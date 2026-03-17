Whether you're in on Konnor Griffin or not, find out why Michael Rathburn is wagering on Cardinals prospect JJ Wetherholt for the NL Rookie of the Year award.

MLB Futures: NL Rookie of the Year Odds

The 2026 MLB season is approaching rapidly, and it's time to zero in on the AL Rookie of the Year Award.

The favorite to claim the trophy is Konnor Griffin (+200), who is just 19 years old and was named Minor League Player of the Year in 2025. The rest of the field contains top contenders JJ Wetherholt and Nolan McLean, as well as the likes of Sal Stewart, Moises Ballesteros, Bubba Chandler, Owen Caissie and Bryce Eldridge.

NL Rookie of the Year Odds

The MLB season is around the corner, and you can get ahead of the game with the sportsbook promos and sports betting apps.

NL Rookie of the Year History

NL Rookie of the Year Benchmarking

Rookie of the Year bets are drastically different than MVP or Cy Young plays because we are dealing with so much unknown. The criteria shifts away from metrics and more towards volume.

40% Playing Time Certainty

25% Box Score Potential

15% Positional Edge

10% Team Context

10% Timeline/Eligibility Risk

NL Rookie of the Year Pick

JJ Wetherholt, 2B, STL (+500)

Wetherholt was the seventh pick in the 2024 MLB Draft and has the makings of a top ROY candidate. His low strikeout rate, high walk rate and power-speed combo gives him the best floor of anyone in the field.

AL Rookie of the Year Candidates

Nolan McLean, SP, NYM (+500)

Only one starting pitcher won this award in the 10 ten years, so by that alone it is an uphill battle for McLean. I will take a bite on him because he has a prominent role on a big-market team with World Series aspirations.

Sal Stewart, 1B, CIN (+1300)

Stewart presents great value in the middle of the pack, as he is slated to start at first base and hit fifth for the Reds. That should lead to plenty of RBI opportunities for the slugger. One hot streak in April and his odds will be cut in half.

AL Rookie of the Year Fade

Konnor Griffin, SS, PIT (+200)

As you have read in previous articles I have written, there is little value in the chalk when it comes to MLB futures, and Griffin is no exception. While he is going to be a great major league player, he's still not even a lock to break camp with the big club. Chances are he will do so and occupy a prominent spot in the lineup, but that is already baked in. Also, adjusting to the top level may not be easy for a 19-year-old. The best approach is to hope Griffin -- assuming he makes the cut -- gets off to a slow start and gets sent down. His odds would plummet, and that would be the time to strike.

AL Rookie of the Year Best Bets

2-Unit Portfolio

1.0 Unit Preseason Play

1.0 Unit In-Season Play

Wait until players make Opening Day rosters or call-up rumors start to swirl.

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