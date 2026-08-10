MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Monday, August 10

As far as Mondays go, we have a busy one with 10 games scheduled to be played across Major League Baseball. Among the noteworthy matchups is the San Diego Padres hosting the Milwaukee Brewers. Let's look at the betting side of things and highlight three wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 68-43-1 (+13.87 units)

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MLB Picks Today: Expert Betting Tips and Analysis

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Betting Picks

Red Sox ML (-162) at Hard Rock for 1 Unit

The Red Sox are coming off back-to-back losses to the Athletics. Before that, they had won nine straight games. They have been one of the hottest teams in baseball, losing a total of five games since the All-Star break. Of those five losses, three of them came at the hands of the A's. They will look to get back in the win column with Sonny Gray on the mound. He is coming off six shutout innings against the White Sox in his last start, leaving him with a 2.78 ERA and 3.69 xERA for the season.

The Blue Jays will deploy a more underwhelming starter in Jameson Taillon, who gave up three runs over four innings against the Astros in his debut for the Blue Jays. He has been plagued by the long ball, allowing 26 home runs over 80 innings this season. His 5.96 ERA is backed by an equally poor 6.05 xERA. Given the advantage that Boston has in the starting pitching department, they are in a favorable position to get back into the win column.

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Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Betting Picks

Braves ML (-140) at FanDuel for 1 Unit

The Braves salvaged the final game of their series against the Yankees with a 2-1 win in extra innings on Sunday. That game was on the road, where they are 32-27 this season. This series against the Mets will be played in Atlanta, where they are 39-20. Their starter Bryce Elder has a 1.10 WHIP at home, versus a 1.38 WHIP on the road.

The Mets are 27-33 on the road and remain without Juan Soto (calf). This is also their third straight road series after playing three games each in Cleveland and Pittsburgh. Their starter Christian Scott has performed well, but he generally doesn't pitch deep into games. In 16 starts this season, he has logged at least six innings only one time. That's concerning because the Mets dismantled their bullpen at the trade deadline, including dealing key setup man Luke Weaver. There's just too much working in the Braves favor here.

Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres Betting Picks

Brewers First 5 Innings ML (-130) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

On their way to building the best record in baseball, the Brewers have gone 33-22 on the road. They have an excellent pitching staff and will have another dominant starter in Logan Henderson on the mound for this game. In eight of his 10 starts this season, he has logged at least five innings and allowed two or fewer runs. A key to his success has been his 5.2% walk rate that has helped him post a 0.90 WHIP. He also has a sparkling 32.2% strikeout rate.

The Padres will turn to Casey Mize to make his second start with the team. His debut after being acquired from the Tigers didn't go well, with him giving up eight runs over 3.1 innings against the Diamondbacks. He pitched well in Detroit this season, posting a 0.90 WHIP at home. However, the trade might not be a positive for him, given his 1.29 WHIP on the road.

Another advantage for the Brewers in this game is their lineup. They rank fifth in runs scored and seventh in OPS in baseball. The Padres are 21st in runs scored and 24th in OPS. Facing Henderson likely won't help the Padres be more productive at the plate. Let's take the bullpens out of the equation and just roll with the Brewers to have a lead through five innings.

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MLB Picks Recap

Red Sox ML (-162 at Hard Rock)

Braves ML (-140 at FanDuel)

Brewers First 5 Innings ML (-130 at DraftKings)

All Plays - 1 Unit