MLB Futures: AL Rookie of the Year Odds

The future is more than bright for Kevin McGonigle, and Michael Rathburn has his eye on the Tigers prospect in the race for the AL Rookie of the Year award.
March 2, 2026
March 2, 2026
As the 2026 MLB regular season approaches, the race for the AL Rookie of the Year Award is taking shape.

The favorite to take home the trophy is Trey Yesavage (+370), who burst onto the scene for the Blue Jays in the second half of 2025 and made a strong impression in the postseason. The rest of the field contains the likes of Munetaka Murakami (+600), Kazuma Okamoto (+600), Tatsuya Imai (+850), Carter Jensen (+600), Kevin McGonigle (+900) and Samuel Basallo (+1000)

AL Rookie of the Year Odds

All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

PLAYERTEAMPOSITIONODDSPROJECTED ROLE
Trey YesavageTORP370#3 Starter 
Carter JensenKCC600#7 Hitter 
Munetaka MurakamiCHW1B/DH600#4 Hitter 
Kazuma OkamotoTOR1B/3B600#7 Hitter 
Tatsuya ImaiHOUP850#3 Starter 
Kevin McGonigleDETSS900Potential starting SS; Top-5 Prospect
Samuel BasalloBALC/1B1000#8 Hitter
Dylan BeaversBALOF1300#5 Hitter
Connelly EarlyBOSP1400Should start in Triple-A
Chase DeLauterCLECF2000#6 Hitter
Colt EmersonSEAIF2200Should start in Triple-A
Travis BazzanaCLE2B2200Should start in Triple-A
Payton TolleBOSP2200Should start in Triple-A
Walker JenkinsMINOF2500Should start in Triple-A
Carson WilliamsTBSS4500Should start in Triple-A
Spencer JonesNYYOF5000Should start in Triple-A
Brice MatthewsHOUSS5000Should start in Triple-A
Max ClarkDETOF5500Should start in Triple-A

AL Rookie of the Year History

AL Rookie of the Year Benchmarking 

Rookie of the Year bets are drastically different than MVP or Cy Young plays because we are dealing with so much unknown. The criteria shifts away from metrics and more towards volume.  

  • 40% Playing Time Certainty
  • 25% Box Score Potential
  • 15% Positional Edge
  • 10% Team Context
  • 10% Timeline/Eligibility Risk

AL Rookie of the Year Pick

Kevin McGonigle, SS (+900) 

When we look back on this rookie class down the road, I expect McGonigle will be the best player. He comes in with the best pedigree and plays for the American League Central favorite. Zach McKinstry is the only player standing in his way, and even if the Tigers send him toTriple-A he should soon force his way to Detroit. 

If you think McGonigle will break camp with a 25-man roster spot, make this play right away. If you think he starts the season in Triple-A, wait and grab the number if it drifts into the +1500 range. 

AL Rookie of the Year Candidates

Munetaka Murakami, 1B (+600)

Murakami has a lot going for him -- he will be playing in a big market with a prominent role in the lineup and brings 30-homer power. There is some risk with the adjustment to MLB and the positional penalty, but he makes for a solid second piece of a three-player futures portfolio. 

Tatsuya Imai, SP (+850)

Imai's landing spot in Houston is ideal for his chances given the club's track record of developing pitchers. He has a clear role as the No. 3 starter. There is risk in taking a pitcher, but he is further down the board and the unit adjustment below takes that into consideration. 

AL Rookie of the Year Long Shots

Consider these players only if they make the Opening Day roster or are called up during the regular season.

Travis Bazzana 2B (+2200)

The current projected starting second baseman for the Guardians is Brayan Rocchio. I think Bazzana will open at Triple-A, but he could move up around May 1 if he is tearing the cover off the ball. 

He was the top overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft and Cleveland handed him a signing bonus of $9 million. He does not project as a superstar, but he should be a solid everyday major-leaguer.

Carson Williams SS (+4500)

Williams also has some pedigree as a first-round pick of the Rays in 2021. He has slowly progressed up the organizational depth chart and got 32 games in the big leagues last season. He had a 41-percent strikeout rate at the top level, which is alarming. Keep an eye on the whiffs in Triple-A once the season starts. 

Connelly Early SP (+1400)

Early got called up in September and posted a sterling 29:4 K:BB over 19.1 innings. He showed tremendous poise and control for a rookie, but the Red Sox added to their starting rotation over the offseason to give thir younger starters more experience at the Triple-A level. Early only racked up 28.2 Triple-A innings last season, so some more seasoning couldn't hurt. But if there is an injury in the rotation, he will most likely be the first pitcher plucked.

AL Rookie of the Year Fade

Trey Yesavage, SP (+370)

There is a reason I listed the last 10 AL Rookie of the Year winners, because you can see not many pitchers win the award. This is why Yesavage finds himself here. There are too many things that can go wrong with pitchers -- workload, health, run support, narrative -- to feel good about him as a favorite.

AL Rookie of the Year Best Bets

2-Unit Portfolio

1.0 Unit Preseason Play

1.0 Unit In-Season Play

