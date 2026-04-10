It's Friday, and MLB Betting Expert Michael Rathburn has you covered. Check out his pair of interleague plays, as well as a pick from an NL Central matchup.

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, April 10

Prior article 1-3 -2.12 units

Season 10-18 -5.68 units

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Key MLB Betting Trends, Insights, and Matchups Analysis

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(Odds, Starting Lineups, Batter v Pitcher, News, Weather, Bullpen Usage)

Make sure to check the latest odds and all sportsbooks, starting lineups, weather, batter vs pitcher, and bullpen usage before making any wagers.

Every MLB betting slate is different and you have to analyze the entire slate to evaluate risk. Starting pitching is the most constant predictor is baseball, and we have very little reliable starting pitching on the slate. Most of the pitchers are the 4th or 5th starters or fill-in pitchers for an injury. This is why you see the majority of totals in the 8.5 range. With that being said, look at focusing on the best starting pitchers today with the biggest mismatches and look to lay the -1.5 run line to get PLUS or close to EVEN money.

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Los Angeles Angels vs. Cincinnati Reds Best Bets and Predictions

The Cincinnati Reds host the Los Angeles Angels on Friday at 6:45 PM ET from Great American Ball Park in one of the more intriguing matchups on the MLB slate. For bettors searching for MLB betting picks for April 10, this Reds vs Angels prediction centers on the run line, with Cincinnati positioned as a clear favorite.

Starting Pitching Matchup

Cincinnati turns to Chase Burns (1-0, 0.82 ERA), who has been dominant through his first two starts of the 2026 season. Burns has allowed just one earned run on six hits across 11 innings while striking out 16, showcasing elite swing-and-miss ability and strong command. His ability to limit hard contact gives the Reds a significant edge in this matchup.

The Angels counter with Jack Kochanowicz (1-0, 4.66 ERA), who carries a 1.55 WHIP and has allowed consistent traffic on the bases. While he is coming off a strong outing, his overall profile suggests regression risk, particularly in a hitter-friendly environment like Great American Ball Park.

Team Trends and Offensive Outlook

Entering this matchup, the Reds hold an 8-5 record, while the Angels sit at 6-7. Offensively, both teams have been inconsistent, but Cincinnati is in a favorable position returning home, where run production typically increases.

It's also worth noting the scheduling spot: Cincinnati played in Miami on Thursday, while Los Angeles had an off day. While that creates a slight rest advantage for the Angels, the Reds' home-field boost and pitching edge outweigh that factor.

Bullpen and Game Script

Bullpen usage is relatively balanced, but Burns' ability to pitch into the middle innings reduces reliance on Cincinnati's bullpen. On the Angels' side, a thinner bullpen creates potential late-game vulnerability, especially if Kochanowicz exits early due to inefficiency.

This game sets up with a clear pitching advantage for Cincinnati and a path to offensive separation against a starter who allows baserunners.

Reds vs Angels Betting Pick

With odds showing Cincinnati around -190 on the moneyline and the run line at -1.5 in the plus-money range, the best value lies backing the favorite to win by multiple runs.

Betting pick: Reds -1.5 runs

For bettors targeting MLB betting picks today, this Reds vs Angels prediction leans on the starting pitching mismatch and game script, with Cincinnati positioned to control the matchup and create enough separation to cover the run line.

Best Bet: Reds -1.5 runs for 1 unit (BetMGM +115)

Boston Red Sox vs. St. Louis Cardinals Best Bets and Predictions

The St. Louis Cardinals host the Boston Red Sox on Friday, April 10 at Busch Stadium in a matchup that offers strong value in the first five innings market. For bettors searching for MLB betting picks for April 10, this Cardinals vs Red Sox prediction focuses on isolating a clear early pitching mismatch.

Starting Pitching Matchup

Boston turns to Connelly Early, who has opened the 2026 season with a 2.89 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, and 10 strikeouts across 9.1 innings. He has allowed just three earned runs through two starts, including two runs over four innings in his last outing, showing the ability to limit damage early.

St. Louis counters with Dustin May, who has struggled significantly, entering 0-2 with a 15.95 ERA and 2.73 WHIP across 7.1 innings. May has allowed 13 runs and 17 hits, including seven runs in 3.1 innings in his most recent start, highlighting major command issues early in games.

Weather Impact

Conditions in St. Louis are expected to be in the low-to-mid 60s with light winds, creating relatively neutral scoring conditions. Unlike hitter-friendly parks, Busch Stadium tends to suppress home runs slightly, putting even more pressure on pitchers to avoid traffic—an area where May has struggled.

Game Script and Betting Pick

By targeting the first five innings, bettors eliminate bullpen volatility and isolate the starting pitching edge. With Early showing stability and May allowing consistent baserunners, Boston is well-positioned to capitalize early.

Betting pick: Red Sox F5 -0.5 (+100)

For bettors targeting MLB betting picks today, this Cardinals vs Red Sox prediction leans on a significant early pitching mismatch and controlled game environment.

Best Bet: Red Sox -0.5 runs F5 for 0.5 unit (DraftKings +100)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs Best Bets and Predictions

The Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at Wrigley Field in one of the lowest-total games on the MLB slate. For bettors searching for MLB betting picks, this Cubs vs Pirates prediction focuses on the total, currently set at 6.5 runs.

Starting Pitching Matchup

Chicago turns to Shota Imanaga, who has opened the 2026 season with strong command and swing-and-miss ability, consistently limiting baserunners and hard contact.

Pittsburgh counters with Carmen Mlodzinski, who carries a mid-4.00 ERA but has shown the ability to limit damage early in games, particularly the first time through the order.

Team Trends and Recent Form

The Cubs enter after a road series against the Rays where offense was inconsistent, while the Pirates return home from a series against the Padres with similarly limited production. Both teams were off Thursday, providing full rest, but neither lineup has shown sustained scoring early in the season.

Weather Impact

Conditions at Wrigley Field are expected to be in the low 40s with winds blowing in around 10 MPH, creating one of the most pitcher-friendly environments on the board. We saw nearly identical conditions earlier this week, where similar weather significantly suppressed run scoring on Tuesday, reinforcing the impact of this setup.

Cubs vs Pirates Betting Pick

While early-inning Unders are appealing, the F3 and F5 numbers are extremely tight, leaving little margin for error. Instead, the full game total provides more flexibility for the environment to take hold.

Betting pick: Under 6.5 runs or 7.0 runs with juice

For bettors targeting MLB betting picks today, this Cubs vs Pirates prediction leans on elite run-suppressing weather, strong starting pitching, and recent low-scoring form to keep this game under the total.

Best Bet: Pirates/Cubs UNDER 6.0 runs for 0.5 unit (DraftKings -123)

Friday's Best Bets and Predictions

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