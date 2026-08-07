RotoWire's Home Run Tracker follows every MLB home run as it happens, pairing each one with live exit velocity, launch angle, distance, and landing location.

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Are you a home run bettor, DFS player, or fantasy manager? This is the only MLB home run tracker of its kind, tracking every at-bat in every game as it happens and instantly notifying you if a home run occurs.

Home runs are the No. 1 topic in MLB betting. Until now, getting the real numbers behind one meant hopping between three different tabs while the game, and your bet, kept moving without you. RotoWire built the Home Run Tracker to close that gap. Here's the full breakdown of what it does, who it's for, and why nothing else on the web works quite like it.

MLB Home Run Tracker: Live HR Updates (August 7, 2026)

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Tip: Turn your sound on, and you'll hear the crack of a bat and fans cheer when a new home run occurs.

Key Features of the MLB Home Run Tracker

Live Statcast data — exit velocity, launch angle, and true distance for every home run, sourced from the same feed MLB's own Gameday uses.

— exit velocity, launch angle, and true distance for every home run, sourced from the same feed MLB's own Gameday uses. Interactive spray chart — every home run plotted by landing location, color-coded by team, with a full flight-path replay animation on click.

— every home run plotted by landing location, color-coded by team, with a full flight-path replay animation on click. Crush Score — a single number that separates squared-up contact from lucky fly balls, built for bettors reading quality of contact in real time.

— a single number that separates squared-up contact from lucky fly balls, built for bettors reading quality of contact in real time. Daily Derby — sortable leaderboard for longest, hardest-hit, and highest-Crush homers on the slate.

— sortable leaderboard for longest, hardest-hit, and highest-Crush homers on the slate. Today's timeline — a scrubber across the full slate; hit "Watch the day" to auto-replay every home run in order.

— a scrubber across the full slate; hit "Watch the day" to auto-replay every home run in order. Player cards — hover any name for that player's homers today plus their 2026 season total.

— hover any name for that player's homers today plus their 2026 season total. Sort and filter — by distance, exit velocity, launch angle, Crush Score, team, or quick filters like 440+ feet and 110+ mph.

— by distance, exit velocity, launch angle, Crush Score, team, or quick filters like 440+ feet and 110+ mph. Sound alerts — an optional crack-of-the-bat cue when a new home run lands, toggleable in one click.

How to Use the Home Run Tracker

Open the tracker on RotoWire and leave the tab open — it updates itself continuously, all game long. Sort or filter the feed by distance, exit velocity, Crush Score, or team to find what you're after fast. Click any card or spray-chart dot to replay that home run's flight and pull up the game context — score, venue, inning. Check the Crush Score and pace meter before betting a live home run prop or an over/under on total homers. Hover a player's name to see their homer count for the day and their season total without leaving the page.

How the MLB Live Home Run Tracker Works

Most sites treat a home run as a line in a box score, updated whenever the recap gets written. The Home Run Tracker treats it as the moment it actually happened: Statcast numbers, landing spot, and full flight replay attached the instant the ball clears the fence, continuously updating with no refresh needed.

That combination doesn't exist anywhere else in one place. Baseball Savant has the Statcast data but no live replay or betting context. Team and league recap pages have the score but not the exit velocity.

RotoWire's tracker is the one page that puts all of it together — live data, visual replay, and a betting-relevant read on quality of contact — continuously updating while the recap sites are still writing yesterday's headline. If you're watching a live home run prop or just refuse to wait for a highlight reel to tell you how far a ball went, this is the fastest way on the internet to actually know.

Built for Home Run Bettors

If you're betting player home run props, first-to-homer markets, or live totals, the tracker gives you the one thing a score alone never will: quality of contact, in real time. A fly ball that sneaks over a 315-foot fence and a rocket hit 115 mph to dead-center both go down as "1 HR" on a stat sheet — they don't tell you the same thing about whether a hitter's actually squared up, and that gap is exactly where good and bad bets get decided.

The Crush Score — a 0-100 blend of exit velocity, distance, and launch angle — flags that gap immediately. A hitter running Crush scores in the 80s and 90s over multiple games is hitting the ball for real; one compiling homers in the 40s and 50s is getting bailed out by a short porch or a mistake pitch, and that's the guy you fade on tomorrow's prop line, not chase. The pace-vs-league-average meter shows whether today's slate is running hot or cold compared to the 2026 league rate — worth a glance before betting an over/under on total home runs, especially on a day when a hitter's park is playing unusually big or small.

Built for Baseball Fans Too

You don't need a bet down to get something out of this. Click any home run in the feed and watch its actual flight path play out across an interactive field, landing marker and all — the same visual most fans only get from a single broadcast replay, available for every homer in the league, all day.

Hover a player's name for their homer count today and their season total. Turn on sound alerts for a crack-of-the-bat cue every time a new one lands. It's built for someone who just likes watching balls get hit a long way, as much as it's built for anyone with money on the line.

Where to Find the MLB Home Run Tracker

The Home Run Tracker lives on RotoWire and updates itself all day, every day MLB is in season — no login, no setup. Whether you've got a prop down or you're just here for the long balls, leave it open during first pitch and let it do the watching.

MLB Home Run Tracker FAQs

Where can I find a live home run tracker for today's games?

RotoWire is home to one of the fastest live home run trackers available for today's games. It alerts you the moment a ball goes over the wall, including metrics like distance, exit velocity, launch angle, and more.

Is there a home run tracker for home run betting?

Yes, RotoWire's live MLB home run tracker alerts bettors when every home run is hit, so you never miss a cashed bet.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.