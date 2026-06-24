Wednesday slates are always spread out, and that's the case here again. While every team is in action, only seven games make up the main slate. That's the perfect amount for DFS because it's just enough to build a large player pool without overwhelming us with 30 teams. The higher-end pitchers look like the best options from that side of the mound, so let's go ahead and start there!

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Pitching

Shohei Ohtani, LAD at MIN ($11,500)

It's hard to fathom, but Ohtani might be a better pitcher than hitter this season. This two-way superstar has a 1.47 ERA and 0.88 WHIP in the best pitching season of his career. He's also scored at least 14 DraftKings points in all 12 starts while maintaining a 1.23 ERA and 0.85 WHIP on the road. All of that is bad news for a subpar Minnesota lineup, with the Twins ranked 21st in xwOBA. That's why they're only projected to score 3.5 runs, with LA entering this matchup as a -190 favorite.

Gage Jump, ATH at SF ($8,800)

It's always scary to recommend one of these A's pitchers in Sacramento, but a switch to San Francisco couldn't be better. That's one of the best pitchers' parks in baseball, with the Giants ranked 21st in runs scored and 25th in xwOBA. The matchup is one thing, but Jump has been the A's best arm since his call-up. He's allowed four total runs across four starts since his debut, providing a 1.42 ERA and 0.79 WHIP in that span. That culminated in a career-high 31 DraftKings points in his most recent outing, and another quality start appears to be Jump's floor in this matchup.

Top Targets

Jordan Walker, STL (vs. Mitch Bratt) $5,200

The potential was always there for Walker to be an All-Star, and we're finally seeing it this season. This slugger has a .287 AVG and .865 OPS while averaging 9.6 DraftKings points per game. He's been even better against left-handers, accruing a .300 AVG and .964 OPS with the platoon advantage in his favor. That won't bode well for an inexperienced pitcher like Bratt, who's making his MLB debut here. With Bratt being an unknown, St. Louis is worth stacking. Ivan Herrera ($4,500) and Blaze Jordan ($3,000) also have the platoon advantage against the lefty.

Ketel Marte, ARI (vs. Matthew Liberatore) $5,100

Marte got off to a nightmarish start this season, but he was always going to regress back to the mean. That's a high mean for this former All-Star, with Marte maintaining a .360 OBP and .869 OPS across the last four seasons. That's the stud we've seen recently, with Marte amassing a .380 OBP and .947 OPS across his last 33 fixtures. He's always been known as a lefty killer, too, tallying a .378 OBP and .970 OPS against them since 2023. Liberatore is also one of the best matchups on the board, and we'll discuss that more in the stacks section.

Bargain Bats

Sal Stewart, CIN (vs. Shane Drohan) $4,500

Stewart had some of the best hard-hit metrics in baseball, and it's showing in his season-long statistics. This breakout has 14 homers and 11 steals this year, while generating a .797 career OPS. That's why he's in the heart of this scary Cincy lineup, and they're projected to score five runs in their hitter's haven of a park. We'll discuss Drohan more in the stacks section, but we can't overlook the fact that Stewart sports a .400 OBP and .961 OPS against southpaws this season.

Bryce Eldridge, SF (vs. Gage Jump) $3,100

I want to preface this by saying that we don't necessarily want to use any hitters against Jump, but this $3,100 price tag is laughable. In fact, Eldridge will be in my articles every day until he's closer to $4K. We'd argue that he should be $5K with the way he's performed since his call-up, compiling a .389 OBP and .905 OPS this season. He's been even better recently, registering a .462 OBP and 1.124 OPS across his last 21 outings. Some might think it's a fluky hot stretch, but this guy had a .445 OBP and .963 OPS at Triple-A. What is this price tag?

Stacks to Consider

Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals (Matthew Liberatore): Corbin Carroll ($5,500), Marte ($5,100), Geraldo Perdomo ($4,000) and Nolan Arenado ($3,300)

Liberatore was a pleasant surprise for St. Louis in the opening month, but it's been downhill since then. This lefty has just one quality start over the last two months while totaling a 6.15 ERA and 1.65 WHIP in that span. That's terrifying against an Arizona team that's been near the top of every offensive leaderboard since the start of last year.

Carroll is the straw that stirs the drink for the D'Backs, collecting .385 OBP and .981 OPS since May 7. Perdomo is a switch-hitter, but he has posted a .380 OBP and .794 OPS against left-handers over the last three years. Arenado is a former All-Star who's quietly been hot recently, accruing a .344 OBP and .775 OPS across the last two months.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers (Shane Drohan): Elly De La Cruz ($5,300), Stewart ($4,500), Spencer Steer ($4,100) and Eugenio Suarez ($3,800)

It's rare for the Brewers to send out a questionable starter, but that's what we're looking at here. Drohan takes the mound for Milwaukee here, producing a 4.43 ERA since becoming a starter at the beginning of the month. That's not terrible, but it's scary since Cincy possesses one of the most hitter-friendly parks in baseball.

It's so exciting to see De La Cruz back in action. This superstar is averaging 9.8 DK points per game this season and has one of the best power-speed duos around. Steer has the platoon advantage against the southpaw, providing a .414 OBP and 1.069 OPS against left-handers this year. Suarez has always been one of the best sluggers in the sport, accumulating a .461 career SLG and .797 OPS.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.