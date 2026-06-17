Wednesday's MLB action is split in half between the afternoon and the evening in such a fashion that we are left with six games on the DFS slate starting at 6:45 p.m. EDT or later. Even during a World Cup when afternoon sports become more prevalent, it's certainly convenient on a Wednesday to not have to get MLB DFS lineups in before 7 p.m. Here are my lineup recommendations. Atlanta versus San Francisco has been removed, by the way, because there is now a doubleheader happening after yesterday's game was suspended. Which is too bad, because I was looking forward to suggesting an Atlanta hitter or two against Robbie Ray.

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Pitching

Javier Assad, CHC vs. COL ($8,600): Well, two strong starts against the Giants was sufficient to earn Assad a start against a team other than the Giants. To be fair, he's now allowed a single run over his last 19.1 innings. The Rockies are above average in terms of runs scored, which is a change of pace for them. However, they are still paying the Coors Field tax in my book whenever they are on the road.

Brandon Sproat, MIL vs. CLE ($7,200): Bad offenses are largely not in action on this slate, so I am willing to consider Sproat even if he is having a poor season. At least he has a 3.27 ERA over his last two starts, though, which is helpful. Cleveland is in the bottom 10 in runs scored and has the worst offense of the teams in action Wednesday night. Now, Jose Ramirez is injured, so the offense is even worse.

Top Targets

It's understandable that Jackson Chourio ($4,400) started a little slow after his injury issues, though that's easy to say that now that he's on fire. He has an 1.173 OPS over the last three weeks, and has nine home runs and five stolen bases on the season. Gavin Williams has allowed two home runs in each of his last two starts. I also went with Chourio because Williams has consistently posted reverse splits. Since 2024 lefties have hit .186 against him and righties have hit .259 against him.

He's slugging for a different team that wears orange accents now, but Pete Alonso ($3,600) is still slugging. He's hit 16 homers in his first campaign as an Oriole. Once again, he's hitting better against his fellow righties, and since 2024 he's slugged .511 in those matchups. George Kirby has unexpectedly been worse at home and against righties this year. Maybe those both prove anomalous, but right now both are true, so why not see if Kirby's issues continue?

Bargain Bat

Has Colt Emerson ($3,100) looked like a 20-year-old rookie? Sure, but he's looked like an immensely promising 20-year-old rookie. The power, in particular, stands out, as he has six homers, five doubles, and even one triple in only 24 games. Now, he's looked lost against lefties, but Kyle Bradish is a righty. Oh, and Bradish has allowed five runs in four innings in each of his last two starts.

Stack to Consider

Pirates at Athletics (Aaron Civale): Brandon Lowe ($3,700), Ryan O'Hearn ($3,200), Jake Mangum ($2,600)

Civale is returning from the IL to start against the Pirates, but the visitors will not lament this fact. He has a career 4.15 ERA, but he's also really struggled in Sutter Health Park. Civale has a 5.47 ERA and 2.2 HR/9 rate at home, and he didn't pitch in Las Vegas so that is all about the ballpark in Sacramento. Righties have hit Civale well the last few years, but the Pirates lack for notable righties. Also, lefties have hit .305 against Civale this season, so having three guys who can hit left-handed totally works for me.

Lowe is a second baseman who has slugged over .550 against righties and also on the road. Yeah, that's probably all I need to let you know. O'Hearn had been cold of late, but he's hit .284 with 10 home runs in 60 games. He has an .836 OPS against righties, so maybe all the first baseman needs is to face a righty like Civale in a ballpark like the one in Sacramento. Plus, cold streak aside, O'Hearn had three hits Tuesday. Mangum has hit .299 and stolen 13 bases in 54 games. While he doesn't normally have power, Mangum has slugged .500 over the last three weeks. Now, the first-year Pirate has been way better at home, but the Athletics' ballpark, like Coors Field, is one where I don't worry about that nearly as much.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.