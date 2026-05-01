MLB Most Surprising and Disappointing Teams in April

MLB surprises and disappointments: See which teams are crushing or missing preseason win totals, with MLB betting insights.
May 1, 2026
MLB Most Surprising and Disappointing Teams in April
May 1, 2026

Which Major League Baseball teams were the most surprising and most disappointing in April, judging by their preseason over/under win totals? RotoWire.com compared each team's season over/under win totals at bet365 Sportsbook with their actual records as of April 30 (our metrics also include the last few days of March).

Data Viz
MLB's Most Surprising & Disappointing Teams
Preseason over/under win totals (bet365) vs. projected pace through April 2026. "On track" = pace within 2 wins of O/U.
ATL
Biggest Surprise (+24.5)
NYM
Biggest Letdown (−38.5)
18
Teams Over Pace
9
Teams Under Pace
AL East
TeamO/UPaceDiffBarStatus
NYY
New York Yankees
90.5105+14.5
Over
TOR
Toronto Blue Jays
88.573-15.5
Under
BOS
Boston Red Sox
87.563-24.5
Under
BAL
Baltimore Orioles
85.578-7.5
Under
TB
Tampa Bay Rays
76.597+20.5
Over
AL Central
TeamO/UPaceDiffBarStatus
DET
Detroit Tigers
85.581-4.5
Under
KC
Kansas City Royals
82.563-19.5
Under
CLE
Cleveland Guardians
78.581+2.5
Over
MIN
Minnesota Twins
72.571-1.5
On Track
CWS
Chicago White Sox
67.573+5.5
Over
AL West
TeamO/UPaceDiffBarStatus
SEA
Seattle Mariners
89.581-8.5
Under
HOU
Houston Astros
86.561-25.5
Under
TEX
Texas Rangers
83.578-5.5
Under
ATH
Athletics
75.589+13.5
Over
LAA
Los Angeles Angels
70.561-9.5
Under
NL East
TeamO/UPaceDiffBarStatus
NYM
New York Mets
90.552-38.5
Under
PHI
Philadelphia Phillies
89.563-26.5
Under
ATL
Atlanta Braves
86.5111+24.5
Over
MIA
Miami Marlins
72.578+5.5
Over
WSH
Washington Nationals
65.576+10.5
Over
NL Central
TeamO/UPaceDiffBarStatus
CHC
Chicago Cubs
88.599+10.5
Over
MIL
Milwaukee Brewers
84.586+1.5
On Track
CIN
Cincinnati Reds
80.5105+24.5
Over
PIT
Pittsburgh Pirates
78.581+2.5
Over
STL
St. Louis Cardinals
69.594+24.5
Over
NL West
TeamO/UPaceDiffBarStatus
LAD
Los Angeles Dodgers
103.5105+1.5
On Track
SD
San Diego Padres
83.5103+19.5
Over
SF
San Francisco Giants
80.568-12.5
Under
ARI
Arizona Diamondbacks
79.586+6.5
Over
COL
Colorado Rockies
55.571+15.5
Over
#TeamO/UPaceDiffBar
1
ATL
Atlanta Braves
NL East
86.5111+24.5
2
CIN
Cincinnati Reds
NL Central
80.5105+24.5
3
STL
St. Louis Cardinals
NL Central
69.594+24.5
4
TB
Tampa Bay Rays
AL East
76.597+20.5
5
SD
San Diego Padres
NL West
83.5103+19.5
6
COL
Colorado Rockies
NL West
55.571+15.5
7
NYY
New York Yankees
AL East
90.5105+14.5
8
ATH
Athletics
AL West
75.589+13.5
9
WSH
Washington Nationals
NL East
65.576+10.5
10
CHC
Chicago Cubs
NL Central
88.599+10.5
11
ARI
Arizona Diamondbacks
NL West
79.586+6.5
12
CWS
Chicago White Sox
AL Central
67.573+5.5
13
MIA
Miami Marlins
NL East
72.578+5.5
14
CLE
Cleveland Guardians
AL Central
78.581+2.5
15
PIT
Pittsburgh Pirates
NL Central
78.581+2.5
#TeamO/UPaceDiffBar
1
NYM
New York Mets
NL East
90.552-38.5
2
PHI
Philadelphia Phillies
NL East
89.563-26.5
3
HOU
Houston Astros
AL West
86.561-25.5
4
BOS
Boston Red Sox
AL East
87.563-24.5
5
KC
Kansas City Royals
AL Central
82.563-19.5
6
TOR
Toronto Blue Jays
AL East
88.573-15.5
7
SF
San Francisco Giants
NL West
80.568-12.5
8
LAA
Los Angeles Angels
AL West
70.561-9.5
9
SEA
Seattle Mariners
AL West
89.581-8.5
10
BAL
Baltimore Orioles
AL East
85.578-7.5
11
TEX
Texas Rangers
AL West
83.578-5.5
12
DET
Detroit Tigers
AL Central
85.581-4.5
Source: bet365 preseason O/U win totals (Opening Day, March 25) • Pace projected from records through April 2026

Biggest Surprise MLB Teams in 2026 April Standings

So far, 15 MLB teams find themselves on pace to clear their preseason win total over/under based on winning percentages through the end of April.

Even with high expectations, that cast of clubs including the two-time reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League and the always powerful New York Yankees in the American League. Both ended April at 20-11, so both are on pace for 105 wins. For L.A., that's just over the 103.5 preseason win wager at sports betting apps.

But those teams are hardly surprises. That distinction belongs to teams such as the Cincinnati Reds, who are atop the NL Central at 20-11 and tied with the Dodgers for the second-best record in the Senior Circuit (behind the 22-10 Atlanta Braves). The Reds entered 2026 with a win total over/under of 80.5.

While oddsmakers from DraftKings Sportsbook are still giving Cincy the second-best NL Central championship odds, at +350, that's a lot more promising than where sportsbooks had Terry Francona's team to start the season.

Speaking of the Cubs, the North Siders have been another early season surprise in 2026. They are 19-12 and on pace to win about 100 games (actually 99) for the first time since the team's World Series season of 2016.

Manager Craig Counsell's team is the resounding favorite to win the NL Central for the first time since 2020 at bet365, with +115 odds. That is well ahead of the Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers (+350 each).

But the biggest surprise when we compare current pace to their preseason win total line is the Tampa Bay Rays. The AL East contenders are on pace to clear their preseason number of 76.5 by more than 20 victories (a 97-win pace), which proves the high level of play out of Kevin Cash's club early in the 2026 season.

FanDuel Sportsbook gives Tampa Bay +470 odds of winning 90 or more games this year, to go with +3000 odds that they clear the 100-win mark in their return to the rebuilt Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

Most Disappointing MLB Teams Based on Over/Under Wins

When it comes to 2026 MLB disappointments, it doesn't get much more bitter than the way the Boston Red Sox have performed out of the gate.

The Red Sox, with a preseason win total of 87.5, have delivered a putrid 12-19 start that cost manager Alex Cora his job. Boston's on pace to finish almost 25 games short of their O/U betting line at MLB betting sites.

Outside of Beantown, another disappointment is the Kansas City Royals, who are on pace to win 63 games after starting the year with an over/under of 82.5 victories. The San Francisco Giants (O/U 80.5) are off to a 13-18 start as they enter May in last place in the NL West.

Of course, we'd be remiss to not mention a pair of NL East clubs that have taken on water already this season. The New York Mets have the worst record in MLB at 10-21, on pace to miss their preseason number of 90.5 wins by a whopping 38.2 victories. The Philadelphia Phillies (O/U 89.5) haven't been much better, sitting at 12-19, a start which cost Rob Thomson his job as manager.

All told, there has been no shortage of highlights and lowlights out of the gate this baseball season. Some clubs have done a better job of meeting (or exceeding) the hype when compared with their less-successful brethren in the 30-team league. Stick with RotoWire.com for the best MLB betting promo codes all season.

Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Christopher Boan
Christopher has covered the sports betting industry for more than seven years, and takes the lead on both sports analysis and legislative developments for GDC Group. His work has also appeared on ArizonaSports.com, the Tucson Weekly and the Green Valley News.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other MLB fans.

Top News

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Related Stories

Betting Latest

MLB Most Surprising and Disappointing Teams in April
MLB Most Surprising and Disappointing Teams in April
MLB surprises and disappointments: See which teams are crushing or missing preseason win totals, with MLB betting insights.
Today
College Baseball Best Bet Friday, May 1
College Baseball Best Bet Friday, May 1
College Baseball betting expert John Venezia goes down south Friday, looking to hook some money with an SEC play between Mississippi State and Texas.
Today