suarez/Perkins): Dillon Dingler ($3,600), Riley Greene ($3,400), Kevin McGonigle ($3,400), Torkelson ($2,800)

The Motor City Kitties have rarely been worth stacking this season, but matching up with guys like Suarez and Perkins makes them an enticing option. We already talked about the ugly ratios from those two, but Detroit has also produced at least six runs in eight of its last 11 outings.

Dingler is an easy choice at the top of this stack if he's able to play after taking a foul tip off his hand Wednesday, leading the team with 11.1 FanDuel points per game. Greene has been their best bat over recent years, generating a .376 OBP and .844 OPS this season. McGonigle has been a sneaky DFS asset as their leadoff hitter, averaging 10.9 FD points per game.

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres (Canning): Carroll ($3,800), Ketel Marte ($3,600), Geraldo Perdomo ($3,100), Max Kepler ($2,500)

Canning had some potential early on in his career, but he hasn't looked the same with San Diego. This righty has a 6.71 ERA and 1.61 WHIP in what's developing into a nightmarish season. You might think pitching in a spacious ballpark like the one San Diego possesses would help, but Canning has a 6.08 ERA there this year.

Carroll is our favorite play in this Diamondbacks stack, but Marte is right there with him. Marte has a .397 OBP and 1.079 OPS across his last 18 outings. Perdomo is also getting hot, producing a .375 OBP and .887 OPS across his last 11 games. Kepler is the punt play of the group because he should bat fifth or sixth and has a .768 career OPS against right-handers.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.