Looking for MLB DFS Picks? Introducing the New DFS Hub

Searching for MLB DFS picks? Our top plays articles have moved to a new MLB DFS Hub, where readers can use both expert picks and advanced data to construct the best DFS lineups.
August 1, 2026
Looking for MLB DFS Picks? Introducing the New DFS Hub
August 1, 2026
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Our DraftKings and FanDuel daily DFS picks articles have moved to a brand new location. Our aim is to still offer readers some core plays, but we're now including some of the top tools and data our experts use to arrive at their selections. Introducing...

MLB DFS PICKS TODAY

Here, we pull back the curtain on some of our previously-paywalled features, allowing readers an extended look at our projections, value picks, injury report and much more. Don't forget to take these tools over to our MLB DFS Lineup optimizer to complete the process. 

While our DFS hub will remain free for the rest of the season, you can use code ROTO15 at checkout to unlock the full optimizer, allowing you to generate lineups for mass entry, add additional customization options to your player pool and quickly upload lineups directly to the top DFS sites.

Here's a sample of one of the tools we think you'll like, but head to the link above to see the full assortment, along with specific value picks for today.

Our DraftKings and FanDuel daily DFS picks articles have moved to a brand new location. Our aim is to still offer readers some core plays, but we're now including some of the top tools and data our experts use to arrive at their selections. Introducing...

MLB DFS PICKS TODAY

Here, we pull back the curtain on some of our previously-paywalled features, allowing readers an extended look at our projections, value picks, injury report and much more. Don't forget to take these tools over to our MLB DFS Lineup optimizer to complete the process. 

While our DFS hub will remain free for the rest of the season, you can use code ROTO15 at checkout to unlock the full optimizer, allowing you to generate lineups for mass entry, add additional customization options to your player pool and quickly upload lineups directly to the top DFS sites.

Here's a sample of one of the tools we think you'll like, but head to the link above to see the full assortment, along with specific value picks for today.

ROTOWIRE
DFS Research
Best Value PlaysPts / $1K Salary
DraftKings
FanDuel
Loading live slate data…
Connecting to RotoWire feeds…
VALUE = PROJECTED FANTASY POINTS PER $1,000 OF SALARY · STACK SLOTS = BATTING ORDER POSITION · LIVE SALARIES, PROJECTIONS & CONFIRMED LINEUPS VIA ROTOWIRE FEEDS · SUBJECT TO CHANGE


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