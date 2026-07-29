The trade deadline is only a handful of days away. That's one of the best times of the season, but it makes DFS challenging. We'll inevitably have some moves that alter these DFS slates, but we're hopeful none of it happens after lock. We don't expect any of that here, but our top pitching recommendation has been one of the guys circling trade discussions. I don't think he'll be moved, but let's get things started there!

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Pitching

Tarik Skubal, DET vs. BAL ($11,000)

Skubal got off to a slow start by his lofty standards, but he's still sensational. This southpaw has a 2.70 ERA and 0.92 WHIP this season but has been nearly unhittable since coming off the IL. Skubal has allowed one run or fewer in four of his last five starts while sporting a 1.48 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 13.1 K/9 rate in that span. He's also scored at least 27 DraftKings points in four of those, while posting a 2.30 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 11.1 K/9 rate at home over the last three years. Baltimore isn't a bad matchup either, with the O's ranked 17th in xwOBA and 26th in K rate. In his last four starts against the Orioles, Skubal has thrown 25 scoreless innings while striking out 34 batters. Yes, those numbers are correct, somehow.

Trevor Rogers, BAL at DET ($7,500)

We try not to recommend pitchers in the same game, but Rogers is on a roll right now. This lefty broke out in Baltimore with a 1.81 ERA and 0.90 WHIP last season and has been the same guy over the last two months. Rogers has allowed seven total runs over his last seven starts while registering a 1.44 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in that span. He also allowed two runs or fewer in all of those while averaging nearly 25 DraftKings points per game. That makes him an easy option against Detroit, with the Tigers ranked 19th in wOBA, 21st in runs scored and 23rd in K rate.

Top Targets

Trea Turner, PHI (vs. Ryan Gusto) $4,800

We mentioned a month ago that a run was inevitable from this perennial All-Star, and we're starting to see it. Since sitting on June 16, Turner has tallied a .301 AVG and .869 OPS across his last 33 fixtures. That pairs beautifully with an elite power-speed combo, with Turner on pace for more than 20 homers and 25 steals. It's also bizarre to see him below $5K in this matchup, and we'll talk about that more in the stacks section!

Kazuma Okamoto, TOR (vs. Zack Littell) $4,100

There's definitely something going on with these Japanese power bats. A few of these guys have come to MLB and completely dominated, with Okamoto hitting 23 bombs this season. He's actually struggled mightily over the last few weeks, but now's a great time to use him since he's dropped to $4,100. We'll talk about Littell in the stacks section, but we also love that Okamoto has the platoon advantage against him. He had an OPS north of .800 against righties before his three-week slide, and we'll bank on him returning to that in this matchup.

Bargain Bats

Austin Riley, ATL (vs. Sean Manaea) $4,000

It's been a nightmarish season for this former All-Star, but he's been much better recently. Riley has a .286 AVG and .857 OPS over the last two weeks. That's massive since he has the platoon advantage against Manaea, maintaining a .270 AVG and .839 OPS against left-handers throughout his career. It's not like Manaea is a pitcher we're worried about either, amassing a 4.52 ERA and 1.32 WHIP. Ronald Acuna ($5,600) and Ozzie Albies ($4,600) also have the platoon advantage against Manaea.

A.J. Ewing, NYM (vs. AJ Smith-Shawver) $3,900

It's shocking to see Ewing still sit below $4K. He's been the Mets' everyday leadoff hitter for a month now, posting a .294 AVG and .842 OPS across his last 28 outings. What's scary is that we haven't even seen the elite speed Ewing was known for, including 105 steals across 258 minor league games. That's bad news for a righty making his season debut, with Smith-Shawver providing a 6.28 xERA and 1.42 WHIP in 2025. Francisco Lindor ($4,200) and Carson Benge ($4,000) are good pairings with Ewing, if you want to stack the Mets.

Stacks to Consider

Toronto Blue Jays at Washington Nationals (Zack Littell): Vladimir Guerrero Jr ($5,000), George Springer ($4,200), Okamoto ($4,100) and Daulton Varsho ($3,000)

The Nationals are usually one of our favorite stacks, but we'll go with their opposition here. While Toronto's offense has been terrible, they have a ton of cheap options facing the worst pitcher on this slate. That's Littell, who has a 5.17 ERA and 1.34 WHIP this year.

Guerrero is the best player on Toronto despite his struggles, generating a .364 career OBP and .846 OPS. Springer is expected to bat cleanup, compiling a .397 AVG and .838 OPS across his last 16 outings. Varsho has a 1.591 OPS in 11 at-bats against Littell.

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins (Ryan Gusto): Kyle Schwarber ($5,800), Bryce Harper ($5,300), Turner ($4,800) and Brandon Marsh ($3,700)

We don't love recommending stacks in Miami, but Gusto is someone we want to exploit. The Marlins pitcher has mostly been pitching in relief or as an opener, tallying a 4.50 ERA and 1.32 WHIP. He's also got a 5.37 career ERA and 1.44 WHIP while surrendering five runs and 11 baserunners in his one matchup with the Phils.

Schwarber is questionable for this game with an illness, but he has a .365 OBP and .910 OPS. Harper has the platoon advantage against Gusto, tallying a .397 career OBP and .942 OPS against right-handers. We already talked about Turner, but Marsh also has a .303 AVG and .843 OPS against righties this year.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.