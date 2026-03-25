MLB Futures: NL MVP Award Odds

The electric Elly De La Cruz is among the top candidates for the NL MVP award, and Michael Rathburn breaks down why he likes the odds for the Reds shortstop.
March 25, 2026
MLB Futures: NL MVP Award Odds
March 25, 2026
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MLB Futures: NL MVP Odds

The 2026 MLB season is here, and we break down the frontrunners for the NL MVP award. 

The favorite is Shohei Ohtani, who already owns 4 MVP awards across the two leagues. The next tier only contains Juan Soto and Ronald Acuna Jr., who are generational talents.

NL MVP Odds 

NameTeamOpening Odds (11/12/25)Current Odds (3/25/26)Change
Shohei OhtaniLAD-110-4535
Juan SotoNYM800900100
Ronald Acuna Jr.ATL12001000-200
Fernando Tatis Jr.SDP12001600400
Elly De La CruzCIN17002500800
Bryce HarperPHI30002500-500
Kyle SchwarberPHINA25002500
Paul SkenesPIT35002800-700
Kyle TuckerLADNA30003000
Ketel MarteARI22003000800

The Field

RankPlayerTierProfile Strength
1Shohei OhtaniTier 19–10 WAR ceiling, two-way impact, historic narrative
2Juan SotoTier 2Elite OBP, playoff context, 7–8 WAR path
3Ronald Acuna Jr.Tier 230/30 upside, MVP pedigree, 8+ WAR ceiling
4Fernando Tatis Jr.Tier 3Power + defense combo, 7–8 WAR upside
5Elly De La CruzTier 3Explosive ceiling, speed + power, volatility
6Bryce HarperTier 3MVP pedigree, power bat, health variable
7Kyle SchwarberTier 3HR-driven profile, defensive penalty
8Paul SkenesTier 4Pitcher narrative hurdle for MVP
9Kyle TuckerTier 46–8 WAR upside, balanced skillset
10Ketel MarteTier 4WAR-efficient profile, balanced production

NL MVP History

NL MVP Benchmarking 

The MVP of the league will typically come from this group of benchmarking. 

  • 7–10 WAR
  • 170+ wRC+
  • 40+ HR or elite OBP
  • 145+ games played
  • Plays premium position OR has historic offensive season
  • Team in playoff mix

NL MVP Picks

Kyle Tucker (+3000) 

Tucker should be closer to +1500-2000.  He will be hitting second for the Dodgers between Ohtani and Mookie Betts. I can see him getting off to a blistering start in his case he odds will be cut in half.

Juan Soto (+900)

Soto will be the focal point of the team in one of the biggest markets. He's a generational talent with elite OBP skills and represents solid value at +750.

Ketel Marte (+3000)

Marte is regarded as the best second baseman in baseball, but in his case the Dbacks would need to be close to the top in the National League for him to get consideration. He is a balanced player and leader, and with Corbin Carroll out he does gain from this much like Soto. 

Elly De La Cruz (+2500)

De La Cruz only has a projected WAR in the 4.0 range, but he is a unicorn and if everything breaks right there is a ceiling and narrative path for the MVP.

Jackson Chourio (+4000)

Chourio is still not getting all of the love he should be for a player of his age. His potential of getting 30-30 while being the top hitter on the Brewers should put him in play for at least a possible top-5 finish.

How to Bet Shohei Ohtani

You can go two ways with him. You can just accept the chalk and his track record, but split the unit with other players. Or you can fade him early, hope he either starts slow or has a minor injury and you can jump on +EV.

NL MVP Best Bets

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Michael Rathburn
Known as “Rath” in the Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) community, he has helped run operations for two prominent daily fantasy sports startups. Michael has taken his insider knowledge and expertise in daily fantasy sports to the content side. Rath won the 2016 FSWA "Baseball Article of the Year, Online" award and was a finalist for the FSWA Best Baseball Series in 2011.
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