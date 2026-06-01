Welcome to June! Monday kicks off a new month as we get deeper into the MLB season. We've got several teams now that have played 60 games. As to Monday's schedule, there are seven games on the slate, with the first pitch at 7:10 p.m. ET. Here are my DFS lineup recommendations to try and start a new month strong!

Pitching

Emerson Hancock, SEA vs. NYM ($10,100): Eleven starts into the season, Hancock has a 2.78 ERA, and he's only really had one bad outing. That happened to be a road start as well, which isn't surprising since Seattle's ballpark tends to be kind to pitchers. That has also proven true of the Mets' offense. New York is in the bottom 10 in runs scored, but it is last in team OPS.

Eduardo Rodriguez, ARI vs. LAD ($8,600): Yes, the Dodgers are an imposing matchup, but at this salary I'd be willing to take a shot on Rodriguez. He has a 2.31 ERA, including an 1.31 ERA at home. Earlier this season he held the Dodgers without an earned run over five innings. Plus, Rodriguez is a lefty, which is beneficial against the Dodgers.

Top Targets

This has been quite the campaign for Jordan Walker ($4,000) a once-vaunted prospect seemingly making good on that promise. He's hit .290 with 15 homers and seven stolen bases. Walker has also been better against his fellow righties, posting an OPS over .900 in those matchups. Meanwhile, while Jacob deGrom still has an elite K/BB rate, he also has a 6.00 ERA on the road.

It's been business as usual for Corbin Carroll ($3,900), given that he has seven homers, seven stolen bases and a whopping eight triples. He also has an 1.013 OPS over the last three weeks. Emmet Sheehan has a career 5.14 ERA on the road, and this season lefties have hit seven of the nine home runs he's allowed.

I've opted for an extra top target (and bargain bat) over a second stack, because two stacks felt like a stretch for me. Brice Turang ($3,900) has a .391 OBP, and also seven home runs to go with nine stolen bases. He's scuffled against lefties, but he has an OPS over .900 against righties, and also an OPS over .900 in Milwaukee for good measure. The second baseman is at home Monday, and Landen Roupp is a righty with a career 3.61 ERA. That's good enough for me!

Bargain Bats

Though the Reds are fully shielding Nathaniel Lowe ($3,000) against lefties, he has an OPS over 1.000 against righties, and also an OPS over 1.000 at home. He's a platoon player, sure, but a righty is in line to start for the Royals. Luinder Avila has a 5.06 ERA mostly pitching out of the bullpen, and lefties have hit .346 against him.

Rookie Rockie TJ Rumfield ($2,900) has hit .294 with seven home runs and nine doubles. While he has been better at home, Rumfield does have a .368 OBP on the road, so he isn't fully a product of Coors Field. Meanwhile, Jose Soriano's numbers would lead you to believe he pitches home games at Coors. Since 2024 he has a 2.63 ERA on the road and a 4.99 ERA at home.

In addition to a salary it's easy to work around, Kody Clemens ($2,800) is eligible at four positions. Beyond those matters of roster logistics, he has a .917 OPS over the last three weeks. David Sandlin's first MLB start went quite well. It was also his, to date, only MLB start. I figure it's worth seeing if his second go-around is a bit trickier for him.

Agree with these recommendations? Give them a spin with various combinations of other players in RotoWire's MLB DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Stack to Consider

Angels vs. Rockies (Kyle Freeland): Mike Trout ($3,900), Zach Neto ($3,500), Jo Adell ($2,800)

Through eight starts Freeland has an 8.08 ERA. Since 2024 he has a 5.56 ERA at home, but in that time he also has a 5.42 ERA on the road. Since Freeland is a lefty, I have three right-handed Angels for you.

We've seen a bit of the old Trout magic this season, as he has 14 home runs and five stolen bases. Plus, he still has his keen batting eye, as his .242 average is paired with a .410 OBP. Neto is back from injury, and he's on pace for back-to-back seasons with 20 homers, 20 doubles and 20 stolen bases. Over the last three seasons the shortstop has an .893 OPS versus southpaws as well. Adell has been awful against his fellow righties, and he has a history of not impressing in those matchups. However, since 2024 he has a .903 OPS against lefties, so here's hoping to gets to face Freeland at least a couple times.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.