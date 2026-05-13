It's time for a busy night of MLB action Wednesday. Sometimes, Wednesday feature a lot of afternoon action, but not this time around. There are 10 games on the slate starting at 7:07 p.m. EDT or later. Here are my MLB DFS lineup recommendations for Wednesday. Good luck!

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Pitching

Dylan Cease, TOR vs. TAM ($10,700): Cease has been perhaps the best pitcher in baseball to start his tenure with the Blue Jays. He has an 1.81 FIP and a 13.10 K/9 rate. The Rays have been average in terms of scoring runs, but Cease has been so good that merely average is not a concern.

Seth Lugo, KAN at CWS ($9,000): Lugo has bounced back nicely from his 4.15 ERA last season, which to be fair isn't exactly terrible. He has a 3.21 ERA through eight starts, but with an 1.42 ERA on the road. This game is in Chicago, and while the White Sox are better offensively than in recent campaigns, they are still average-to-below-average in terms of runs scored.

Framber Valdez, DET at NYM ($8,000): Fresh off a bad start and a suspension, I still like Valdez for a DFS lineup on Wednesday. It's all about the matchup. The Mets have been the worst team in MLB thus far. They are battling the Giants for last in runs scored, and they are last in team OPS. This is a matchup that Valdez should be able to handle.

Top Targets

Unsurprisingly, Bobby Witt ($3,700) has picked things up at the plate. He was hitting for average all season, and he has a .305 batting average, and he was stealing based from the beginning as well. He's up to 12 swiped bags. However, his power has come around, and he now has six homers to go with 11 doubles. Noah Schultz is coming off a terrible start, which lifted his ERA from 2.53 to 4.68. Notably, no lefty has gotten a hit off him yet, which means righties like Witt have done all the damage.

After doing reasonably well against lefties last season, Alec Burleson ($3,400) has really struggled in those matchups once again. Fortunately for him, and DFS players, he's been even better against righties, and since 2024 he has an .828 OPS in those matchups. J.T. Ginn loathes pitching at Sacramento as much as anybody. Last year he had a 6.85 ERA at home, and this year it's up to 7.62.

Bargain Bats

In the past, Xavier Edwards ($3,300) has hit for average and excelled at stealing bases. This year he's hit .314, and his four stolen bases are a little lower for him. Maybe he's stealing less often because he's showing more power, having hit seven doubles, two triples, and four home runs. To the extent he's showed power, since 2024 he's slugged .416 against righties and .417 on the road. Simeon Woods Richardson is a righty, and this year he's posted a woeful 6.92 ERA.

Many Rangers have scuffled in 2026, but not Josh Jung ($3,100). He's slashed .320/.369/.503 with five home runs and 12 doubles. On top of that, his OPS against his fellow righties, and also his OPS at home, are both over .900. Ryne Nelson has a career 4.30 ERA, and over the last three seasons his fellow righties have hit .262 against him.

Stacks to Consider

Athletics vs. Cardinals (Matthew Liberatore): Shea Langeliers ($3,900), Brent Rooker ($3,100), Tyler Soderstrom ($2,900)

Last year was Liberatore's first full season as a starter, and he posted a 4.21 ERA. This year his ERA is down to 4.07, but his FIP is up to 5.35. His K/9 rate is down to 6.21 and his HR/9 rate is up to 1.71, which explains that. The Athletics' temporary home in Sacramento seems to be as hitter-friendly as Coors, and this is the stack I ended up with.

You don't need a catcher for your DFS lineup, but Langeliers hits as well as most first basemen anyway. Last season he had over 30 homers and 30 doubles. This season he's tallied 12 homers already, and he's hit .340 as well. Rooker is off to a slow start, but in each of the prior three seasons he's hit 30 homers, and last year he had 40 doubles to boot. Plus, he's mostly struggled on the road this season, having slugged over .450 at home to start 2026. Soderstrom, like Liberatore, is a lefty. So why include him? Well, the last couple seasons Soderstrom has managed to put up an OPS over .730 against his fellow southpaws. Lefties hit .274 against Liberatore in 2025, and this season they have hit .326. As such, I wanted to take a shot on one left-handed hitter.

Mariners at Astros (Lance McCullers): Julio Rodriguez ($3,100), Josh Naylor ($2,900), Brendan Donovan ($2,900)

The writing is on the wall for McCullers. After missing two seasons, he returned last year and posted a 6.51 ERA. This year, his ERA is up to 7.41, so his 2025 performance wasn't just about the time off. McCullers always had an issue with walks, but he walks a ton of batters now, and with a slower fastball he's also become homer prone. As long as the Astros keep trotting him out, he's worth stacking against.

As a guy with two seasons with 30 stolen bases already, it's surprising to see Rodriguez only have three this year. However, he's hit .269 with seven home runs, so it's not like he isn't contributing. Also, it's always good to roster him away from Seattle's pitcher-friendly park. Since 2024 he has an .854 OPS on the road. Naylor started his first full season with the Mariners slowly, but he's picked things up and now has five homers and eight swiped bags. Besides, he's mostly been terrible against lefties. McCullers is right-handed, and since 2024, Naylor has his .272 against righties. Donovan his missed a lot of time, but he has three homers and three doubles with a .378 OBP in 22 games with the Mariners in 2026. The former Cardinal has an .372 OBP against righties over the last three season, so that kind of production could continue.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.