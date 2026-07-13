MLB Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: The All-Star Break Arrives Just in Time

The Dodgers will likely use the break to provide additional treatment to manage Ohtani's symptoms and continue to evaluate why the knee is an issue in the first place. Ohtani has a history of problems with this knee having undergoes surgery in 2019. The procedure was needed to address a bipartite patella, a condition in which the kneecap comprises two fragments of bone, instead of one single bone. Surgery has a high

The reigning NL MVP will also be a spectator for the Midsummer Classic as he manages persistent discomfort in his left knee. The ailment has kept him off the mound, but he has remained a fixture of the Los Angeles lineup.

The fireball ace is battling with arm fatigue and did not pitch Sunday against the Pirates. The team has proactively said he will not pitch in the All-Star Game and will also be unavailable for the Brewers' first series after the break. There have been no reports of any serious symptoms like swelling or inflammation, simply quotes from Misiorowski saying his arm felt tired. A break from high-leverage throwing should help, and the emerging superstar should be back in a little over a week.

The All-Star break couldn't have come at a better time as players around the league are nursing new as well as lingering injuries. Hopefully the time off allows these individuals enough time to adequately recuperate so they can be at their best for the second half of the season.

The All-Star break couldn't have come at a better time as players around the league are nursing new as well as lingering injuries. Hopefully the time off allows these individuals enough time to adequately recuperate so they can be at their best for the second half of the season.

Jacob Misiorowski

The fireball ace is battling with arm fatigue and did not pitch Sunday against the Pirates. The team has proactively said he will not pitch in the All-Star Game and will also be unavailable for the Brewers' first series after the break. There have been no reports of any serious symptoms like swelling or inflammation, simply quotes from Misiorowski saying his arm felt tired. A break from high-leverage throwing should help, and the emerging superstar should be back in a little over a week.

Shohei Ohtani

The reigning NL MVP will also be a spectator for the Midsummer Classic as he manages persistent discomfort in his left knee. The ailment has kept him off the mound, but he has remained a fixture of the Los Angeles lineup.

The Dodgers will likely use the break to provide additional treatment to manage Ohtani's symptoms and continue to evaluate why the knee is an issue in the first place. Ohtani has a history of problems with this knee having undergoes surgery in 2019. The procedure was needed to address a bipartite patella, a condition in which the kneecap comprises two fragments of bone, instead of one single bone. Surgery has a high success rate, but Ohtani told reporters he is curious if the current issue is related to his previous problem.

The Dodgers appear to be relatively unconcerned about the seriousness of the swelling, as they are allowing him to remain in a pinch-hitting role. Instead, this appears to be an issue that is going to be addressed with routine maintenance and workload modification. Ohtani was slated to have the knee drained Sunday and receive an anti-inflammatory injection. Hopefully, this will allow Ohtani to return to the mound, but a definitive timeline for that possibility remains unclear. Continue to utilize him in any form you can, but those rostering Ohtani the pitcher may need to find short-term options to provide pitching statistics.

Nick Kurtz

Another All-Star starter was forced out of the lineup after Kurtz suffered a thumb sprain. Kurtz' injury involves the joint capsule rather than an isolated ligament. The articular capsule of the thumb surrounds the area where the long bone of the thumb forms a joint with a bone in the wrist. Multiple ligaments surround and reenforce this double layered capsule providing stability while allowing for a high degree of mobility. When this structure is compromised, the thumb may not move as smoothly as normal and can be unstable. Grip strength can also be diminished. It appears surgery has not been discussed, suggesting the sprain is mild. Kurtz' timeline is fluid, but there's hope he misses the minimum amount of time. Look for an update when the team reconvenes after the break.

Konnor Griffin

The Pirates shortstop is back on the injured list and, even worse, it is the 60-day IL. Griffin suffered a torn tendon in his left ring finger and will not be eligible to return until early September. The tendons of the fingers, along with stabilizing ligaments, create a pulley system that enables the finger to bend while creating leverage for grip strength. If the tendon tears, immobilization is required to allow for adequate healing to occur. The unfortunate side effect of splinting is stiffness in the area and decrease in strength. As a result, additional time must be factored into recovery so that the injured individual can function at a high level. Translation: Griffin will need time to build up his grip strength even after he is cleared to resume baseball activities. Pittsburgh's place in the standings could also influence if and when Griffin returns to action, but for now, he remains a stash in most formats.

Check Swings

Ronald Acuna: Acuna is slated to begin a rehab assignment in the week ahead, and how his troublesome hamstring reacts will help decide when he returns to the big-league club. Acuna has dealt with multiple hamstring strains this year, including this most recent stint that has kept him out since June 9. Assuming he holds up on assignment, look for Acuna to return in the next. 7-10 days. He's too good to bench, but appropriately adjust your expectations for a while and remember Acuna returns with an elevated chance of injury or reinjury.

Bo Bichette: The Mets let Bichette get a head start on recovery, holding him out of three straight games due to right ankle soreness that surfaced after he fouled a ball off his leg. He was able to pinch hit in one of the contests but was immediately removed for a pinch runner after drawing a walk. It doesn't sound like the IL will be needed, and he is considered day-to-day.

Aaron Judge: Instead of spending the All-Star break as a starter for the AL, Judge will be undergoing an MRI on his injured first rib. The team is planning to reevaluate the injury over the next few days to get a better idea of what his next steps in treatment look like. Hopefully the new images show healing at the fracture site and Judge will be able to resume baseball-related activities. When he is cleared, look for New York to manage his workload conservatively to avoid a potential recurrence. The Yankees insist Judge will return at some point this season, but for now a possible return date remains undetermined.

Nick Lodolo: Lodolo's blister issues have resurfaced, sending him back to the IL. This marks the third time in the last two seasons that a blister has forced him out of action. It is clear something in Lodolo's grip and delivery is chaffing his left index finger, and the Reds will now get a crack at figuring out how to address it moving forward. He will be eligible to return July 27, but history suggests he will not pitch again until August. Brace for a multiweek absence.

Julio Rodriguez: Despite progressing in the protocol, Rodriguez' concussion kept him out over the weekend. The Mariners outfielder will continue his recovery and treatment over the next few days and is targeting a return Friday at home against the Giants.