Pretty much everybody in MLB is at the 90-game mark. With the All-Star break coming up, there are a whopping 14 games on the DFS docket for Wednesday. The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m. EDT. Here are a few lineup recommendations for you, since you have a lot of games and players to parse through.

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Pitching

Davis Martin, CWS vs. BOS ($9,800): Sure, Martin has a 4.72 ERA on the road compared to a 0.88 ERA at home, but it's still remarkable to have a 0.88 ERA at home this late in the year. On top of that, were I simply to say he has a 3.07 FIP on the season that might suffice for you. The Red Sox, being in the bottom five in runs scored, bodes well for Martin to keep his home numbers impressive.

MacKenzie Gore, TEX vs. LAA ($8,800): In his first season with the Rangers, there has been a stark difference in Gore's performances. On the road, he has a 5.81 ERA. At home, he has a 2.49 ERA. Fortunately, this game is at home for Gore. The Angels are middling offensively, so hopefully home cooking still pans out for the southpaw pitcher.

Jose Cabrera, ARI at SDP ($6,100): Yeah, I think taking a shot on Cabrera is fair. He's made three MLB starts and has a 4.73 ERA, but this is about the matchup. The Padres are last in runs scored and team OPS, and they look quite woeful. Plus, as a nice bonus, the Padres' park tends to benefit pitchers.

Top Targets

When you have power and a .400 OBP, you can score 83 runs through 93 games. James Wood ($4,500) is pacing MLB in runs scored, and his 24 home runs have helped on that front as well. Spencer Arrighetti is coming off a good start, but it is his first one in a while. Even in the big picture he has a 4.32 ERA on the road, and Wood has a .977 OPS at home.

Since 2024, the Dodgers' Max Muncy ($3,200) has slugged .502 against righties. On top of that, he's slugged .556 at home in the same time frame. He's the rare player who sees the Rockies on the schedule and might prefer to be at home than on the road. Speaking of which, over the last two seasons Ryan Feltner has allowed 1.9 homers per nine innings away from Coors Field, so he came blame elevation for everything.

Bargain Bats

Though Spencer Torkelson ($2,800) has had some issues with power in 2026, he has a .395 OBP versus lefties. He also has consistently shown more power at home, as he has a .472 slugging percentage in Detroit over the last three seasons. Jeffrey Springs has a whopping 2.31 HR/9 rate, and he's allowed multiple homers in six of his last eight outings.

Over the last three weeks, Kyle Karros ($2,700) has an 1.192 OPS. He's certainly been better at home, and also against lefties, but he's been fine on the road, and his two triples and 17 doubles show he doesn't need home runs to produce. More to the point, Karros is facing Roki Sasaki, who simply doesn't seem viable as an MLB starter. Through 15 starts this season he has a 5.40 ERA and 2.04 HR/9 rate.

Stacks to Consider

Royals at Mets (Christian Scott): Bobby Witt ($4,000), Carter Jensen ($2,900), Jac Caglianone ($2,900)

After missing all of last season, this has been an up-and-down campaign for Scott. He's been "down" of late, with a 6.23 ERA over his last three starts. On the season Scott has a 4.50 ERA, but also an 1.8 HR/9 rate. Righties have hit .258 against Scott, while lefties have hit .205, but lefties have hit six of the seven homers that he's allowed. Thus, I have one righty and two lefties in this stack.

The Royals are struggling this season, but that may be the only thing that keeps Witt from winning AL MVP. He's hit .290 with 12 homers, 20 doubles, and 30 stolen bases in 86 games. Also, in the prior two seasons he's shown more power against his fellow righties, and even this year he's slugged .451 in those matchups. You don't need a catcher for your DFS lineup, but would you like a guy with 13 homers and 17 doubles in 84 games? Or a guy with an 1.016 OPS over the last three weeks? That's Jensen. Caglianone hasn't looked lost in his second season, which is a relief. He's hit .258 with 14 homers, two triples, and three stolen bases. Caglianone has been fine against lefties, which is encouraging, but he has an .814 OPS against righties, which is what is germane here.

Twins vs. Guardians (Slade Cecconi): Kody Clemens ($3,200), Josh Bell ($3,000), Trevor Larnach ($2,900)

Cecconi has an 1.23 HR/9 rate, and that would be the lowest of his career. Speaking of which, his 2.43 K/BB ratio is also primed to be the lowest of his career, but in that case "lowest" is a bad thing. Cecconi has a 4.65 road ERA, and both lefties and righties have hit him well. Byron Buxton is out of action, and a few Twins have been quite poor at home. This stack, though, works for me.

Since Clemens doesn't walk, his OPS always lags, so I will instead note he's slugged .552 over the last three weeks. He's particularly bad against lefties, so fingers crossed he gets at least a few plate appearances against righties, because he's slugged .537 against right-handed pitchers this year. The journeyman Bell is on yet-another team delivering yet-another okay season. He does have an 1.017 OPS over the last three weeks, though, and he's hit four home runs in his last seven games. Larnach has delivered an 1.153 OPS over the last three weeks. He's been quite good at getting on base, as his OBP against righties and also his OBP at home are both over .400.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.