It's quite the light Thursday for MLB, which isn't atypical. We only have three games on the DFS slate, with the first starting at 7:10 p.m. ET. Nevertheless, you have MLB DFS opportunities, and so I have MLB DFS recommendations.

Pitching

Chase Dollander, COL at SDP ($6,000): Randy Vasquez ($7,300) is in line to start against the Rockies, and of course I'd consider him against this Colorado lineup away from Coors Field. Petco Park is in some ways the antithesis of Coors. However, since you do need two starting pitchers for your lineup, I'd also consider Dollander, whose salary is decidedly lower than everybody else's. Dollander was a top-10 pick for the Rockies built upon the hopes that he might prove workable on the mound. In his rookie campaign, pitching at Coors was an absolute nightmare, but he had a 3.46 ERA on the road. A chance to pitch in San Diego is a genuine opportunity for Dollander to look the part of a middle-of-the-rotation starter.

Top Target

Though Bobby Witt ($6,000) has experienced a power outage to start this season, I'm not worried. One, he has a .365 OBP and has stolen seven bases. Two, he has a career .500 slugging percentage and is still only 25. The White Sox are lined up to start Anthony Kay, a lefty with a career 5.44 ERA even though he's mostly pitched out of the bullpen. Maybe Witt finally puts a ball over the fence Thursday.

Bargain Bat

Sure, I'd consider Dollander for my lineup, but that doesn't mean I'd avoid Padres entirely. That's a roll of the dice given Dollander's salary, and there are only six teams in action Thursday. Jake Cronenworth ($3,000) has limited power, but he had 11 home runs and 20 doubles in 135 games last season. The lefty has also slugged .411 against righties since 2024. For a second baseman, that'll work in this scenario.

Stack to Consider

Mets vs. Diamondbacks (Eduardo Rodriguez): Francisco Lindor ($5,100), Luis Robert ($5,000), Francisco Alvarez ($3,500)

It's time to consider a little something they call track record. Rodriguez has not allowed an earned run through two starts this season. However, both his 60.0 groundball percentage and 14.3 line-drive percentage are effectively unsustainable, and he's struck out a mere 6.00 batters per nine innings. In each of his first two seasons with Arizona, Rodriguez has finished with an ERA over 5.00. He's finished a season with an ERA below 4.00 once since 2019. Things are going to get tougher for the southpaw, and these three Mets who can hit right handed might play a role in that.

Speaking of track record, Lindor has effectively managed 30 doubles, 30 homers and 30 stolen bases in each of the last three campaigns (he fell one stolen base short in 2024). Slow start aside, the shortstop will turn it around, and being at home where he has an .872 OPS since 2024 should help. Robert's move to the Mets has gone well save for a lag in power. He's posted a .333 average and .478 OBP. However, last year he slugged .473 against lefties, and he once had 38 homers in a season, so there is power potential that has not been tapped, yet. Alvarez has three home runs this year, and he is a catcher with real power upside. Also, a complete inability to stay healthy, so roster him while you can. Since 2024 he's slugged .493 against lefties, which is remarkable for his position.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.