This may just seem like a Monday in June, but it's also notable for MLB. The first couple of MLB teams will be playing their 80th game of the season (weather permitting). We're halfway through the 2026 season! Monday brings us nine games on the slate starting at 7:05 p.m. ET or later. Here are some DFS lineup recommendations for your Monday. Good luck!

Pitching

Hunter Brown, HOU at TOR ($11,300): Brown entered the season in the Cy Young conversation after 2025, and he pitched like that through two starts. Then, he hurt his shoulder. Brown proceeded to miss two and a half months, but he's back. He also held the Tigers to a single run in 5.2 innings. The Blue Jays are in the bottom 10 in runs scored. Brown may be out of the Cy Young race due to injury, but he's still that kind of pitcher.

Kyle Bradish, BAL at LAA ($9,400): Bradish has a 4.00 ERA, which is a bit of a surprise given that over the prior three seasons he had a 2.77 ERA. He does still have a 9.44 K/9 rate, though, in line with his career 9.52 K/9 rate. On that front, the Angels have struck out more than any other MLB team. That's a key reason for this recommendation.

Grant Holmes, ATL at SDP ($8,700): Here's a matchup focused play for you. Holmes has a 4.33 ERA, which is certainly not remarkable. In the right matchup, I'd consider rostering a player facing him. However, the Padres have the worst offense in MLB. They are so far behind the pace in terms of team OPS, and they have yet to get to 300 runs on the campaign. For comparison's sake, the middle of MLB is around 350 runs scored.

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Top Targets

It's fair to say that Corbin Carroll ($3,900) is running less than in the past, given that he "only" has nine stolen bases in 74 games. This is a guy who has swiped at least 32 bags in each of his prior campaigns. The flip side of that, or so one might speculate, is that his average is up to .281 and he has 13 home runs, 16 doubles and a remarkable nine triples. Carroll is delivering more damage with his bat than with his legs (or with the combination thereof because, again, nine triples in 73 games). Andre Pallante is a righty with a career 6.42 K/9 rate, and he doesn't have much affinity for his home park. This year he has a 2.73 ERA on the road and a 4.53 ERA in St. Louis.

The Rockies are sticking at home for another series, which gives us all another couple of cracks at players at Coors Field. Willi Castro ($3,500) is in his first season with the Rockies, and after having a .628 OPS at home last season, he has an .807 OPS at home this year. Castro also has a .943 OPS over the last three weeks. Jake Bennett was pitching too well in the minors not to get a shot with the Red Sox, but he has a 4.79 ERA in four MLB starts, and this is a different beast of a ballpark.

Bargain Bats

Though he had been experiencing a bit of a power outage, over the prior three weeks JJ Wetherholt ($3,300) has hit .328. Also, the power outage may be over, because Sunday he hit two home runs. The fact that he is a rookie lefty with a .753 OPS versus southpaws is really encouraging in terms of his skill set. Merrill Kelly is having a disastrous campaign for Arizona, so much so I assume if the pitching staff gets healthier, the longtime staple for the franchise will be out of the rotation. He has an 1.50 K/BB ratio, an 1.94 HR/9 rate and a 5.98 FIP.

It's been a bit of a lackluster season for Michael Busch ($3,000), who set the bar high by hitting 34 homers last year. That being said, he does have a .377 OBP, and he has 23 extra-base hits. Getting a chance to face Kodai Senga will possibly help. Busch has been lackluster, but Senga has been a disaster. He has a 9.00 ERA, and lefties have hit .333 against him.

Stacks to Consider

Red Sox at Rockies (Ryan Feltner): Willson Contreras ($3,900), Wilyer Abreu ($3,600), Caleb Durbin ($3,100)

Might as well go back to Coors for my first stack. Even when Feltner had the ability to keep the ball in the park, he still struggled to succeed. Over the prior three seasons he had a 4.77 ERA. This year, Feltner has an 1.54 K/9 rate and he has a 5.05 ERA. I do have two righties in this stack even though Feltner is also right-handed. Righties and lefties have generally hit Feltner with the same success, but this year righties have been decidedly better against him.

Contreras' first season with Boston is going swimmingly, as he's hit .282 with 16 home runs. He's on fire as of late as well, having posted an 1.009 OPS over the last three weeks. Abreu is the one lefty in this stack. He's hit .275, and his 16 doubles and five stolen bases are both almost equal to what he did all of last season. Since 2024 he's slugged .470 against righties, and while a lot of lefties rely on Fenway for success, he has a .460 slugging percentage on the road in that same time frame. Durbin's first campaign with the Red Sox has been a struggle (mostly at home, I will note), but he has five homers, a triple and seven stolen bases. Plus, things have been better of late, as he has an .879 OPS over the last three weeks.

Brewers at Reds (Brady Singer): Brice Turang ($3,900), Jake Bauers ($3,700), Christian Yelich ($3,600)

Singer's second season with the Reds has been a disaster. He has a 5.32 ERA but also a 6.14 FIP. Though he has a 4.03 ERA at home, he also has a 2.8 HR/9 rate at home. One could argue he has been quite lucky to only have a 4.03 ERA at home. Singer has also allowed lefties to hit .324 against him this season, so I have a three-southpaw stack.

Turang is no longer threatening to have a .400 OBP, but a .371 OBP is still quite good, and he has 11 home runs and 12 stolen bases. He's been bad on the road this year, but over the prior to two seasons he hit .290 on the road, so this is anomalous. Plus, Turang has a .967 OPS against right-handed pitchers, which balances things out for me. Bauers is pretty much locked into a career year already, and his 13 homers are already a personal best. He's been better against lefties than usual (usually being quite terrible), but his season is being driven by a .911 OPS against righties. Yelich has missed time, as per usual, but he's hit .269 with five home runs and five swiped bags. Last year he had an .860 OPS versus righties, and an .828 OPS on the road, so if he can stay healthy hopefully he can look more like that.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.