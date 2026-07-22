Wednesday is loaded with afternoon action, leaving us with seven games on the slate for 6:40 p.m. EDT. Hey, that's enough for having more than a handful of options for your MLB DFS lineups. Here are a few recommendations to help you with your decisions. Good luck!

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Pitching

Griffin Jax, TAM at TOR ($8,500): Jax's last start was rough enough to push his ERA not only over 3.50, but 4.00. However, there is a solid chance he can bounce back. Toronto has plummeted offensively. The Blue Jays are actually now last in runs scored. They aren't last in team OPS just yet, but can you put that past them at this point?

Bailey Ober, MIN at CLE ($8,400): This, too, is about the matchup, and the Guardians are also looking to avoid being the worst offense in MLB. Ober has been much stronger at home, but Cleveland might finish last in runs scored, and with questionable options Wednesday he's worth a shot.

Top Targets

If Yordan Alvarez ($4,400) were even a passable fielder and not solely a designated hitter, I do believe he would be AL MVP this season. That's how incredible he has been at the plate. Alvarez has an OPS over 1.000 against righties, and also at home. On top of that, over the last three weeks he has an 1.352 OPS. Sandy Alcantara is right-handed, and while he has been strong at home, he has a 4.48 ERA at home.

Tuesday, Max Muncy ($3,000) hit his 19th home run of the season. Since 2024, the third baseman has slugged .505. He's traditionally been better at home in his career, but this year his road OPS is .935. Aaron Nola has an issue with homers, especially at home. This year in Philly he's posted a 6.50 ERA and 2.2 HR/9 rate.

Bargain Bats

Josh Jung got banged up Tuesday, but fortunately for the Rangers, Ezequiel Duran ($2,900) has positional versatility. His 10 homers and 18 doubles are both already the second-most in Duran's career. Anthony Kay has issues on the road, which isn't ideal for the White Sox.. The lefty has a 5.80 ERA in away outings, and unfortunately for him this is such an outing.

In addition to positional versatility, Mauricio Dubon ($2,800) brings a .262 average with 10 home runs, two triples, and 20 doubles in 96 games. This is his first season with Atlanta, but he's taken to the ballpark, as he has an .800 OPS there. Though Michael King has managed a 3.34 ERA, his walks are a bit up and his strikeouts are notably down. He hasn't shown much in the way of lefty/righty splits, but the same is true for Dubon.

Stack to Consider

Tigers at Cubs (Colin Rea): Kevin McGonigle ($3,300), Riley Greene ($3,100), Colt Keith ($2,600)

Rea does have a 2.94 ERA at home compared to a 6.45 ERA on the road, but I am of the belief that a 6.45 ERA in any context is a concerning sign. Plus, last season, his first with the Cubs, he had a 3.86 ERA at home and a 4.11 ERA on the road. The difference in performance this year could be happenstance. On top of that, lefties have hit .300 against Rea in 2026 and they hit .292 in 2025. As such, I don't mind having three southpaws from the Tigers at all.

McGonigle is a rookie with a .391 OBP and more walks than strikeouts. That is truly remarkable. He doesn't have big-time power, but he's slugged .452 against righties. Greene has an 1.126 OPS over the last three weeks. The 15 homers and 20 doubles are not surprising, but he has also hit .288 this season, and .308 against righties. Keith is also in fine form, as he has a .933 OPS over the last three weeks. Unfortunately for the Tigers, he's proved unplayable against lefties, so he's done all his damage against righties, including all eight of his homers and all four of his stolen bases.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.