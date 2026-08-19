MLB: First Fantasy Baseball Draft of 2027

James Anderson shares the results of the first high-stakes fantasy baseball draft of 2027, in which Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was the No. 1 overall pick!
August 19, 2026
MLB: First Fantasy Baseball Draft of 2027
August 19, 2026
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Tuesday, Aug. 18 marked the fifth annual Too Early Meatball Draft hosted by Rob DiPietro in which 15 high-stakes fantasy baseball players, including myself, draft the first 15 rounds of an NFBC Draft Champions league. This is a real 50-round draft-and-hold standard roto league and we'll draft the final 35 rounds early in the offseason.

Bubba won the first year of the league (2023), Steve Weimer won in 2024 and 2025, and Rob DiPietro has a 16-point lead over Steve for first place this year. 

We did KDS based on the standings a week ago and I had the third choice of where to draft. I could have picked as high as third, but opted for sixth, as I liked the options through the top six or seven and wanted to mix it up a little. 

I reviewed the draft with Bob Osgood the next morning:

Here's The Board and results by position:

CATCHER

1Drake BaldwinATL
2Shea LangeliersATH
3Hunter GoodmanCOL
4Dillon DinglerDET
5Samuel BasalloBAL
6William ContrerasMIL
7Ivan HerreraSTL
8Gabriel MorenoARI
9Adley RutschmanBOS
10Liam HicksTB
11Cal RaleighSEA
12Carter JensenKC
13Francisco AlvarezNYM
14Will SmithLAD
15Ryan JeffersF.A.
16Joe MackMIA
17Kyle TeelCHW
18Agustin RamirezMIA
19Yainer DiazHOU

FIRST BASE

1Sal StewartCIN
2Miguel VargasCHW
3Nick KurtzATH
4Ben RiceNYY
5Pete

Tuesday, Aug. 18 marked the fifth annual Too Early Meatball Draft hosted by Rob DiPietro in which 15 high-stakes fantasy baseball players, including myself, draft the first 15 rounds of an NFBC Draft Champions league. This is a real 50-round draft-and-hold standard roto league and we'll draft the final 35 rounds early in the offseason.

Bubba won the first year of the league (2023), Steve Weimer won in 2024 and 2025, and Rob DiPietro has a 16-point lead over Steve for first place this year. 

We did KDS based on the standings a week ago and I had the third choice of where to draft. I could have picked as high as third, but opted for sixth, as I liked the options through the top six or seven and wanted to mix it up a little. 

I reviewed the draft with Bob Osgood the next morning:

Here's The Board and results by position:

CATCHER

1Drake BaldwinATL
2Shea LangeliersATH
3Hunter GoodmanCOL
4Dillon DinglerDET
5Samuel BasalloBAL
6William ContrerasMIL
7Ivan HerreraSTL
8Gabriel MorenoARI
9Adley RutschmanBOS
10Liam HicksTB
11Cal RaleighSEA
12Carter JensenKC
13Francisco AlvarezNYM
14Will SmithLAD
15Ryan JeffersF.A.
16Joe MackMIA
17Kyle TeelCHW
18Agustin RamirezMIA
19Yainer DiazHOU

FIRST BASE

1Sal StewartCIN
2Miguel VargasCHW
3Nick KurtzATH
4Ben RiceNYY
5Pete AlonsoNYM
6Matt OlsonATL
7Munetaka MurakamiCHW
8Bryce HarperPHI
9Vladimir GuerreroTOR
10Jac CaglianoneKC
11Willson ContrerasBOS
12Liam HicksTB
13Royce LewisMIN
14Alec BurlesonSTL
15Freddie FreemanLAD
16Rafael DeversSF
17Curtis MeadBOS
18Luis GarciaNYY
19Bryce EldridgeSF
20Jonathan ArandaTB
21Kyle StowersMIA
22Jake BauersF.A.
23Ryan O'HearnPIT
24Josh NaylorSEA
25Vinnie PasquantinoKC

THIRD BASE

1Junior CamineroTB
2Jose RamirezCLE
3Sal StewartCIN
4Miguel VargasCHW
5Kevin McGonigleDET
6Manny MachadoSD
7Royce LewisMIN
8Zack GelofATH
9Curtis MeadBOS
10Maikel GarciaKC
11Bo BichetteNYM
12Casey SchmittSF
13Caleb DurbinBOS
14Kazuma OkamotoTOR
15Austin RileyATL
16Colson MontgomeryCHW
17Isaac ParedesHOU
18Ezequiel DuranTEX
19Alex BregmanCHC

SECOND BASE

1Fernando TatisSD
2Jazz ChisholmF.A.
3Brice TurangMIL
4JJ WetherholtSTL
5Bryson StottPHI
6Ketel MarteARI
7Sam AntonacciCHW
8Brandon LoweF.A.
9Nico HoernerCHC
10Ozzie AlbiesATL
11Jackson HollidayBAL
12Xavier EdwardsMIA
13Ezequiel DuranTEX
14Luke KeaschallMIN
15Angel GenaoCLE

SHORTSTOP

1Bobby WittKC
2Elly De La CruzCIN
3CJ AbramsWSH
4Konnor GriffinPIT
5Gunnar HendersonBAL
6Kevin McGonigleDET
7Francisco LindorNYM
8Trea TurnerPHI
9Zach NetoLAA
10Jeremy PenaHOU
11Otto LopezMIA
12Geraldo PerdomoARI
13Bo BichetteNYM
14Mookie BettsLAD
15Corey SeagerTEX
16Colson MontgomeryCHW
17Ezequiel DuranTEX
18Willy AdamesSF
19Dansby SwansonCHC

OUTFIELD

1Pete Crow-ArmstrongCHC
2Aaron JudgeNYY
3James WoodWSH
4Juan SotoNYM
5Fernando TatisSD
6Yordan AlvarezHOU
7Jordan WalkerSTL
8Jackson ChourioMIL
9Corbin CarrollARI
10Julio RodriguezSEA
11Jackson MerrillSD
12Ronald AcunaATL
13Oneil CruzPIT
14Andy PagesLAD
15Byron BuxtonMIN
16Ceddanne RafaelaBOS
17Jac CaglianoneKC
18Kyle TuckerLAD
19Wyatt LangfordTEX
20Michael HarrisATL
21Roman AnthonyBOS
22Randy ArozarenaF.A.
23Riley GreeneDET
24Carson BengeNYM
25Wilyer AbreuBOS
26Seiya SuzukiF.A.
27Joshua BaezSTL
28Cody BellingerNYY
29Mike TroutLAA
30Sam AntonacciCHW
31Zack GelofATH
32Casey SchmittSF
33A.J. EwingNYM
34Chase DeLauterCLE
35Jake McCarthyCOL
36Tyler SoderstromATH
37Cole CarriggCOL
38Daylen LileWSH
39Bryan ReynoldsPIT
40Dylan CrewsWSH
41Kyle StowersMIA
42Jake BauersF.A.
43Spencer JonesNYY
44Henry BolteATH
45Jarren DuranBOS
46Ryan O'HearnPIT
47Ezequiel DuranTEX
48Dominic CanzoneSEA
49Jo AdellCLE
50Mickey MoniakCOL
51Esmerlyn ValdezPIT
52Ian HappF.A.
53Cam SmithHOU
54Chandler SimpsonTB
55Jordan LawlarARI
56Luke KeaschallMIN
57Max ClarkDET
58Griffin ConineMIA

UT:

1Shohei OhtaniLAD
2Kyle SchwarberPHI
3Yandy DiazTB
4Brent RookerATH

STARTING PITCHERS:

1Jacob MisiorowskiMIL
2Tarik SkubalF.A.
3Cristopher SanchezPHI
4Cam SchlittlerNYY
5Yoshinobu YamamotoLAD
6Jesus LuzardoPHI
7Chris SaleATL
8Dylan CeaseTOR
9Chase BurnsCIN
10Eury PerezMIA
11Gavin WilliamsCLE
12Logan GilbertSEA
13Zack WheelerPHI
14Drew RasmussenTB
15Payton TolleBOS
16Gerrit ColeNYY
17Paul SkenesPIT
18Blake SnellLAD
19Logan WebbSF
20Logan HendersonMIL
21Kyle HarrisonMIL
22Kade AndersonSEA
23Jacob deGromTEX
24Nolan McLeanNYM
25Bryan WooSEA
26Braxton AshcraftPIT
27Hunter BrownHOU
28Sonny GrayF.A.
29Parker MessickCLE
30Jared JonesPIT
31Shota ImanagaF.A.
32Joe RyanMIN
33Garrett CrochetBOS
34Reid DetmersLAA
35Sandy AlcantaraMIA
36Max FriedNYY
37Tyler GlasnowLAD
38Sean BurkeCHW
39Christian ScottNYM
40MacKenzie GoreTEX
41Cade CavalliWSH
42Max MeyerMIA
43Griffin JaxTB
44Ian SeymourTB
45Kyle BradishBAL
46Shane BazBAL
47Troy MeltonDET
48Trevor RogersF.A.
49Nathan EovaldiTEX
50Shane McClanahanTB
51George KirbySEA
52Freddy PeraltaF.A.
53Framber ValdezDET
54Ranger SuarezBOS
55Casey MizeF.A.
56Carlos RodonNYY
57Ben BrownCHC
58Jose SorianoTOR
59Ryan WeathersNYY
60Joey CantilloCLE
61Trey YesavageTOR
62River RyanDET
63Roki SasakiLAD
64Walbert UrenaLAA
65Cody PonceTOR

RELIEF PITCHERS:

1Mason MillerSD
2Cade SmithCLE
3Jhoan DuranPHI
4Louis VarlandTOR
5Josh HaderHOU
6Andres MunozSEA
7Aroldis ChapmanBOS
8Bryan BakerTB
9Mason MontgomeryPIT
10David BednarF.A.
11Trevor MegillMIL
12Jacob LatzTEX
13Riley O'BrienSTL
14Ben JoyceLAA
15Edwin DiazLAD
16Grant TaylorCHW
17Raisel IglesiasF.A.
18Felix BautistaBAL
19Didier FuentesATL
20Justin MartinezARI
21Daniel PalenciaCHC

ROOKIES:

1Konnor GriffinPIT
2Sal StewartCIN
3Kevin McGonigleDET
4Samuel BasalloBAL
5Munetaka MurakamiCHW
6Payton TolleBOS
7Logan HendersonMIL
8Carson BengeNYM
9Kade AndersonSEA
10Nolan McLeanNYM
11Parker MessickCLE
12Joshua BaezSTL
13Carter JensenKC
14Sam AntonacciCHW
15A.J. EwingNYM
16Bryce EldridgeSF
17Chase DeLauterCLE
18Cole CarriggCOL
19Kazuma OkamotoTOR
20Joe MackMIA
21Spencer JonesNYY
22Henry BolteATH
23Esmerlyn ValdezPIT
24Didier FuentesATL
25Trey YesavageTOR
26River RyanDET
27Angel GenaoCLE
28Walbert UrenaLAA
29Max ClarkDET

MULTI-POSITION ELIGIBILITY:

SS/3B/2B/OF

1B/C

1B/3B

SS/3B

1B/OF

3B/OF

2B/OF

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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James Anderson
James Anderson is RotoWire's Lead Prospect Analyst, Assistant Baseball Editor, and co-host of Farm Fridays on Sirius/XM radio and the RotoWire Prospect Podcast.
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