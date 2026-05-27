After a unique slate yesterday, we're back to the norm here. We have all 30 teams in action and all the games are at night! That leaves us with a massive player pool, but some of the games start before the 7 p.m. ET main slate start time. With that in mind, let's look at the pitchers we like for this stacked slate!

Try our DraftKings MLB Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

Pitching

Shohei Ohtani, LAD vs. COL ($10,700)

This just feels unfair. Ohtani has been the best pitcher in baseball, and this couldn't be a better matchup. The Rockies rank 27th in K rate and 28th in xwOBA, but are typically the worst road offense in baseball due to the Coors Field effect. That's terrifying against an ace like Ohtani, with the righty registering a 0.73 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 9.9 K/9 rate this season. That equates to four total runs across eight starts, with Ohtani scoring at least 24 DraftKings points in six of those. That's why Ohtani is a -420 favorite in this matchup, and these Rockies won't know what to expect since he's only faced them once since 2021.

Andrew Abbott, CIN at NYM ($6,300)

It's difficult to recommend a pitcher who's struggled for most of the season, but there's a ton in his favor here. The most impactful variable is the matchup with the Mets. Not only is Citi Field one of the best pitchers' parks, but New York ranks dead last in OBP and wOBA. That should help a guy like Abbott bounce back because he's starting to get hot. This lefty has a 1.29 ERA and 1.14 WHIP across his last five starts. That's more in line with the 2.87 ERA and 1.15 WHIP last season, so it's clear this $6,300 price tag is a bit of an overreaction by DraftKings.

Top Targets

Aaron Judge, NYY (vs. Noah Cameron) $6,500

The chatter is always loud when Judge is struggling, but his struggles aren't the same as the rest of us. Despite recording only six RBI over his last 20 outings, Judge still has a .377 OBP and .933 OPS this season. It's hard to believe those numbers are considered low, but we're talking about a guy who had a .439 OBP and 1.117 OPS between 2022 and 2025. He should creep closer to those numbers as the season progresses, especially since he has a matchup with a struggling southpaw here. Cameron has a 5.59 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across his last seven starts, while Judge has generated a .488 OBP and 1.213 OPS against lefties since 2023.

Max Muncy, LAD (vs. Tomoyuki Sugano) $4,800

Muncy has missed the last few games due to a wrist injury, but a late showing in Tuesday's romp means he should be ready to return here. This is the perfect spot to return because the Rockies have owned the worst pitching staff for nearly a decade. We'll discuss that more in the stacks section, but Muncy has been marvelous this season. He has a .374 OBP and .954 OPS across his last 38 outings. Muncy has also maintained a .393 OBP and .905 OPS against right-handers over the last three years! Not to mention, Muncy has a .588 AVG. and 1.964 OPS in 18 at-bats against Colorado this season.

Bargain Bats

Nathaniel Lowe (vs. Mets Bullpen) $3,600

Why is Lowe still below $4K? This guy has quietly been one of the best signings by Cincy, hitting fifth or sixth whenever they face a righty. That's a prominent lineup spot, but it's far from shocking since Lowe has a .384 OBP and 1.024 OPS against right-handers this season. Lowe has also been rolling recently, registering a .440 OBP and 1.266 OPS across his last six outings. It's unclear who Lowe will face, but nobody in this Mets bullpen will scare us away from Lowe since he's sitting at just $3,600.

Joc Pederson, TEX (vs. Mike Burrows) $3,200

We had Pederson in this section on Monday, and we're going back to him for all the same reasons. This guy has been hitting leadoff for Texas whenever they face a righty, posting a .344 OBP and .822 OPS against right-handers throughout his career. His recent form is even more impressive, as he's generated a .423 OBP and .947 OPS across his last 16 outings. The matchup with Burrows is brilliant, too, but we'll discuss that more in the stacks section!

Stacks to Consider

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies (Tomoyuki Sugano): Kyle Tucker ($5,100), Freddie Freeman ($4,900), Muncy ($4,800) and Mookie Betts ($4,700)

We will probably have the Dodgers in this section every single time they play the Rockies. To put it simply, it's the best lineup in baseball facing the worst pitching staff. That's a recipe for a sexy stack, especially since the Rockies rank dead-last in wOBA. Sugano is unlikely to help those numbers because he's surrendered 42 homers since the start of last season en route to a 6.16 xERA.

Tucker has struggled in his debut season with the Dodgers, but seeing him barely cracking $5K is wild. This perennial All-Star has a .384 OBP and .875 OPS against righties over the last three years. Freeman has similar splits, accruing a .383 OBP and .877 OPS against them in that same span. We already talked about Muncy, but we're excited about Betts since he homered twice on Tuesday.

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros (Mike Burrows): Brandon Nimmo ($4,300), Josh Jung ($3,900), Jake Burger ($3,800) and Pederson ($3,200)

This is a contrarian stack, but you need to find another cheap team to pair with the Dodgers. Texas is just that because they've been one of the worst offenses in baseball. What has us excited here is that they scored 10 runs on Tuesday and have one of the best matchups on this slate. The Rangers should rock a guy like Burrows, who has a 5.75 ERA and 1.53 WHIP this year after posting an 8.49 ERA and 1.71 WHIP across his last two starts.

Nimmo should be in his typical three-hole slot for Texas, tallying a .360 OBP and .796 OPS against righties this season. He's also got a .400 OBP and 1.015 OPS over the last week. Jung is amid a breakout season, producing a .393 OBP and .912 OPS over the last 41 fixtures. Burger is the best bet to hit a homer, totaling a .451 OBP and 1.156 OPS across his last 13 outings.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.