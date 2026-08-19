Tuesday, Aug. 18 marked the fifth annual Too Early Meatball Draft hosted by Rob DiPietro in which 15 high-stakes fantasy baseball players, including myself, draft the first 15 rounds of an NFBC Draft Champions league. This is a real 50-round draft-and-hold standard roto league and we'll draft the final 35 rounds early in the offseason.

Bubba won the first year of the league (2023), Steve Weimer won in 2024 and 2025, and Rob DiPietro has a 16-point lead over Steve for first place this year.

We did KDS based on the standings a week ago and I had the third choice of where to draft. I could have picked as high as third, but opted for sixth, as I liked the options through the top six or seven and wanted to mix it up a little.

I reviewed the draft with Bob Osgood the next morning:

Here's The Board and results by position:

CATCHER

FIRST BASE