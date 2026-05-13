We're back in action on this Wednesday card, but we actually have a unique schedule. Most Wednesdays tend to have games spread throughout the day, but the majority of the games here are on the main slate at night. That gives us plenty of options to dissect, and it should be exciting given this interesting pitching pool. There are two guys in great spots, so let's kick things off there!

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Pitching

Jacob Misiorowski, MIL vs. SD ($10,500)

The Miz is a force. This guy was throwing 103 mph in his most recent start against the Yankees and truly looks like an ace. Misiorowski scored a season-high 37 DraftKings points in that gem and now has at least 15 DK points in all eight starts en route to a 25-point average. Not only is that the highest on this slate, but it's one of the best in baseball. A home start against a struggling San Diego lineup won't keep us away, with the Padres sitting 21st in runs scored and 28th in wOBA. All of their dangerous bats are also on the right side, which is scary for San Diego since they've never seen Misiorowski.

Seth Lugo, KC at CWS ($8,300)

Lugo has really struggled over his last three starts, but squaring off with Chicago could be just what the doctor ordered. We say that because this White Sox lineup ranks bottom five in runs scored, OBP, OPS, wOBA, xwOBA and K rate since the start of last year. It's easily one of the worst lineups in the league, and Lugo has shown that since signing with KC. Lugo has started six games against Chicago since 2024, allowing six runs across 40.2 innings while averaging 20 DK points per game. That's far from shocking since Lugo had a 1.15 ERA and 0.93 WHIP before his three-game slide.

Top Targets

Shea Langeliers, ATH ($5,700) vs. Matthew Liberatore

Literally, as I was preparing this article, Langeliers went deep in this Tuesday night game. That's a sign for this slate, because Langeliers has one of the best matchups in baseball. We'll talk about Liberatore more in the stacks section, but Langeliers has a .379 OBP and 1.044 OPS against lefties since the start of last season. That's awesome, given his recent form of posting a .427 OBP and 1.088 OPS across his last 20 outings.

Corbin Carroll, ARI ($5,500) vs. Kumar Rocker

Carroll is having a "down" season by his lofty standards, but he's still on pace for a 20-20 season while compiling a .360 OBP. What makes him enticing here is that he has one of the best matchups on this slate. We say that because Rocker has a 5.01 ERA and 1.52 WHIP. He also gives Carroll the platoon advantage from the left side, compiling a .351 OBP and .918 OPS against righties last year. We're also seeing some glimpses of Carroll getting hot, collecting a .400 OBP and .988 OPS across the last week. Arizona should be able to rock Rocker, with Ketel Marte ($5,000), Ildemaro Vargas ($4,500) and Geraldo Perdomo ($4,200) all looking like good options.

Bargain Bats

Kyle Stowers, MIA ($3,800) vs. Simeon Woods Richardson

It's been a slow start for Stowers since his return from a hamstring issue, but it's just a matter of time before he's above $4K. We say that because Stowers had a .368 OBP and .912 OPS in a breakout campaign last season. We're also seeing signs of a surge because Stowers went 3-for-4 with a double and a dinger just two days ago. That sort of form should carry over in this fantastic matchup because Stowers had a .380 OBP and .980 OPS against right-handers last year. We'll talk more about Woods Richardson in the stacks section!

Josh Naylor, SEA ($3,600) vs. Lance McCullers

I had Naylor in my article on Monday, and he'll be a regular in them until he's above $4K. He dropped close to $3K after a nightmarish start to the season, but that opening month was an outlier. We're talking about a guy who had 20 homers and 30 steals last year while sporting a .338 OBP and .798 OPS over the last four seasons. He's starting to creep back to those career norms, amassing a .424 OBP and .969 OPS across his last 20 outings. That won't bode well for McCullers since Naylor hits from the left side, with the Stros righty registering a 6.85 ERA and 1.69 WHIP since the start of last year. We don't mind a Seattle stack against the struggling McCullers, with Julio Rodriguez ($4,500), Cal Raleigh ($4,400), Randy Arozarena ($4,200) and Luke Raley ($3,400) all in play.

Stacks to Consider

Athletics vs. St. Louis Cardinals (Matthew Liberatore): Langeliers ($5,700), Nick Kurtz ($5,600), Brent Rooker ($4,900) and Zack Gelof ($3,400)

The A's offense can be hit or miss (literally), but they're always an intriguing option at home. It's still strange to see them in Sacramento, but that's developed into one of the highest-scoring parks in the sport. Coors Field is the only other park in the same stratosphere, with the A's projected to score five runs in this game. That's no surprise since Liberatore has a 4.94 ERA and 1.52 WHIP across his last six starts.

Langeliers is the best option in this stack, but Kurtz is right there with him. This sophomore slugger is projected to hit leadoff, generating a .444 OBP and .940 OPS across his last 32 fixtures. Rooker also has the platoon advantage from the right side, totaling a .359 OBP and .875 OPS against lefties over the last three years. Gelof is a sneaky option as an affordable piece to this stack, accruing a .373 OBP and .938 OPS across his last 14 games.

Miami Marlins at Minnesota Twins (Woods Richardson): Liam Hicks ($5,400), Otto Lopez ($4,500), Xavier Edwards ($3,800) and Stowers ($3,800)

I probably haven't recommended the Marlins as a stack in years, but here we are! This team has improved drastically this season, and they're a sneaky stack against a guy like Woods Richardson. The Twins righty has been one of the worst arms in baseball, accumulating a 6.92 ERA and 1.72 WHIP so far this year.

Hicks quietly has been one of the best catchers in MLB this season, providing a .377 OBP and .969 OPS against righties. Lopez has also been underrated, tallying a .373 OBP and .886 OPS. Edwards is one of the leaders at second base with 8.3 DraftKings points per game, posting a .382 OBP and .796 OPS against righties since 2023.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.