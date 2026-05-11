Joints throughout the body are lined with fluid-filled sacs known as bursa that act similarly to ball bearings. Often located between tendon and bone, a bursa sac helps reduce friction within the involved joint. Bursitis

The Giants placed the normally durable Webb on the 15-day injured list over the weekend after he developed bursitis in his right knee. I previously discussed bursitis when it impacted Jorge Polanco 's heel, but let's do a quick recap.

The early reports following Skubal's elbow surgery to remove loose bodies has been surprisingly positive, and there's a chance his absence is much shorter than initially expected. Skubal's elbow debridement was performed with a nanoscope, meaning it was a minimally invasive procedure, even more so than your standard arthroscope. A nanoscope is a type of needle arthroscopy that allows for examination and removal of problematic tissue. As a result, the joint itself does not need to be surgically opened, reducing recovery time. With the loose body removed and all stabilizing structures seemingly intact, Skubal should be able to resume throwing earlier than expected. A mid-summer return is feasible though Detroit's place in the standings may allow the team to opt for a conservative approach to care. The Tigers' medical staff will still need to pinpoint any underlying mechanical issues that may have contributed to the formation of the loose body, but those invested here have to be encouraged by the way this has progressed. Skubal remains a hold in all formats.

Tarik Skubal

The early reports following Skubal's elbow surgery to remove loose bodies has been surprisingly positive, and there's a chance his absence is much shorter than initially expected. Skubal's elbow debridement was performed with a nanoscope, meaning it was a minimally invasive procedure, even more so than your standard arthroscope. A nanoscope is a type of needle arthroscopy that allows for examination and removal of problematic tissue. As a result, the joint itself does not need to be surgically opened, reducing recovery time. With the loose body removed and all stabilizing structures seemingly intact, Skubal should be able to resume throwing earlier than expected. A mid-summer return is feasible though Detroit's place in the standings may allow the team to opt for a conservative approach to care. The Tigers' medical staff will still need to pinpoint any underlying mechanical issues that may have contributed to the formation of the loose body, but those invested here have to be encouraged by the way this has progressed. Skubal remains a hold in all formats.

Logan Webb

The Giants placed the normally durable Webb on the 15-day injured list over the weekend after he developed bursitis in his right knee. I previously discussed bursitis when it impacted Jorge Polanco's heel, but let's do a quick recap.

Joints throughout the body are lined with fluid-filled sacs known as bursa that act similarly to ball bearings. Often located between tendon and bone, a bursa sac helps reduce friction within the involved joint. Bursitis can occur acutely following a fall or a direct blow, or can develop chronically over time following overuse. Once inflamed, the effected athlete often reports pain and stiffness in the joint.

Webb's knee bursitis appears to be a chronic, reoccurring issue but one the team hopes will respond quickly to rest and rehab. There is optimism that he will miss the minimal amount of time. Remain patient here and find a short-term replacement for the next week or two.

Matthew Boyd

The Cubs lefty suffered another setback in what has been an injury-plagued 2026. After missing time with a left biceps strain, Boyd suffered a torn meniscus in in his left knee. The injury occurred at home while he was playing with his kids and required surgery. Despite reports that the injury was repaired, the exact procedure performed was a meniscectomy or a removal. Meniscus tears are a lot like real estate; location matters. For a true meniscus repair to be performed, the injury site must fall in a specific region of the cartilage disc. If a repair is unable to be carried out, the damaged tissue will be excised or removed, or in Boyd's case "trimmed." With the problematic area removed, Boyd's recovery will be measured in weeks, not months, though he will be at an elevated risk for long-term issues like arthritis. Look for Boyd to miss six to eight weeks recovering.

Stay up to date on who is in and who is out with RotoWire's MLB Injury Report!

Check Swings

Roman Anthony: The Red Sox placed Anthony on the 10-day IL Thursday after the outfielder suffered what was initially called a wrist sprain. Anthony has since revealed the injury involves a ligament at the base of his right ring finger. He expressed optimism about a quick return and plans to rejoin the team when he is first eligible. If the associated symptoms are resolved quickly and he maintains full functional range of motion, there's no reason to believe this will be a long-term issue.

Mookie Betts: Just over a month after suffering an oblique strain, Betts will return to the Los Angeles lineup on Monday. The veteran shortstop completed a brief two-day rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City, finishing 2-for-5 with a run and a walk. Plug him back in immediately.

Kerry Carpenter and Jasson Dominguez: Both players suffered sprained shoulders last week after colliding with the outfield wall. Dominguez was injured Thursday against the Rangers, while Carpenter's injury occurred Sunday. The involved joint in both cases is the acromioclavicular (AC) joint, the articulation formed between the distal end of the collarbone and the shoulder blade. An injury here is often referred to as separated shoulder. The AC joint helps anchor the shoulder to the axial skeleton and unlocks arm movement, particularly with overhead motion. Fortunately, both players appear to have suffered low-grade sprains, and surgery is not currently being discussed in either case. A multiweek absence is still expected for both.

Willson Contreras: Anthony wasn't the only Red Sox player to suffer a hand injury last week, as Contreras was removed from Sunday's game after he was struck on the right hand by a Nick Martinez fastball. Initial X-rays were negative, and the team is currently calling the injury a bruised right hand. An off day on Monday buys the first baseman an extra day of recovery but a few additional missed games wouldn't be surprising.

Pete Fairbanks: A nerve irritation in his right thumb sent the Miami reliever to the 15-day IL in late April. He has progressed smoothly through his throwing protocol and was fine following a live batting practice session over the weekend. The Marlins are expected to activate Fairbanks Wednesday when he first becomes eligible. He will return to the closer role for Miami, but I'm watching this situation closely. This is the second time since 2024 that Fairbanks has experienced a nerve issue in his throwing arm, and the chances of a recurrence may linger.

Cole Ragans: The Royals left-hander was placed on the IL with left elbow impingement. An impingement occurs when some structure in the body (muscle, tendon, etc.) is getting pinched due to diminished room in the joint space. Ragans' injury was initially called a valgus extension overload, meaning the impingement is occurring in the posterior aspect of the elbow and is the result of repetitive stress taxing the elbow. As a result, Ragans is likely experiencing pain in his triceps region and potentially placing undue stress on his elbow stabilizers. A proactive approach to treatment is imperative to ensure the issue doesn't have a trickle-down effect on these area and lead to a more problematic injury. Ragans is likely to miss more than the minimum, and a return in June seems more likely.