MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Monday, April 27

There will be 16 teams in action Monay, including the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs. The evening won't be short on star power or betting options. Let's get to the task at hand and highlight three of the top wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 16-10-1 (+3.80 units)

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MLB Picks Today: Expert Betting Tips and Analysis

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins Betting Picks

Dodgers Over 2.5 runs - First 5 Innings (-130) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

Despite injury issues, the Dodgers continue to have one of the best lineups in baseball. Not only is their .828 OPS the highest mark in baseball, but no other team even has an OPS over .800. They are second in runs scored behind the Braves. Even with all their power, they remain a good contact-hitting team, posting a strikeout rate of just 21.5 percent.

Trying to slow the Dodgers down will be RHP Chris Paddack, who gave up five runs to the St. Louis Cardinals in his last start. He has a bloated 1.54 WHIP and has given up at least one home run in four of his five starts. He hasn't finished with an ERA below 4.99 since 2022, making this a great matchup for the Dodgers to score early and often.

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Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Betting Picks

Blue Jays ML - First 5 Innings (-148) at FanDuel for 1 Unit

It has been a struggle for both the Blue Jays and the Red Sox out of the gate. The Red Sox are in last place in the AL East with an 11-17 record, while the Blue Jays haven't been much better at 12-15. Both teams are dealing with a lack of power, ranking inside the bottom-10 in baseball in home runs.

One key stat to keep in mind for this game is that the Blue Jays are 8-7 at home. Most of their struggles have come on the road, where they are 4-8. The Red Sox are 6-9 away from Fenway Park. LHP Ranger Suarez, who has given up at least four runs in three of his five starts, will face RHP Dylan Cease. Cease has yet to give up a home run, and he has a whopping 44 strikeouts over 25.2 innings. The Red Sox have a better bullpen than the Blue Jays, so let's take that out of the equation and just bet the Blue Jays to have a lead through five innings.

New York Yankees at Texas Rangers Betting Picks

Yankees -0.5 Run Line - First 5 Innings (-120) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

The Yankees have the best record in the American League at 18-10. They are 10-5 on the road, which is where they will remain Monday. They will start their ace LHP Max Fried, who has a 2.40 ERA that is supported by a 2.29 xERA. The Rangers have a .595 OPS versus southpaws, so facing Fried puts them behind the eight-ball right from the start.

The Yankees lineup has a more favorable matchup against RHP Jack Leiter, who has a 4.97 ERA and a 5.02 xERA. While his 3.86 ERA from last season looks good, his xERA was 4.45. He has given up an 11.0 percent barrel rate for his career, which puts him in a tough spot Monday because the Yankees have the highest barrel rate (12.3 percent) in baseball. This starting pitching matchup puts the Yankees in a favorable position to have the lead through five innings.

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MLB Picks Recap

Dodgers Over 2.5 runs F5 Innings (-130 DraftKings)

Blue Jays ML F5 Innings (-148 FanDuel)

Yankees -0.5 RL F5 Innings (-120 DraftKings)

All Plays - 1 Unit