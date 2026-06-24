The sports machine never stops moving. Wednesday brings us another slate of MLB games, which means another collection of DFS opportunities to try and capitalize on. There are 10 games on the docket starting at 6:40 p.m. EDT or later. That doesn't include a Mets-Cubs game that is the second leg of a doubleheader. Here are my MLB DFS lineup recommendations.

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Pitching

Gage Jump, ATH at SFG ($10,700): Well, consider me officially intrigued on the Jump front. It's only been five starts, but he has a 2.37 ERA, and even his 2.47 FIP stands out. That's while dealing with the Athletics' home park, and Jump has allowed a single run over two road starts. The Giants have a pitcher-friendly ballpark, and they also have a pitcher-friendly lineup in the bottom 10 in runs scored.

Braxton Ashcraft, PIT vs. SEA ($10,500): Last season, pitching largely out of the bullpen but with several starts in the mix, Ashcraft generated intrigue with a 2.77 FIP. Now, as a full-time starter, he has a 3.03 FIP through 15 starts. He's effectively only had two poor starts this season, and given that the Mariners have an average offense, Ashcraft doesn't seem likely to have another rough outing.

Martin Perez, ATL at SDP ($8,100): Granted, Perez likely won't sustain his 2.78 ERA. He is, after all, 35 years old and has a career 4.35 ERA. We've seen the lefty do a lot of pitching, but we've also seen him post a 2.67 ERA over his last five starts. You could argue another team is worse offensively than the Padres but, frankly, it would be hard to convince me they aren't at this point in the season.

Top Targets

With Kyle Schwarber's back a little tweaked (which at his age is a concern), Bryce Harper ($3,800) is the guy I'm going with against his former team. He has a .371 OBP with 17 home runs and two triples, and he has an OPS over 1.000 against righties. Miles Mikolas doesn't strike anybody out, which doesn't bode well for him against a high-OBP player like Harper. Plus, Mikolas has a 5.47 ERA, and he has a 5.04 ERA over the last four seasons.

The season started slow, but Ketel Marte ($3,300) but with his track record it made sense that he'd pick it up eventually. To that end, he has an .887 OPS over the last two weeks. Additionally, the switch-hitter has an .874 OPS against lefties, with his scuffles primarily coming against righties. Matthew Liberatore is a lefty, and this season he has a 5.23 ERA and 1.87 HR/9 rate.

Bargain Bats

While it seems Jacob Wilson ($2,900) may not become a top-tier shortstop as last season made appear possible, he still has the ability to hit for average. That isn't solely true against lefties, either, as he has hit .293 against his fellow righties in his career. Tyler Mahle may have a 3.90 ERA at home compared to an 8.88 ERA on the road, but my belief is that if you have an 8.88 ERA anywhere that speaks to underlying issues as a pitcher. Plus, remarkably, righties have hit .343 against Mahle this season. A couple doubles from Wilson would certainly suffice from a DFS perspective.

The Dodgers' lineup is all lefties and struggling righties at the moment, but the switch-hitting Tommy Edman ($2,700) has returned and he's already had a few multi-hit games. His track record indicates that consistent productive just isn't in the card, nor is staying healthy, but you can roster him one day as he faces Connor Prielipp. The Twins southpaw has a 5.17 ERA in his rookie campaign.

Stacks to Consider

Blue Jays vs. Astros (Mike Burrows): Kazuma Okamoto ($3,100), Daulton Varsho ($2,800), Andres Gimenez ($2,700)

Bringing Burrows over from the Pirates has not panned out for the Astros. The return of Hunter Brown didn't push him out of the rotation, but the next time a viable starter returns to health that might be the end of Burrows' tenure. He has a 5.79 ERA and 2.04 HR/9 rate, and since lefties have hit .320 against him I have two southpaws in this stack.

Okamoto is a righty, but he's hit 17 home runs in 74 games and he's slugged .594 over the last three weeks. His power paired with a pitcher who has allowed over two homers per nine innings is a combination I want. Varsho isn't showing quite the same power he did last year, but through 67 contests he has seven homers, two triples, and six stolen bases. His OPS is also hampered by a lack of walks, but since 2024 he's slugged .453 against righties. Gimenez is not a power hitter, but the shortstop has seven home runs to go with 10 stolen bases. Given that southpaws have hit .320 against Burrows, I still think he's worth a DFS roster spot.

Nationals vs. Phillies (Aaron Nola): James Wood ($4,400), CJ Abrams ($4,000), Nasim Nunez ($2,800)

Whatever fell apart for Nola has season has continued into this year. He had a 6.01 ERA in 2025, and this season his ERA has only dropped to 5.71. Nola has allowed more hits, particularly to lefties, and also more homers. To that end, all three of these guys can hit left-handed.

Wood already has 20 home runs and 13 stolen bases, setting the bar quite high after he broke through last season. In his career, he has an .874 OPS against righties, and this season he's also slugged over .500 at home. Abrams sat out Washington's last game with tightness in his side, but it was his first game missed with this ailment. He's hit .286 with 17 home runs and 12 swiped bags, and lefties have hit .296 against Nola. If Abrams can't go, Luis Garcia ($2,800) is a lefty I'd consider swapping in for the stack. Nunez has no power, truly he is as much of a slap hitter as you get in modern MLB, but he has three triples and a remarkable 31 stolen bases in 74 games. It's clear where his DFS value comes from, which is hoping he gets on base to try and swipe a bag or two.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.