As is typically the case, we have a split schedule of games on Saturday that result in two exactly even slates. Each is seven games, with the first kicking off at 1:05 p.m. ET and the second at 7:10 p.m. ET. The focus of this article will be on the latter, but it's a good day to play lineups throughout the day as the contest offerings are nearly identical.

Pitchers

It's not necessarily a weak day for pitching, but there is a lack of upside. Since the start of last season, there's no projected starter with a strikeout rate above 29 percent and only four of the 14 starters have a strikeout rate above 25 percent. After a rough start on Opening Night, Logan Webb ($9,200) has settled into his typical form, posting 17.3 and 15.0 DK points in his last two starts. His matchup against the Orioles is mediocre, as it has been productive but also strikeout-prone (25.7 percent).

Jack Leiter ($8,500), Kyle Harrison ($8,200) and Parker Messick ($8,100) have all been fast risers to begin the regular season. Harrison is the pretty clear choice based on matchup and skills, as he's posted a 14:3 K:BB across 10.1 innings combined with a matchup against the Nationals. Leiter and Messick are stuck with matchups against the Dodgers and Braves, respectively, but are still worth considering.

There are another pair of interesting pitchers in the $7,000 range. Emmet Sheehan ($7,300) is the aforementioned pitcher with a 29.0 percent strikeout rate since the start of 2025, but 2026 hasn't gone to expectation. He has allowed eight earned runs across 9.0 innings while posting a poor 8:5 K:BB, but his price has dropped enough to make him a worthwhile value option to consider. In contrast, Foster Griffin ($6,800) has had a successful return to MLB. The primary problem for him is a matchup against Harrison, one of the better options on this slate.

Top Hitters

Griffin's results have been positive, but his underlying metrics are a cause for concern. He's allowed a 14.3 percent barrel rate and has an inflated 6.33 xERA, which should put the Brewers' lineup on the radar. Brice Turang ($5,100) has continued his breakout from 2025, and Christian Yelich ($5,500) is also a good option.

Value Bats

After a slow start to the season, Edouard Julien ($2,800) has taken over as Colorado's leadoff hitter and has had a decent amount of success. Much of that comes at home, but he's 3-for-6 in two games at Petco Park. A matchup against German Marquez helps his cause further.

Angel Martinez ($3,000) has emerged as a key part of Cleveland's lineup against left-handed pitchers. He's slotted second into the order and has most recently posted DK performances of 36 and 17 points, and a matchup against Martin Perez is hardly a reason for concern.

It's getting hard to ignore Jordan Walker's ($3,200) start to the season, and he's begun to shift up the Cardinals' lineup. Ranger Suarez also hasn't had the best start to his Red Sox tenure, so St. Louis could put together some offensive production.

Stacks to Consider

San Francisco Giants at Baltimore Orioles (Chris Bassitt): Willy Adames ($4,100), Matt Chapman ($3,800), Rafael Devers ($5,200)

It's a small sample, but in Bassitt's start to his tenure with the Orioles, he's allowed 10 earned runs across 6.1 innings. That's a continuation of his relatively tough 2025 season, which is enough to suggest his effectiveness may be permanently on the decline. The Giants have had a tough offensive start to the season, though they've scored at least five runs in three straight games and will be away from their pitcher-friendly home park.

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros (Lance McCullers): Cal Raleigh ($5,300), Julio Rodriguez ($4,700), Josh Naylor ($3,700)

McCullers had a surprisingly strong opening start to the season, but he then allowed eight baserunners across only 4.0 innings in his second outing against the Athletics. Given his long layoff due to injury and shaky track record prior to that, it's difficult to believe he'll remain effective consistently. The Mariners have been among the worst lineups in the league, but they picked up things Friday night and have the chance to keep it going Saturday.

Agree with these recommendations? Give them a spin with various combinations of other players in RotoWire's MLB DFS Lineup Optimizer.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.