MLB Futures: NL MVP Award Odds

The electric Elly De La Cruz is among the top candidates for the NL MVP award, and Michael Rathburn breaks down why he likes the odds for the Reds shortstop.

MLB Futures: NL MVP Odds

The 2026 MLB season is here, and we break down the frontrunners for the NL MVP award.

The favorite is Shohei Ohtani, who already owns 4 MVP awards across the two leagues. The next tier only contains Juan Soto and Ronald Acuna Jr., who are generational talents.

NL MVP Odds

The Field

NL MVP History

NL MVP Benchmarking

The MVP of the league will typically come from this group of benchmarking.

7–10 WAR

170+ wRC+

40+ HR or elite OBP

145+ games played

Plays premium position OR has historic offensive season

Team in playoff mix

NL MVP Picks

Kyle Tucker (+3000)

Tucker should be closer to +1500-2000. He will be hitting second for the Dodgers between Ohtani and Mookie Betts. I can see him getting off to a blistering start in his case he odds will be cut in half.

Juan Soto (+900)

Soto will be the focal point of the team in one of the biggest markets. He's a generational talent with elite OBP skills and represents solid value at +750.

Ketel Marte (+3000)

Marte is regarded as the best second baseman in baseball, but in his case the Dbacks would need to be close to the top in the National League for him to get consideration. He is a balanced player and leader, and with Corbin Carroll out he does gain from this much like Soto.

Elly De La Cruz (+2500)

De La Cruz only has a projected WAR in the 4.0 range, but he is a unicorn and if everything breaks right there is a ceiling and narrative path for the MVP.

Jackson Chourio (+4000)

Chourio is still not getting all of the love he should be for a player of his age. His potential of getting 30-30 while being the top hitter on the Brewers should put him in play for at least a possible top-5 finish.

How to Bet Shohei Ohtani

You can go two ways with him. You can just accept the chalk and his track record, but split the unit with other players. Or you can fade him early, hope he either starts slow or has a minor injury and you can jump on +EV.

NL MVP Best Bets

2-Unit Portfolio

RotoWire is your one-stop shop for MLB Player Futures with updated odds for MVP, Cy Young and more.