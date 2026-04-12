With the tax deadline looming, some DFS success might hit the spot right about now. There are 11 MLB games on the schedule in the main slate for Sunday. The first pitch is at 1:35 p.m. ET. Here are some recommendations to try and help you with your decision making.

Pitching

Cam Schlittler, NYY at TAM ($8,600): Schlittler emerged as a positive surprise for the Yankees in 2025. He posted a 2.96 ERA in 14 starts, including a 2.76 ERA on the road. Schlittler has started this season with an 1.96 ERA through three outings, and he has yet to allow a run on the road. The Rays did some moving in the offseason. By that I mean the team moved on from some of its better hitters, but it also moved back to its home field and out of that Triple-A ballpark. As such, the team's offensive performance should regress a bit this year.

Noah Cameron, KAN vs. CWS ($7,600): Cameron, like Schlittler, impressed as a rookie in 2025. The difference is that Cameron had a 4.17 FIP to go with his 2.99 ERA. That being said, through two starts this season he has an 1.82 FIP. The White Sox could be primed to finish in the bottom five in runs scored once again. That's where they are right now, and they are even struggling to hit above the Mendoza Line as a team.

Andrew Abbott, CIN vs. LAA ($6,700): The Angels are one of the teams above average in terms of runs scored to start 2026 that I fully expect to see in the bottom 10 when all is said and done. Abbott's ERA has always looked notably better than his FIP season in and season out, but he's also consistently pitched better at home. Since 2024 he has a 2.92 ERA in Cincinnati.

Top Targets

While his new teammates have largely scuffled to start the season, Luis Robert ($5,300) has taken to being a Met. He's hit .319 with two home runs and two stolen bases. Aaron Civale has a 2.70 ERA, but a 5.44 FIP. That's not surprising. This is his sixth team in four seasons, and pitchers don't normally move around that much if they are even mid-rotation starters.

After dropping from 50 stolen bases in 2024 to 24 in 2025, Brice Turang ($5,300) has stolen five bases already in 2026. His power has remained as well, as he's slugged .465 through 12 outings. Turang is in line to face the righty Zack Littell on Sunday. Littell has a career 4.39 FIP, not to mention a career 1.47 HR/9 rate.

Bargain Bats

It's early enough in the campaign I'm willing to overlook performance this season for the sake of matchup if the salary is right. Trevor Story ($3,700) also has the benefit of being a shortstop, so I feel better about rolling the dice. Last season he had 25 homers and 31 stolen bases, and he hit .265 against his fellow righties. Andre Pallante had a 5.31 ERA in 2025, and since 2024 righties have hit .267 against him.

The southpaw Trevor Larnach ($2,900) has started the year in fine form for the Twins, as he's slashed .273/.448/.500. He doesn't play against lefties at all, but since 2024 he has a .773 OPS versus righties. Max Scherzer is in line to start for the Blue Jays. He's allowed two homers in only 8.0 innings, and last season he allowed 2.00 home runs per nine innings.

Stacks to Consider

Blue Jays vs. Twins (Taj Bradley): Vladimir Guerrero ($5,500), Daulton Varsho ($4,100), Jesus Sanchez ($3,500)

Bradley is undeniably off to a strong start. He hasn't allowed a single home run through three starts. Last year, though, he posted a 1.20 HR/9 rate, which was the lowest of his career. The hard-throwing righty has never finished a season with an ERA lower than 4.11. As such, I'll take a shot on this stack, which has some power to it.

Guerrero has hit .320 to start this season, though not with a ton of homer power. He does have three doubles, though, and he's hit at least 30 doubles in each of the last four campaigns. Varsho's all-or-nothing swing is ideal for taking some hacks at Bradley. The lefty hit 20 home runs in 71 games last season, and he slugged .591 against righties. Sanchez has joined the Blue Jays after a season split between Miami and Houston. In each of the last two campaigns, he's had double-digit homers and stolen bases. He also had four triples last season. This year he's hit .275, and he has two home runs to go with three doubles.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks (Zac Gallen): Kyle Schwarber ($6,200), Bryce Harper ($5,200), Bryson Stott ($3,500)

Gallen had a tough 2025, putting up a 4.83 ERA. However, his road ERA was 5.11, and this season it is 5.00. Even in 2024, a better campaign for the righty, he had a 4.02 ERA on the road. Gallen is away from Arizona, and he is in line to face a trio of left-handed Phillies who can hit with gusto in their home ballpark.

It's been business as usual for Schwarber. He's hitting below the Mendoza Line, but he has a .371 OBP and has hit four home runs. Last year, when he hit 56 homers, Schwarber had an 1.033 OPS at home. Harper has picked it up after a slow start, as he's now slugged .500 with three home runs and four doubles. Additionally, since 2024 he has a .950 OPS at home. Since 2024, Stott has a .712 OPS against righties and a .711 OPS at home. He's a second baseman, so, given his salary, I think he's worth including in this stack.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.