This is a challenging slate to dissect. The main issue is that many of the great pitchers have tough matchups, while the "poor" pitchers aren't even that bad. Guys like Zac Gallen, Freddy Peralta, Michael McGreevy and Cade Cavalli are the cheapest pitchers on this slate, but none of them are really usable due to recent form or terrible matchups. The middle tier isn't great either, so let's go ahead and get started with one of the best pitchers in baseball!

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Pitching

Cristopher Sanchez, PHI at WAS ($11,200)

There aren't many great pitching options on this short slate, but Sanchez is one of the safest options on any slate. This southpaw has developed into one of the best pitchers in baseball, posting a 1.82 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. His recent form is even more ridiculous, registering a 1.11 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 9.9 K/9 rate since May 1. A matchup with Washington is terrifying, but Sanchez has scored at least 31 FanDuel points in six of his last seven meetings with the Nationals. That's why he and the Phillies are a -190 favorite!

Matthew Boyd, CHC at NYM ($8,300)

It was challenging to pick a second pitcher, but Boyd intrigues us in this matchup with the Mets. Let's start there because New York ranks 25th in runs scored and 29th in wOBA while possessing one of the most pitcher-friendly parks in baseball. All of those factors make Boyd an enticing option in his return to the rotation. He allowed two runs or fewer in three of four starts before that injury while posting a 1.18 WHIP and 10.6 K/9 rate in that span. Boyd also threw four scoreless innings in his last rehab start while striking out seven batters! We don't mind that Boyd averaged 33 FD points per game in two matchups with the Mets last year, either.

Top Targets

Kyle Schwarber, PHI (vs. Cade Cavalli) $4,300

Schwarber gets on these stretches where he looks like Barry Bonds. He's amid one of those right now, knocking six homers over his last 12 outings. Schwarber also has a .380 OBP and 1.027 OPS since April 25 while facing one of the weaker pitchers on this slate. That's Cavalli, who's compiled a 4.43 ERA and 1.46 WHIP since the opening week. The Phillies are a fantastic stack with the way they've been raking, with Bryce Harper ($3,800) and Trea Turner ($2,900) looking like good options next to Schwarbs.

Alec Burleson, STL (vs. Zac Gallen) $3,600

This St. Louis lineup has been sneaky at times, with Burleson hitting third every day. He's earned that prominent spot with a sensational season, sporting a .288 AVG and .845 OPS. Most of that damage has been with the platoon advantage in his favor, accruing a .413 OBP and 1.020 OPS against right-handers this year. Gallen is undoubtedly the worst pitcher on this slate, but we'll dive into that more in the stacks section. Not to mention, Burleson has a .310 AVG and .910 OPS across his last 50 fixtures.

Bargain Bats

Bo Bichette, NYM (vs. Boyd) $2,900

Bichette has been a massive disappointment for Mets fans, but a turnaround was always inevitable. This former All-Star has been one of the best shortstops since his call-up, and something has changed recently. He has two homers over the last two days while providing a .380 AVG, .648 SLG and 1.035 OPS across his last 17 outings. That run makes it hard to believe he's still below $3K, given that Bichette has been a $4K player in the past. While we do like Boyd, we have to acknowledge that this is his first start off the IL, and he gives Bo the platoon advantage from the right side. Bichette has an .802 OPS against southpaws this season despite his struggles.

Kerry Carpenter, DET (vs. Tatsuya Imai) $2,700

Carpenter is always an intriguing option whenever the Motor City Kitties match up with a righty. He typically bats in the heart of their lineup in those circumstances, collecting a .268 AVG and .869 OPS against them over the last three years. Those are absurd averages from a $2,700 player, and he might be facing the worst pitcher on this slate. Imai has a 6.15 ERA and 1.44 WHIP this year and has been even worse since the opening week. We also like Riley Greene ($3,000) and Spencer Torkelson ($2,800) in a cheap Tigers stack.

Stacks to Consider

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (Gallen): Jordan Walker ($3,900), Ivan Herrera ($3,800), JJ Wetherholt ($3,600), Burleson ($3,600)

We already talked about how difficult this slate will be, but St. Louis is an easy stack against a guy like Gallen. This veteran simply doesn't have it right now, generating a 6.10 ERA and 1.63 WHIP this year. Those averages have skyrocketed over recent weeks, with Gallen amassing a 7.76 ERA and 1.78 WHIP across his last 10 starts.

Walker is an easy option at the top of this St. Louis stack, averaging a team-high 12.5 FanDuel points per game. Herrera is right there behind him, tallying a .523 OBP and 1.056 OPS over the last two weeks. Wetherholt is the projected leadoff hitter, producing a .368 OBP and .821 OPS against righties this year. He also has a .417 OBP and .904 OPS across his last 19 outings.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.