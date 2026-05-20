Wednesday's top MLB DFS options on FanDuel include the Cleveland Guardians' Tanner Bibee as he looks for his first win of the season in a clash with the Detroit Tigers.

The first couple of teams have hit the 50-game mark in MLB, and we have seen some interesting things. Also, a lot of walks, which aren't interesting, but that is notable. Wednesday has nine games on the slate starting at 6:40 p.m. EDT. Here are my MLB DFS lineup recommendations.

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Pitching

Michael Wacha, KAN vs. BOS ($10,600): The Mets and Blue Jays have gotten their offenses in gear and reassured us that, no, they will not be finishing in the bottom five in runs scored this year. Boston, though? The Red Sox finishing in the bottom five still seems to be on the table. Wacha has had one, maybe two, bad starts this season, but thanks to his seven other starts he has a 2.83 ERA.

Michael McGreevy, STL vs. PIT ($9,600): Both McGreevy and the Pirates' offense have been decidedly better than the last couple of seasons. The questions is which of those things are true, with "both" and "neither" being plausible options. To be fair, McGreevy has always been strong at avoiding walks and home runs. It's just that last year lefties roughed him up and he finished with a 4.42 ERA. This year, though, lefties have hit .198 against McGreevy, and he has a 2.10 ERA, including an 1.17 ERA at home. I'll take a shot that McGreevy has figured out how to face southpaw hitters.

Tanner Bibee, CLE at DET ($8,600): It is a peril of being a fan of a team while also looking to deliver even-handed analysis, but the Tigers have been playing horrendously. They are 2-8 in their last 10 games and the offense is careening toward the bottom five in runs scored. I don't think it is merely a reflection of my frustrations with the Tigers that I am recommending Bibee. Though he has a 0-6 record and a 4.15 ERA, he's turned it around after a terrible start in Atlanta that is still hurting his ERA. In six starts since he has a 2.94 ERA, and he may get that first win Wednesday.

Top Targets

Since 2024, and when healthy, which is a necessary caveat here, Christian Yelich ($3,600) has slugged .506 against righties. In that same time frame he's slugged .495 on the road. Left-handed power was of interest to me Wednesday because Edward Cabrera has struggled for several starts now. He has a 5.40 ERA over his last five starts, having allowed eight homers in that time frame.

Coming out of the gate strong as a rookie, JJ Wetherholt ($3,500) has a .362 OBP with nine homers and five stolen bases. Sure, as a rookie lefty, he's still struggling against lefties, but Carmen Mlodzinski is a righty. Additionally, lefties have hit .327 against him this year, which has probably played a role in him having an opener deployed ahead of him twice. If Wetherholt can get two plate appearances against Mlodzinski, though, it might suffice.

Bargain Bats

Given that this is his age-36 season, there is reason for concern about the play of Freddie Freeman ($2,900). However, his issues have largely been against lefties and, particularly, at home. He has a track record of hitting better against righties and on the road, so I'd take a shot on top Wednesday. Randy Vasquez has had an impressive season, but his home ERA is 386. Additionally, since 2024 lefties have hit .295 against him. I am betting on track record in both directions, especially since Freeman went yard twice Tuesday.

Though Yoan Moncada ($2,400) is listed as a switch hitter, he's a switch hitter in the "Sure, technically I guess" sort. He can't hit lefties at all, but since 2024 he has a .786 OPS versus righties. Also, while he's been horrendous at home to start this season, last year in his first campaign as an Angel he had an .855 OPS at home. Aaron Civale, a righty, has a 2.70 ERA, but also a 4.23 FIP without a recipe for success. He has a 6.75 K/9 rate, a 28.5-percent groundball rate, and a 25.8-percent line-drive rate.

Stacks to Consider

Athletics at Angels (Jack Kochanowicz): Shea Langeliers ($3,900), Nick Kurtz ($3,900), Jeff McNeil ($2,600)

Kochanowicz's last two starts have been terrible which I mean, no duh. This is a guy whose career ERA (5.20) is higher than his career K/9 rate (5.18). Both lefties and righties hit .309 against him last year. Lefties have hit for a decidedly higher average against the righty this year, but righties have hit four of the five homers he's allowed in fewer at-bats. As such, I have two southpaws and a right-handed hitter in this stack.

Langeliers is the righty in this stack, and he's also been having a fantastic season. He's slashed .330/.396/.591 with 12 homers and 10 doubles. Also, while several Athletics benefited from the ballpark in Sacramento last season, Langeliers had a .912 OPS on the road in 2025. Kurtz's power swing is back, as he has a .543 slugging percentage over the last three weeks. In his career, which is admittedly barely over 162 games, he's slugged .668 against righties. McNeil doesn't deliver power, but he's a second baseman who has hit .280 with nine doubles. Against righties, though, the former Met has hit .287.

Atlanta at Miami (Janson Junk): Matt Olson ($4,100), Ozzie Albies ($3,100), Michael Harris ($2,900)

Junk is coming off a bad start, and he's allowed four homers over his last three starts, but that's not the headline here. He can't get lefties out. Junk has a career 6.66 K/9 rate overall and since 2024 lefties have hit .318 against him. It's never really a bad idea to stack three guys who can hit left-handed against Junk.

Olson has had a great season, having hit .283 with 14 homers and 16 doubles. He has an OPS over 1.000 against righties, but also an OPS over 1.000 on the road. Albies walked twice Tuesday, which was a surprise since he doesn't walk much, but he's also hit .271 and slugged .441. The switch-hitting second baseman has eight homers, and while he hasn't stolen a base yet, he swiped 14 bags last season. Harris will need to pick it up on the base paths to have another season with 20 stolen bases, as he only has three. However, he's hit nine homers with a .291 average, so maybe he's aiming for more of a 30/10 season than another 20/20 campaign.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.