A compact six-game slate is offered in FanDuel's main slate Saturday evening, with games spanning from 7:15 p.m. to 9:40 p.m. EDT. It's a challenging slate on the mound, as of the 12 arms available, five are $9,000 or more, one sits at $8,400, and everyone else is under $8,000.

The lack of top options on the mound isn't backed up by our run totals, as no game sits in double-digits, including Braves-Rockies in Coors Field. Atlanta (-220) is again the slate's heaviest favorite, followed by the Padres (-196). Winds are slightly blowing out in Detroit and Anaheim, and rain isn't going to be a consideration Saturday. It's going to be cold in Detroit as well, possibly limiting offense.

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Pitching

Chris Sale, ATL at COL ($9,000): Coors Field be darned here, Sale seems to come at a discount because of it. He's allowed one run or none in five of his six starts this season, reaching at least 34.0 FDP points in those five-plus outings. He threw in Colorado almost a year ago to the day (April 30, 2025) and struck out 10 in 7.0 innings, allowing just two runs. Colorado has a 27.3 K rate against lefties, earning a weak 71 wRC+ and .297 wOBA.

Reid Detmers, LAA vs. NYM ($8,400): As the intro alludes to, this is a pretty gross slate for pitching. I personally think you can't strongly consider any options priced below Sale. The price for Detmers is stiff to me, given that three of his last four starts have yielded 21.0 FanDuel points or less. The Mets have a weak 79 wRC+ and .283 wOBA off lefties, but just a 21.5 percent strikeout rate, which could limit Detmers' ceiling. Despite New York's season-long struggles, I'm not confident there's enough floor to Detmers to justify the price, but I understand the appeal of targeting against the Mets.

Sean Burke, CWS at SD ($7,100): Chicago has won four straight, while the Padres have dropped four of five, so I'm a little surprised to see San Diego so heavily favored. Especially when Burke has a 3.21 ERA (3.58 FIP) and is only allowing 0.8 HR/9. Burke's strikeouts are at a career low (6.4/9), but he's worked at least 5.0 innings in five straight and is off a season-high 7.1 shutout frames against the Nationals. He keeps the ball on the ground (41.4 percent) and can frustrate a slumping Padres lineup for bulk clean innings.

Top Targets

It has to start with Atlanta bats even if Chase Dollander has been very impressive early on. Ronald Acuna ($3,600) stands out at a lower price. He's got two hits in three of his last five, adding three steals in the last six. His hard hit rate is at 40.6 percent; the power is coming. He's 2-for-2 off Dollander with a homer.

Bobby Witt ($3,500) looks to finally be getting going. Both of his homers and six of the 11 runs he's scored this season have come in the last seven days. Emerson Hancock doesn't have targetable splits, but he's struggling to keep the ball in the park, allowing five homers in his last two starts. We're not chasing power in Seattle, but Witt offers some and has multiple paths to points if he gets in front of other power options.

Bargain Bats

I'll keep going to the well with slumping big names who come underpriced. Bo Bichette ($2,700), Julio Rodriguez ($2,800) and Fernando Tatis ($2,900) all fit the profile. Bichette has four hits and four runs over his last four, while Tatis has homered off Detmers, so perhaps he gets off the schneid here. Rodriguez is surging; he's hitting .353 with three homers over his last 12, and has six hits, including three doubles and two homers in his last three.

Atlanta (6.5) and San Diego (5.3) are the slate's highest expected scoring teams; one is priced up and the other slumping. Detroit and Los Angeles are next at 4.9. I'm concerned here too; the Dodgers aren't hitting well and it's cold in Detroit. Kumar Rocker seems more targetable than Michael McGreevy at this juncture and has been more vulnerable to lefties (.357 wOBA vs. .242 to righties). It's not elite, but Riley Greene ($3,300) is in play if you can afford him, while Kerry Carpenter ($2,900) can help round out your build.

Stacks to Consider

Cardinals vs. Roki Sasaki (Dodgers): Jordan Walker ($3,900), Ivan Herrera ($3,200), Alec Burleson ($3,100)

Someone break up the Cardinals, winners of five straight, scoring 37 runs in that stretch. I believe they'll be incredibly overlooked on this slate and can offer an edge you load up on the top of their order. Sasaki has allowed 16 runs in 22.2 innings overall and nine in 9.2 on the road, where he's surrendering a .429 wOBA and .979 OPS to lefties, and .402/.920 to righties. This trio is scorching hot. Walker is hitting .407 with nine RBI in his last seven, .333 with a homer and 10 runs scored over seven, and Burleson is hitting .310 with two homers, nine RBI and nine runs over the last week.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.