MLB Futures: AL MVP Award Odds

Bobby Witt Jr. has as much upside as anyone, and the Royals shortstop is Michael Rathburn's pick to click in the race for the AL MVP award.
March 25, 2026
MLB Futures: AL MVP Award Odds
March 25, 2026
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MLB Futures: AL MVP Odds

The 2026 MLB season is here, and we break down the frontrunners for the AL MVP award. 

The favorites are Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr. and Cal Raleigh, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and youngsters Roman Anthony, Nick Kurtz and Gunnar Henderson up next.

Three players -- Judge, Shohei Ohtani, and Mike Trout -- won seven out of the last 10 AL MVP awards.

While Raleigh emerged as a serious threat in 2025, the MVP winner is usually someone with a track record. However, we have several candidates that look like they could break through in 2026. 

AL MVP Odds 

NameTeamOpening Odds (11/12/25)Current Odds (3/25/26)Change
Aaron JudgeNYY+300+215-85
Bobby Witt Jr.KC+500+5000
Cal RaleighSEA+750+1100350
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.TOR+1200+1300100
Roman AnthonyBOS+2800+1400-1400
Nick KurtzATH+900+1500600
Gunnar HendersonBAL+1600+1500-100
Jose RamirezCLE+1300+1600300
Julio RodriguezSEA+1000+1700700
Junior CamineroTB+1700+2000300

The MLB season is here, and you can get ahead of the game with the sportsbook promos and sports betting apps.

Line movement on player futures is typically highly concentrated as bettors are hesitant to lock up money for nearly a year. Clearly the money early on has come in on Judge and the only thing that can derail him is an injury. 

Raleigh gave him an incredible race and will be one of the top favorites again. Witt has been knocking on the door and as he enters his prime years, the opportunity is there especially with the favorable changes made to his home ballpark.

Team performance does play more of an impact on the MVP race vs. others, so Rodriguez is also in play as the Mariners are the favorites in the American League. J-Rod's overall game leads to him having a potential 7+ WAR season which is needed to win the MVP. 

Roman Anthony is an intriguing name because of his pedigree and the line movement is something you typically do not see in the offseason. His odds have gone from +2800 to +1400. The value in taking him now has diminished, but it is significant to take note of this move. 

The Field

RankPlayerTierProfile Strength
1Aaron JudgeTier 1Historic power, elite WAR ceiling (8–10), prior MVP pedigree, Yankee narrative boost
2Bobby Witt Jr.Tier 230/30 upside, premium position, 7–9 WAR ceiling
3Cal RaleighTier 2Power at catcher boosts positional value
4Vladimir Guerrero Jr.Tier 2Elite bat, RBI narrative potential
5Roman AnthonyTier 3Prospect hype + breakout potential, big market, pedigree
6Nick KurtzTier 3Breakout projection play
7Gunnar HendersonTier 3SS value, 30+ HR upside, strong WAR profile
8Jose RamirezTier 3Perennial 6–7 WAR floor, balanced production
9Julio RodriguezTier 3Superstar tools, CF defense, AL Favorites
10Junior CamineroTier 3Explosive upside, unproven full-season durability

AL MVP History

AL MVP Benchmarking 

The MVP of the league will typically come from this group of benchmarking. 

  • 7–10 WAR
  • 170+ wRC+
  • 40+ HR or elite OBP
  • 145+ games played
  • Plays premium position OR has historic offensive season
  • Team in playoff mix

AL MVP Picks

Bobby Witt (+500) 

He's been knocking on the door which is scary considering his age and market, but maybe as soon as this year he could be the BEST player in baseball.  He plays a premium position, improving team, ballpark changes, and you get him at a discount versus Judge.

Gunnar Henderson (+1500)

He showed his potential in 2024 and never could get going in 2025 dealing with injuries. The Orioles made a lot of key moves in the offseason with hopes of bouncing back after a disappointing 2025.  Henderson has a lot of the same characteristics as Witt with playing a premium position, high projected WAR, and his odds have remained the same which shows equity.

How to Bet Aaron Judge 

You can go two ways with him. You can just accept the chalk and his track record, but split the unit with other players. Or you can fade him early, hope he either starts slow or has a minor injury and you can jump on +EV.

AL MVP Best Bets

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Michael Rathburn
Known as “Rath” in the Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) community, he has helped run operations for two prominent daily fantasy sports startups. Michael has taken his insider knowledge and expertise in daily fantasy sports to the content side. Rath won the 2016 FSWA "Baseball Article of the Year, Online" award and was a finalist for the FSWA Best Baseball Series in 2011.
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