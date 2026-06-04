It's a fairly light Thursday night for MLB, but you can still get involved in some MLB DFS action. There are five games on the slate starting at 7:15 p.m. ET. Here are a few lineup recommendations to try and make this is successful Thursday for you.

Pitching

Justin Wrobleski, LAD at ARI ($8,200): Though Wrobleski doesn't generate many strikeouts, he has a 2.87 ERA through 10 appearances. That's with him getting tuned up by Atlanta, one of the best offenses in baseball. The Diamondbacks aren't back offensively, but they are outside the top 10 in runs scored. Plus, Wrobleski is 7-2 thanks in part to the offensive support he gets, so he has a strong chance of picking up a win.

J.T. Ginn, ATH at CHC ($7,700): Get Ginn away from Sacramento and he's in position to deliver value from a DFS perspective. Last season he had a 6.85 ERA at home, but a 3.14 ERA on the road. This year his home ERA is down to 3.96, and his road ERA is all the way down to 2.08. The Cubs are good offensively, but this game is away from Sacramento, so at this salary Ginn is worth a shot, especially given the DFS options Thursday.

Top Target

Instead of just bouncing back, Yordan Alvarez ($6,000) may end up having the best season of his career. He's hit .316, and he already has 21 home runs in only 62 games. And if you were worried he might slow down after his torrid start, he's slugged .721 over the last three weeks. We'll see what happens with Jared Jones, but his first game back from missing all of 2025 was not encouraging. He allowed five runs and gave up two homers in 4.1 innings.

Bargain Bats

Though his power has been down, Salvador Perez ($3,500) is a catcher, so the power scale is a bit different. The fact he's hit nine home runs is almost sufficient in and of itself, but he hit 30 home runs just last season. Minnesota's pitching staff is banged up, and Marco Raya is projected to start. He's picked bulk relief in Triple-A, so my feeling at the moment is the Twins will try and get by with a bullpen game, so I wanted a righty from the Royals, and why not Perez to fill the catcher spot on the roster?

He got the day off Wednesday even with a righty on the mound, but Kody Clemens ($3,300) has a role with the Twins as a southpaw to put in the lineup against righties. Since 2024 he's slugged .462 against right-handed pitchers. Seth Lugo's last few starts have been solid, but on the season lefties have hit .274 against him. That's notable, because they hit .272 against him in 2025, so it doesn't seem fluky.

Agree with these recommendations? Give them a spin with various combinations of other players in RotoWire's MLB DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Stack to Consider

Dodgers at Diamondbacks (Ryne Nelson): Andy Pages ($5,500), Freddie Freeman ($5,000), Max Muncy ($4,500)

Nelson has a 5.44 FIP, and the ball has been flying out of the park. He's given up 2.07 homers per nine innings. Last season Nelson found refuge at home, but this year he has a 5.97 ERA in Arizona. From a power perspective, this is the best trio for a stack from the Dodgers at the moment.

Pages has 13 homers and 15 doubles this season, and he's rounded into showing power not just against lefties but also righties. Nelson is a righty but he has reverse splits, and righties have hit .261 against him since 2024. Of course, both Freeman and Muncy are lefties, but Teoscar Hernandez is injured, and we may have to start talking about whether Mookie Betts is cooked as a hitter, so this is the way the stack has gone. Freeman has a .959 OPS over the last three weeks, and since 2024 he's slugged .523 on the road. Muncy has managed 14 homers in 56 games, and the last time he played more than 100 games in a season he had 36 of them. Additionally, over the span of the last three seasons he's posted a .515 slugging percentage against right-handed pitchers.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.