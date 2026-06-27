The lower tier of pitchers all have similar skills profiles, so my focus will be on matchup. Bryce Elder ($7,700) has the benefit of pitching at the very pitcher-friendly Oracle Park, while Slade Cecconi ($6,600) could reach mid-teens DraftKings

Reid Detmers ($8,300) has been inconsistent, but his upside is undeniable. He has the third-highest strikeout rate among the pitchers on the main slate and draws the A's away from their home park. In that split, the A's have only a .298 wOBA with a 24.0 percent strikeout rate as a team. Andre Pallante ($8,100) has had the opposite profile as a steady performer with little upside. A matchup against the Marlins isn't daunting, so he's an okay option in smaller-field tournaments or cash games.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto ($10,800) is the highest-priced pitcher and has been excellent from a run-prevention standpoint all season. There are higher-upside options, such as Kyle Harrison ($10,400) , but a matchup against the Padres is also positive for Yamamoto. Speaking of steady, Logan Webb ($9,400 ) has been excellent since returning from the injured list. He'll draw a tough test against a strong Atlanta lineup, but he does benefit from his home park Saturday.

Saturday's main slate kicks off at 7:05 pm ET and includes eight games. It will primarily be a slate based off matchups, as none of the traditionally hitter-friendly parks will host contests. It's also a relatively weak day for pitching, with only a handful of ace-level pitchers set to take the mound.

Saturday's main slate kicks off at 7:05 pm ET and includes eight games. It will primarily be a slate based off matchups, as none of the traditionally hitter-friendly parks will host contests. It's also a relatively weak day for pitching, with only a handful of ace-level pitchers set to take the mound.

Pitchers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto ($10,800) is the highest-priced pitcher and has been excellent from a run-prevention standpoint all season. There are higher-upside options, such as Kyle Harrison ($10,400), but a matchup against the Padres is also positive for Yamamoto. Speaking of steady, Logan Webb ($9,400) has been excellent since returning from the injured list. He'll draw a tough test against a strong Atlanta lineup, but he does benefit from his home park Saturday.

Reid Detmers ($8,300) has been inconsistent, but his upside is undeniable. He has the third-highest strikeout rate among the pitchers on the main slate and draws the A's away from their home park. In that split, the A's have only a .298 wOBA with a 24.0 percent strikeout rate as a team. Andre Pallante ($8,100) has had the opposite profile as a steady performer with little upside. A matchup against the Marlins isn't daunting, so he's an okay option in smaller-field tournaments or cash games.

The lower tier of pitchers all have similar skills profiles, so my focus will be on matchup. Bryce Elder ($7,700) has the benefit of pitching at the very pitcher-friendly Oracle Park, while Slade Cecconi ($6,600) could reach mid-teens DraftKings points with the benefit of a matchup against the Mariners.

Top Hitters

The A's continue to search for the best role for Jack Perkins, and starting hasn't worked out particularly well for him. In his last four outings, he's had a 7.50 ERA and 1.61 WHIP while giving up 2.50 HR/9. That damage has primarily come in Sacramento, but he also struggled in his lone road start in that span. That puts Zach Neto ($5,000) on the radar as a good play, even if the Angels' lineup isn't trustworthy as a whole.

Things have started to unravel for Randy Vasquez, and there's hardly an excuse needed to roster Dodgers' hitters. Freddie Freeman ($5,400) and Mookie Betts ($4,600) have both hit well lately, with Betts checking in at a particularly appealing price.

Value Bats

Foster Griffin has done a good job of avoiding mistakes in terms of walks, but he has struggled with giving up home runs (1.58 HR/9). Playing a cheap one-off makes some sense as a result of that profile, and Coby Mayo ($3,300) should slot in as the cleanup hitter with a southpaw on the mound.

Andrew Vaughn ($3,700) is obliterating lefties to the tune of a .333 ISO and .567 wOBA in only 55 plate appearances. That's a small sample, and he's also benefited from some good luck, but he's cheap and should hit fourth or fifth in the Brewer's lineup. David Peterson will make his Cubs' debut and has an ugly 6.75 ERA and 1.65 WHIP across his last 41.1 IP.

Stacks to Consider

Minnesota Twins vs. Colorado Rockies (Michael Lorenzen): Trevor Larnach ($3,500), Byron Buxton ($5,900), Josh Bell ($2,500)

The Twins may not be the first team that comes to mind when thinking about powerhouse lineups, but they have both the sixth-best wOBA and ISOs in the league across the last 30 days. On Saturday, they get the benefit of drawing a matchup against Lorenzen, who has posted a 6.05 ERA and 1.60 WHIP even away from Coors Field. Even better is that Buxton is the only expensive piece of the stack, so it's not difficult at all to roster the top-third of the order.

Try our DraftKings MLB Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins (Ryan Gusto): JJ Wetherholt ($4,700), Alec Burleson ($4,300), Jordan Walker ($5,300)

There were several different viable stacking options with a few different pitchers possessing similar skill profiles. The Cardinals offer some overlap of being affordable while also providing plenty of upside with the opportunity to pounce on a positive matchup. Gusto has worked primarily in shorter stints since being called up, yet he has still given up at least three earned runs in three of his last five appearances. The top of the Cardinals' lineup is streaky, but it also has a lot of potential to deliver crooked numbers.