Welcome to July! Wednesday is a busy day for MLB, but owing to a lot of afternoon action, we're left with eight games on the main slate. The first pitch is at 6:40 p.m. EDT. Here are my first MLB DFS lineup recommendations for Wednesday.

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Pitching

Shane McClanahan, TAM at KAN ($8,000): Steady as she goes for McClanahan. He has a career 3.39 FIP, and his FIP this season is 3.39. He had a 3.29 ERA in 2025, and in 2026 he has a 3.30 ERA. Though the Royals have left the bottom five in runs scored in the dust, they are still below average, and so halfway through the season what they appear to be is a below-average offense.

Shane Drohan, MIL vs. CIN ($7,600): Double the Shane for your Wednesday! Drohan has pitched a fair amount out of the bullpen, and he's only pitched five innings or more in a game three times. However, he has a 3.12 ERA, and also a 9.0 K/9 rate. As a lefty, Drohan is well-suited for facing the Reds, and perhaps unsurprising for a team led by Elly De La Cruz the Reds are 27th in strikeouts.

Top Targets

Twins starter Taj Bradley is having a solid campaign, but he still has some issues with homers. He has a 1.29 HR/9 rate in total, but an 1.8 HR/9 rate on the road. All of this is a lead-up to recommending Yordan Alvarez ($4,100), who has slugged over .600 against righties and also at home.

The two big bats for the Rays are righties, but Jonathan Aranda ($3,400) is supporting the duo of Junior Caminero and Yandy Diaz from the left side of the plate. When facing righties, Aranda looks like his teammates, and since 2024 he has an .899 OPS in those matchups. Seth Lugo, in addition to being a righty, has allowed three home runs in two of his last four starts.

Bargain Bats

Right-handed Marlins are not in abundance, so for a bargain bat the one guy who stands out is Heriberto Hernandez ($3,300). Through 56 games he has eight homers, one triple, and five stolen bases, and last year in 87 games he hit 10 home runs and 12 doubles. Wednesday, though, he gets to be at Coors Field, and Kyle Freeland is in line to start. Freeland is a lefty, and he also happens to have a 7.50 ERA.

Much of this season, Rafael Devers ($3,000) hasn't looked like Rafael Devers, but over the last three weeks he has a .932 OPS. Additionally, on the campaign he's been roughly as good as usual against righties (.850 OPS), with his struggles coming against lefties. Fortunately for Devers, Zac Gallen has a 6.15 ERA and lefties have hit a whopping .324 against him.

Stacks to Consider

Dodgers at Athletics (J.T. Ginn): Freddie Freeman ($3,500), Max Muncy ($3,300), Kyle Tucker ($3,200)

On the road? Ginn has been strong. Facing righties? Ginn locks them down. Okay, but at home? Well, he has a 4.07 ERA after having a 6.85 ERA last season. And when facing lefties? Since 2024, southpaws have hit .302 against him. Thus, with Ginn at home, I have three lefties from the Dodgers for a stack.

Freeman has been more reliant on facing righties, and also on being away from Dodger Stadium. However, he's hit over .300 and slugged over .500 both against righties and on the road, so he's still an elite first baseman in those scenarios. Muncy's power has been on full display, as he's hit 17 homers in 79 games. Notably, while traditionally better at home, this year Muncy has a .911 OPS on the road. Okay, so Tucker hasn't lived up to the hand-wringing his joining the Dodgers generated this offseason, given that he's hit .239 with seven home runs and six stolen bases. That being said, he's mostly just been terrible at home, as on the road he has an .835 OPS. Now, that's a problem for the Dodgers, but it isn't for us DFS players Wednesday.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants (Trevor McDonald): Corbin Carroll ($3,800), Ketel Marte ($3,400), Geraldo Perdomo ($3,000)

Getting his first real taste of MLB action after a couple cups of coffee, McDonald has a 4.94 ERA through 10 starts. This is perhaps not a surprise, as in Triple-A McDonald has a 5.22 ERA, and he's pitched over 200 innings there. On top of that, lefties have hit .305 against McDonald in MLB, so I have three Diamondbacks who can hit left-handed.

Carroll has cooled down a bit, but he has 13 homers, nine stolen bases, and a whopping 10 triples. Being at home could help the lefty start surging again, as over the last three seasons he has a .915 OPS at home. Marte, in the inverse of Carroll, started slow, but over the last three weeks he has a .973 OPS. Though the second baseman is off last season's pace, he still has 17 homers, and he has two triples after having zero last year. Perdomo has come back down to Earth after he turned heads in 2025. That being said, a shortstop with a .359 OBP, five homers, three triples, and 12 stolen bases is no slouch. He's a switch-hitter, and most of his issues have come against lefties this season. Now, he hasn't popped against righties, but he does have a .377 OBP in those matchups.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.