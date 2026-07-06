A quick return seems unlikely given his previous injury history and an absence that extends into August may be a best case scenario. Managers rostering Woodruff should find a long-term replacement to fill

Woodruff has already admitted the issue has altered his mechanics and release. These types of alterations can not only impact velocity and control but increase the chances of a secondary issue in the shoulder or elbow.

The labrum is a cartilage ring that helps fortify the highly mobile glenohumeral (GH) joint by widening the socket and stabilizing the area. Inflammation to the labrum suggest a tear of the cartilage. A tear in the labrum could also be the reason for the cyst Woodruff managed earlier in the season. Couple these red flags with Woodruff's previous surgery to repair the anterior capsule of the shoulder and it seems very likely he is dealing with instability in the GH joint.

The Brewers right-hander is back on the injured list for a right shoulder injury. Woodruff missed time earlier this season with a cyst in the same shoulder while the current issue is being called an inflamed labrum.

I'd like to start by sending support and prayers to Athletics prospect Ryan Lasko who suffered a scary neck injury last week. Lasko suffered a fracture in the C6-C7 region of his spine. He required a spinal decompression and stabilization surgery and faces a lengthy recovery. Injuries like these can be scary reminders about the dangers of playing professional sports.

I'd like to start by sending support and prayers to Athletics prospect Ryan Lasko who suffered a scary neck injury last week. Lasko suffered a fracture in the C6-C7 region of his spine. He required a spinal decompression and stabilization surgery and faces a lengthy recovery. Injuries like these can be scary reminders about the dangers of playing professional sports.

Brandon Woodruff

The Brewers right-hander is back on the injured list for a right shoulder injury. Woodruff missed time earlier this season with a cyst in the same shoulder while the current issue is being called an inflamed labrum.

The labrum is a cartilage ring that helps fortify the highly mobile glenohumeral (GH) joint by widening the socket and stabilizing the area. Inflammation to the labrum suggest a tear of the cartilage. A tear in the labrum could also be the reason for the cyst Woodruff managed earlier in the season. Couple these red flags with Woodruff's previous surgery to repair the anterior capsule of the shoulder and it seems very likely he is dealing with instability in the GH joint.

Woodruff has already admitted the issue has altered his mechanics and release. These types of alterations can not only impact velocity and control but increase the chances of a secondary issue in the shoulder or elbow.

A quick return seems unlikely given his previous injury history and an absence that extends into August may be a best case scenario. Managers rostering Woodruff should find a long-term replacement to fill his spot.

Shea Langeliers

Catcher is the position player most likely to suffer an injury. The demands of manning the backstop leave the individual open to chronic injuries like back and lower extremity injuries as well as acute trauma often to the head and hands. Langeliers is currently battling one of the latter after jamming his left thumb while working to stop a passed ball. The injury has been labeled a left thumb contusion, and it forced him out of both of the A's weekend contests. The team is hopeful he can return Tuesday following Monday's scheduled off day, but I will be monitoring his productivity in the week ahead. The thumb will be open to repetitive contact while he catches, and it may negatively impact his grip at the plate. It may be worth adjusting expectations for the recently named All-Star for the week ahead.

Check Swings

Byron Buxton: The Twins All-Star did not finish Sunday's game win over the Yankees after aggravating his right hip. Buxton has dealt with right hip impingement at several different points of the season, including four missed games last week. Hip impingement involves the labrum of the hip and occurs when the cartilage becomes pinched against the head of the femur. The pinching results in pain, stiffness, and inflammation. Persistent discomfort may require surgery to address, but it is clear the Twins are trying to provide Buxton with routine nonsurgical treatment. Expect Buxton to miss a game or two here and there as they work around the problem with a IL designation possible if the symptoms become more severe or limiting.

Jazz Chisholm: The Yankees second baseman is considered day-to-day after discomfort in his right big toe forced him out of Sunday's loss to the Twins. Big toe pain is most often linked to a hyperextension injury. If the problem is a sprain of the big toe, it would be considered turf toe. Turf toe can occur due to an isolated event or gradually develop over time. For a speedster like Chisholm an injury here can be particularly limiting as it can result in lingering pain with running and a decrease in normal acceleration. Even if Chisholm can return to the lineup Monday, the Yankees could opt to limit his activity on the base path.

Munetaka Murakami: Murakami will begin his rehab assignment Monday with Triple-A Charlotte. The White Sox rookie has not played since suffering a Grade 2 strain of his right hamstring on May 29. Hopefully all goes smoothly and Murakami can rejoin the big league club and log a few at-bats before the All-Star break. If he shows any lingering soreness or tightness look for the club to take a more conservative approach with the extended break on the horizon. Murakami's return will likely cut into the playing time for Jacob Gonzalez who has been covering at first base.

Brandon Nimmo: The Rangers played four straight games without Nimmo after he suffered an acromioclavicular (AC) sprain after crashing into the right field wall. An AC sprain is commonly referred to as a separated shoulder and involves the joint formed where the collarbone meets the shoulder blade, not the GH joint discussed with Woodruff. Low-grade AC sprains are considered mild, especially if there is minimal involvement of the muscles surrounding the area. Taping and bracing the area may help and allow the injured athlete to return to play quicker. Nimmo has gone 1-for-8 in the two games since returning from the injury but should be utilized as normal.

Julio Rodriguez: The Seattle outfielder suffered a concussion Thursday after getting struck in the back of head by a throw. The Mariners placed him on the seven-day IL Friday, and he will need to complete the league's mandated protocol before he can return to action. He can technically return prior to the All-Star break, but it wouldn't be shocking if his return is pushed back until after the Midsummer Classic.

Corey Seager: The veteran shortstop just can't shake the injury bug. Shortly after being activated off the seven-day concussion IL, Seager is back on the injured list with lower back inflammation. This marks his second trip this season for lower back issues and his third IL stint overall. As a result, Seager has appeared in just 51 of Texas' 90 games with more missed time to come. The cause of the recurring inflammation has not been publicly revealed but the ailment is becoming a real concern. Hopefully the Rangers medical team can get it under control and Seager can rebound in the second half of the season.

Ranger Suarez: The lefty's availability for the All-Star game could be in doubt as he left the field early Sunday. Suarez was removed in the third inning after making an awkward quick step. The team is currently calling the issue left adductor tightness. The adductor muscle group is more commonly referred to as the groin, meaning any of the muscles that pull the leg inward could be aggravated. Look for Boston to provide more details once Suarez is further evaluated.