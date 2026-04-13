As the NBA and NHL seasons head toward the playoffs, MLB is just getting warmed up! Monday features six games on the schedule for DFS purposes. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET. Here are some Monday recommendations for you.

Pitching

Will Warren, NYY vs. LAA ($8,400): Warren had a 4.44 ERA last year, but his ERA at Yankee Stadium was 3.50. As we sit here about one-tenth of the way through the MLB campaign, I am not buying into the Angels' start offensively at all. They were 25th in runs scored last year, and the current state of the roster doesn't lead me to believe any real improvement upon that is going to happen in the long run.

Matthew Liberatore, STL vs. CLE ($7,100): Sure, Liberatore is a bit lucky to have a 3.38 ERA through three starts, but last season he had a 4.02 FIP in his first full campaign as a starter. The lefty also has a 3.68 ERA at home since 2024. Cleveland is in the bottom half of the league in runs scored in 2026, and it finished 28th in 2025.

Top Targets

He hasn't hit for average as he normally does, but Corey Seager ($3,700) has four home runs, which stands out for a shortstop. Additionally, since 2024 he has a .932 OPS versus right-handed pitchers. Luis Severino picked a rough time to sign with the Athletics, as he had a 3.02 ERA on the road last year but a 6.01 ERA in Sacramento. This year, though, Severino has a 5.40 ERA, and every one of those starts has been on the road.

As per usual, Matt Olson ($3,600) is racking up the extra-base hits. He has four home runs and eight doubles through 16 games. He's routinely notched upwards of 70 extra-base hits in a season, so that's not surprising. Eury Perez excelled at home in 2025, but he had a 5.33 ERA and 1.9 HR/9 rate on the road. This season, though, he has a 2.25 HR/9 rate full stop through three starts.

Bargain Bats

Though Yankee Stadium tends to be kind to lefties, the right-handed Giancarlo Stanton ($3,400) had a 1.004 OPS there last season. This year his power has lagged a bit, but he's hit .300. Last year Yusei Kikuchi had a 2.93 ERA at home but a 5.03 ERA on the road. The lefty now has to pay a visit to New York and try to get through Stanton and company.

Maybe he was just hyped to face his former team, but Willson Contreras ($3,000) really bolstered his numbers against the Cardinals this weekend. He's now slashed .302/.448/.509 on the campaign. Contreras has regularly been a 20-homer player in MLB, so it's not like he can't hit. Bailey Ober has a 5.12 ERA over the last two seasons, and his fellow righties hit him quite well. In fact, righties have averaged .310 against him to start 2026.

Stack to Consider

Dodgers vs. Mets (David Peterson): Andy Pages ($3,500), Teoscar Hernandez ($3,400), Will Smith ($3,300)

Through three starts, Peterson has a 6.14 ERA. This is after he had a 4.22 ERA last season. Both lefties and righties have hit over .300 against the southpaw to start this season, but since 2024 righties have hit .265 against Peterson. Thus, I have three righties in this stack.

Pages made a name for himself last season by hitting .272 with 27 homers and 14 stolen bases. Well, to start this season he's slashed .429/.467/.714 with four home runs and two swiped bags. Hernandez has been hitting for average all season, and he's hit .306 to this point. However, thanks to a power surge, he's now also slugged .531. Since joining the Dodgers, Hernandez has managed a .481 slugging percentage. You don't need a catcher in your FanDuel lineup, but don't think of Smith as a catcher. Think of him as a hitter who had a .971 OPS at home last season and has a .380 OBP to start the 2026 season.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.