It's a light Thursday for MLB. In fact, there are only three games on the DFS docket, and the first pitch is at 12:15 p.m. ET as well. Your options are limited, and the call time is early, but here are my MLB DFS lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Taj Bradley, MIN at CLE ($8,400): Though Bradley's last start wasn't good, it was against the Cubs. The Cubs are in the top five in runs scored, while the Guardians are in the bottom five. Cleveland is also in the bottom five in team OPS. All told, Bradley has a 3.85 ERA, and he has a 10.37 K/9 rate, so he'll probably be fine in this matchup.

Ian Seymour, TAM at TOR ($7,400): We blinked, and suddenly the Blue Jays were last in runs scored and team OPS. That says it all. Seymour has been a so-so pitcher, but he has a 10.51 K/9 rate, and this matchup is quite favorable. Hey, only six guys will be starting Thursday, and you need to roster two of them. Why not the guy with seemingly the best matchup?

Top Target

Though he's running less, Michael Harris ($4,800) has improved his approach at the plate such that he's been as productive as ever. The southpaw has hit .295 with 18 homers and 19 doubles, given him an outside chance of getting to 30 on both fronts for the first time in the same season. Griffin Canning has a 7.71 ERA on the road, and not only have lefties hit .316 against him, they have hit eight of the nine homers he's allowed.

Bargain Bat

With only six teams playing, however, I recommended Seymour as a pitcher, I am also recommending Ernie Clement ($3,800). He brings infield versatility, as you can roster him at second base or shortstop. Clement is an interesting guy, as he doesn't walk or strikeout or show much power. What he does is hit for average with doubles power, and this year he has hit .297 with 23 doubles in 99 games. Plus, he has an .817 OPS at home, and since 2024 he's slugged .464 against lefties. Seymour is a lefty, and while he may manage a quality start against the Blue Jays, I'm not expecting him to hurl a gem by any means.

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Stack to Consider

Rays at Blue Jays (Shane Bieber): Junior Caminero ($6,000), Yandy Diaz ($5,000), Chandler Simpson ($3,400)

Once, Bieber was a high-level pitcher. Injury has left that a remnant of the past, though, as the hurler has entered his 30s. Granted, Bieber has only made five starts, but he has a 6.86 FIP, an 1.58 K/BB ratio and a 2.66 HR/9 rate. Though he is right-handed, I have two righties in this stack from the Rays. Since 2024, righties have hit .324 against Bieber.

Caminero, of course, is an elite power hitter. He had 45 homers last year and he has 29 this season. On top of that, this year his overall hitting numbers are better, as he's hit .290 with a .381 OBP. Diaz is primed to hit .300 for the third time in four seasons. He's not the power hitter Caminero is, but he has 14 home runs to go with 17 doubles. Now, Diaz is better at home, but I'm hoping the matchup with Bieber counters that. Usually lacking for power, over the last three weeks Simpson has a .924 OPS. He is, of course, a player with a skill set based around speed, as he has six triples and 26 stolen bases.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.