MLB Most Surprising and Disappointing Teams in April

MLB surprises and disappointments: See which teams are crushing or missing preseason win totals, with MLB betting insights.

Which Major League Baseball teams were the most surprising and most disappointing in April, judging by their preseason over/under win totals? RotoWire.com compared each team's season over/under win totals at bet365 Sportsbook with their actual records as of April 30 (our metrics also include the last few days of March).

Data Viz MLB's Most Surprising & Disappointing Teams Preseason over/under win totals (bet365) vs. projected pace through April 2026. "On track" = pace within 2 wins of O/U. ATL Biggest Surprise (+24.5) NYM Biggest Letdown (−38.5) 18 Teams Over Pace 9 Teams Under Pace By Division Most Surprising Most Disappointing AL East Team O/U Pace Diff Bar Status New York Yankees 90.5 105 +14.5 Over Toronto Blue Jays 88.5 73 -15.5 Under Boston Red Sox 87.5 63 -24.5 Under Baltimore Orioles 85.5 78 -7.5 Under Tampa Bay Rays 76.5 97 +20.5 Over AL Central Team O/U Pace Diff Bar Status Detroit Tigers 85.5 81 -4.5 Under Kansas City Royals 82.5 63 -19.5 Under Cleveland Guardians 78.5 81 +2.5 Over Minnesota Twins 72.5 71 -1.5 On Track Chicago White Sox 67.5 73 +5.5 Over AL West Team O/U Pace Diff Bar Status Seattle Mariners 89.5 81 -8.5 Under Houston Astros 86.5 61 -25.5 Under Texas Rangers 83.5 78 -5.5 Under Athletics 75.5 89 +13.5 Over Los Angeles Angels 70.5 61 -9.5 Under NL East Team O/U Pace Diff Bar Status New York Mets 90.5 52 -38.5 Under Philadelphia Phillies 89.5 63 -26.5 Under Atlanta Braves 86.5 111 +24.5 Over Miami Marlins 72.5 78 +5.5 Over Washington Nationals 65.5 76 +10.5 Over NL Central Team O/U Pace Diff Bar Status Chicago Cubs 88.5 99 +10.5 Over Milwaukee Brewers 84.5 86 +1.5 On Track Cincinnati Reds 80.5 105 +24.5 Over Pittsburgh Pirates 78.5 81 +2.5 Over St. Louis Cardinals 69.5 94 +24.5 Over NL West Team O/U Pace Diff Bar Status Los Angeles Dodgers 103.5 105 +1.5 On Track San Diego Padres 83.5 103 +19.5 Over San Francisco Giants 80.5 68 -12.5 Under Arizona Diamondbacks 79.5 86 +6.5 Over Colorado Rockies 55.5 71 +15.5 Over # Team O/U Pace Diff Bar 1 Atlanta Braves NL East 86.5 111 +24.5 2 Cincinnati Reds NL Central 80.5 105 +24.5 3 St. Louis Cardinals NL Central 69.5 94 +24.5 4 Tampa Bay Rays AL East 76.5 97 +20.5 5 San Diego Padres NL West 83.5 103 +19.5 6 Colorado Rockies NL West 55.5 71 +15.5 7 New York Yankees AL East 90.5 105 +14.5 8 Athletics AL West 75.5 89 +13.5 9 Washington Nationals NL East 65.5 76 +10.5 10 Chicago Cubs NL Central 88.5 99 +10.5 11 Arizona Diamondbacks NL West 79.5 86 +6.5 12 Chicago White Sox AL Central 67.5 73 +5.5 13 Miami Marlins NL East 72.5 78 +5.5 14 Cleveland Guardians AL Central 78.5 81 +2.5 15 Pittsburgh Pirates NL Central 78.5 81 +2.5 # Team O/U Pace Diff Bar 1 New York Mets NL East 90.5 52 -38.5 2 Philadelphia Phillies NL East 89.5 63 -26.5 3 Houston Astros AL West 86.5 61 -25.5 4 Boston Red Sox AL East 87.5 63 -24.5 5 Kansas City Royals AL Central 82.5 63 -19.5 6 Toronto Blue Jays AL East 88.5 73 -15.5 7 San Francisco Giants NL West 80.5 68 -12.5 8 Los Angeles Angels AL West 70.5 61 -9.5 9 Seattle Mariners AL West 89.5 81 -8.5 10 Baltimore Orioles AL East 85.5 78 -7.5 11 Texas Rangers AL West 83.5 78 -5.5 12 Detroit Tigers AL Central 85.5 81 -4.5

Biggest Surprise MLB Teams in 2026 April Standings

So far, 15 MLB teams find themselves on pace to clear their preseason win total over/under based on winning percentages through the end of April.

Even with high expectations, that cast of clubs including the two-time reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League and the always powerful New York Yankees in the American League. Both ended April at 20-11, so both are on pace for 105 wins. For L.A., that's just over the 103.5 preseason win wager at sports betting apps.

But those teams are hardly surprises. That distinction belongs to teams such as the Cincinnati Reds, who are atop the NL Central at 20-11 and tied with the Dodgers for the second-best record in the Senior Circuit (behind the 22-10 Atlanta Braves). The Reds entered 2026 with a win total over/under of 80.5.

While oddsmakers from DraftKings Sportsbook are still giving Cincy the second-best NL Central championship odds, at +350, that's a lot more promising than where sportsbooks had Terry Francona's team to start the season.

Speaking of the Cubs, the North Siders have been another early season surprise in 2026. They are 19-12 and on pace to win about 100 games (actually 99) for the first time since the team's World Series season of 2016.

Manager Craig Counsell's team is the resounding favorite to win the NL Central for the first time since 2020 at bet365, with +115 odds. That is well ahead of the Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers (+350 each).

But the biggest surprise when we compare current pace to their preseason win total line is the Tampa Bay Rays. The AL East contenders are on pace to clear their preseason number of 76.5 by more than 20 victories (a 97-win pace), which proves the high level of play out of Kevin Cash's club early in the 2026 season.

FanDuel Sportsbook gives Tampa Bay +470 odds of winning 90 or more games this year, to go with +3000 odds that they clear the 100-win mark in their return to the rebuilt Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

Most Disappointing MLB Teams Based on Over/Under Wins

When it comes to 2026 MLB disappointments, it doesn't get much more bitter than the way the Boston Red Sox have performed out of the gate.

The Red Sox, with a preseason win total of 87.5, have delivered a putrid 12-19 start that cost manager Alex Cora his job. Boston's on pace to finish almost 25 games short of their O/U betting line at MLB betting sites.

Outside of Beantown, another disappointment is the Kansas City Royals, who are on pace to win 63 games after starting the year with an over/under of 82.5 victories. The San Francisco Giants (O/U 80.5) are off to a 13-18 start as they enter May in last place in the NL West.

Of course, we'd be remiss to not mention a pair of NL East clubs that have taken on water already this season. The New York Mets have the worst record in MLB at 10-21, on pace to miss their preseason number of 90.5 wins by a whopping 38.2 victories. The Philadelphia Phillies (O/U 89.5) haven't been much better, sitting at 12-19, a start which cost Rob Thomson his job as manager.

All told, there has been no shortage of highlights and lowlights out of the gate this baseball season. Some clubs have done a better job of meeting (or exceeding) the hype when compared with their less-successful brethren in the 30-team league. Stick with RotoWire.com for the best MLB betting promo codes all season.