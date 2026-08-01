Our DraftKings and FanDuel daily DFS picks articles have moved to a brand new location. Our aim is to still offer readers some core plays, but we're now including some of the top tools and data our experts use to arrive at their selections. Introducing...

MLB DFS PICKS TODAY

Here, we pull back the curtain on some of our previously-paywalled features, allowing readers an extended look at our projections, value picks, injury report and much more. Don't forget to take these tools over to our MLB DFS Lineup optimizer to complete the process.

While our DFS hub will remain free for the rest of the season, you can use code ROTO15 at checkout to unlock the full optimizer, allowing you to generate lineups for mass entry, add additional customization options to your player pool and quickly upload lineups directly to the top DFS sites.

Here's a sample of one of the tools we think you'll like, but head to the link above to see the full assortment, along with specific value picks for today.